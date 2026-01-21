SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2026; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 22, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 of $18.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 23.9%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by increases in provision for credit loss (PCL) expense, and noninterest expense, and lower noninterest income. Preliminary net income was $1.62 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $0.32 as compared to the $1.30 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.     

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2026:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) was $1.62, up $0.32, or 24.6%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.24, or 17.4% from the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.42%, while annualized return on average common equity was 12.8%, as compared to 1.20% and 11.4%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.24% and 11.3%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.57%, as compared to 3.34% reported for the year ago period, and as compared to 3.57% reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $4.7 million, or 12.4%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $452,000, or 1.1%, from the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • Gross loan balances as of December 31, 2025, increased by $34.8 million, or 0.8%, as compared to September 30, 2025, and by $199.6 million, or 5.0%, as compared to December 31, 2024.

  • Tangible book value per share was $44.65, having increased by $5.74, or 14.8%, as compared to December 31, 2024.

  • The Company repurchased 148,000 shares of its common stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total of $8.1 million. The average purchase price was 122% of our tangible book value as of December 31, 2025.

  • The Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to approximately 5% of outstanding common shares, following the near completion of the prior authorization.
      
    Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on January 20, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.25, payable February 27, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026, marking the 127th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Share Repurchase Authorization:

On January 20, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a new authorization to repurchase up to 550,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately 5.0% of shares outstanding, following the near completion of the Company’s prior repurchase program announced on May 20, 2021. Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors. Any shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares for general corporate purposes.

As of January 21, 2026, the Company had repurchased nearly all shares authorized under the prior program at an average cost of $48.28 per share. The prior program permitted the repurchase of up to 445,000 shares.
  
Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428. Participants should use participant access code 915129. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through January 27, 2026. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 450286.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first six months of fiscal 2026, with total assets of $5.1 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $74.8 million, or 1.5%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected an increase in net loans receivable, partially offset by decreases in cash equivalents and time deposits and available for sale (AFS) securities.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $134.3 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $58.8 million, or 30.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of loan growth that outpaced deposit generation during the period. AFS securities were $445.0 million at December 31, 2025, down $15.9 million, or 3.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025, reflecting normal principal amortization as well as early redemptions from callable securities, which accelerated portfolio runoff during the period.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2025, increasing by $123.1 million, or 3.0%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The Company noted growth primarily in 1-4 family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, both non-owner and owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture real estate loan balances. This was somewhat offset by decreases in construction and land development loans, agricultural production loans, and consumer loans. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Loan Data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
                
1-4 Family residential real estate $1,043,090 $1,021,300 $992,445 $978,908 $967,196
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate  912,611  918,275  888,317  897,125  882,484
Owner occupied commercial real estate  460,064  454,265  442,984  440,282  435,392
Multi-family real estate  452,733  445,953  422,758  405,445  376,081
Construction and land development  298,412  283,912  332,405  323,499  393,388
Agriculture real estate  261,118  255,610  244,983  247,027  239,912
Total loans secured by real estate  3,428,028  3,379,315  3,323,892  3,292,286  3,294,453
                
Commercial and industrial  537,276  521,945  510,259  488,116  484,799
Agriculture production  202,892  229,338  206,128  186,058  188,284
Consumer  52,182  56,051  55,387  54,022  56,017
All other loans  6,178  5,094  5,102  3,216  3,628
Total loans  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,768  4,023,698  4,027,181
                
Deferred loan fees, net      (178)  (189)  (202)
Gross loans  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,590  4,023,509  4,026,979
Allowance for credit losses  (54,465)  (52,081)  (51,629)  (54,940)  (54,740)
Net loans $4,172,091 $4,139,662 $4,048,961 $3,968,569 $3,972,239


Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $159.1 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $194.5 million at September 30, 2025, and $172.5 million at December 31, 2024.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, as defined for regulatory purposes, is estimated at 289.4% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at December 31, 2025, as compared to 301.9% as of June 30, 2025, with these loans representing 39.4% of gross loans at December 31, 2025. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone, and storage units are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 35 loans totaling $21.1 million, or 0.50% of gross loans at December 31, 2025, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $29.7 million, or 0.70% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, as compared to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $31.2 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2025, as compared to $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The change in NPAs was primarily attributable to the noted increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to two borrower relationships: one consisting of multiple loans collateralized by commercial real estate and equipment; and the other, consisting of two related agricultural production loans secured by crops and equipment, partially offset by improvement in previously nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. Both relationships noted were placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, resulting in the reversal of $678,000 of accrued interest during the quarter, decreasing net interest income.

The ACL at December 31, 2025, totaled $54.5 million, representing 1.29% of gross loans and 184% of NPLs, as compared to an ACL of $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of NPLs, at June 30, 2025. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of December 31, 2025, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant economic uncertainty despite recent reductions in short-term interest rates as labor market conditions soften, and inflation remains above target. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to management’s assessment of reserve adequacy amid an evolving economic environment, additions to individually reviewed loans, slightly higher reserves required for pooled loans, and loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net recoveries of 0.07% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of 0.02% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year, and net charge-offs of 0.36% during the linked quarter. In the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, net recoveries were $704,000, which was primarily attributable to a $2.0 million recovery associated with a special-purpose CRE relationship, which was reserved for in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and charged off in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Total liabilities were $4.5 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $52.1 million, or 1.2%, as compared to June 30, 2025.

Deposits were $4.3 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $27.0 million, or 0.63%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in nonmaturity deposit accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily driven by savings, NOW, and non-interest bearing accounts. The decrease in certificates of deposit was largely driven by a $54.1 million reduction in brokered certificates compared to June 30, 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $182.2 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $52.9 million as compared to June 30, 2025. Public unit balances totaled $584.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $33.3 million compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to seasonal inflows. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was 96.7%, as compared to 94.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 96.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Deposit Data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
                
Non-interest bearing deposits $526,569 $501,885 $508,110 $513,418 $514,199
NOW accounts  1,167,626  1,098,921  1,132,298  1,167,296  1,211,402
MMDAs - non-brokered  317,987  334,492  329,837  345,810  347,271
Brokered MMDAs  2,636  20,024  1,414  2,013  3,018
Savings accounts  701,553  715,406  661,115  626,175  573,291
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,716,371  2,670,728  2,632,774  2,654,712  2,649,181
                
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered  1,412,394  1,409,332  1,414,945  1,373,109  1,310,421
Brokered certificates of deposit  179,569  200,430  233,649  233,561  251,025
Total certificates of deposit  1,591,963  1,609,762  1,648,594  1,606,670  1,561,446
                
Total deposits $4,308,334 $4,280,490 $4,281,368 $4,261,382 $4,210,627
                
Public unit nonmaturity accounts $490,060 $424,391 $435,632 $472,010 $482,406
Public unit certificates of deposit  94,039  112,963  115,204  103,741  83,506
Total public unit deposits $584,099 $537,354 $550,836 $575,751 $565,912


FHLB advances were $102.0 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 1.9%, as compared to June 30, 2025, due to maturing advances which were not renewed. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company continued to have no FHLB overnight borrowings at the end of the period.  

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $567.4 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $22.7 million, or 4.2%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $2.7 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $8.6 million at December 31, 2025 compared $11.4 million at June 30, 2025. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by $8.5 million utilized for repurchase of 156,000 shares of the Company’s common stock year-to-date at an average price of $54.34 per share.
   

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was $42.9 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 12.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 5.0% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 23-basis point increase in the net interest margin, from 3.34% to 3.57%, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 33 basis points, partially offset by a six-basis point decrease in the yield earned on interest earning assets.

Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2024 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $653,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $987,000 in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed five basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to nine basis points during the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a seven-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended September 30, 2025, when the net interest margin was 3.57%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $1.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a PCL of $932,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL had no provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The factors considered when estimating a required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding is detailed above in the “Balance Sheet Summary”.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was $6.8 million, a decrease of $89,000, or 1.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily attributable to other loan fees, reflecting a refinement of our fee recognition under ASC 310-20, Receivables – Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, with a greater portion now recognized in interest income over the life of the loan. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in bank card interchange income, deposit account charges and related fees, and wealth management fees.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was $25.3 million, an increase of $394,000, or 1.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher data processing, occupancy and equipment, and advertising expenses. Data processing costs increased due to higher transaction volumes and increased software licensing costs. Occupancy and equipment expense growth was primarily driven by elevated maintenance and repair costs, additional depreciation associated with a new branch and remodel projects, and higher real estate taxes. Advertising expense increased due to increased marketing activity and charitable contributions. These increases were partially offset by lower legal and professional fees, reduced intangible amortization as certain merger-related intangibles became fully amortized, and lower compensation and benefits expense, reflecting refinements in the application of ASC 310-20, under which a greater portion of loan origination costs, including related compensation, is deferred and recognized as a reduction of interest income over the life of the loan.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, improved to 50.9%, as compared to 55.3% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement reflected positive operating leverage, as revenue growth driven by higher net interest income outpaced growth in operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was $4.5 million, consistent with the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.0%, compared to 23.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The higher effective tax rate in the prior-year quarter primarily reflected adjustments to tax accruals related to completed merger and acquisition activity.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including our recently completed acquisitions, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company’s capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share are presented below.   

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

                 
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 
                 
Cash equivalents and time deposits $134,309 $124,358 $193,105 $227,136 $146,078 
Available for sale (AFS) securities  444,965  453,855  460,844  462,930  468,060 
FHLB/FRB membership stock  18,552  18,489  18,500  18,269  18,099 
Loans held for sale  1,271  277  431     
Loans receivable, gross  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,590  4,023,509  4,026,979 
Allowance for credit losses  54,465  52,081  51,629  54,940  54,740 
Loans receivable, net  4,172,091  4,139,662  4,048,961  3,968,569  3,972,239 
Bank-owned life insurance  76,793  76,240  75,691  75,156  74,643 
Intangible assets  72,049  72,866  73,721  74,677  75,399 
Premises and equipment  94,560  95,211  95,982  95,987  96,418 
Other assets  79,797  55,374  52,372  53,772  56,738 
Total assets $5,094,387 $5,036,332 $5,019,607 $4,976,496 $4,907,674 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,781,765 $3,778,605 $3,773,258 $3,747,964 $3,696,428 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  526,569  501,885  508,110  513,418  514,199 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  20,000  20,000  15,000  15,000  15,000 
FHLB advances  102,041  102,029  104,052  104,072  107,070 
Other liabilities  73,417  50,371  51,287  44,057  39,424 
Subordinated debt  23,235  23,221  23,208  23,195  23,182 
Total liabilities  4,527,027  4,476,111  4,474,915  4,447,706  4,395,303 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  567,360  560,221  544,692  528,790  512,371 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,094,387 $5,036,332 $5,019,607 $4,976,496 $4,907,674 
                 
Equity to assets ratio  11.14%   11.12%   10.85%   10.63%   10.44%
                 
Common shares outstanding  11,142,733  11,290,667  11,299,467  11,299,962  11,277,167 
Less: Restricted common shares not vested  49,075  48,675  50,163  50,658  46,653 
Common shares for book value determination  11,093,658  11,241,992  11,249,304  11,249,304  11,230,514 
                 
Book value per common share $51.14 $49.83 $48.42 $47.01 $45.62 
Less: Intangible assets per common share  6.49  6.48  6.55  6.64  6.71 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  44.65  43.35  41.87  40.37  38.91 
Closing market price  59.12  52.56  54.78  52.02  57.37 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

                 
Nonperforming asset data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 
                 
Nonaccrual loans $29,655 $26,031 $23,040 $21,970 $8,309 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due           
Total nonperforming loans  29,655  26,031  23,040  21,970  8,309 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  1,536  1,006  625  1,775  2,423 
Personal property repossessed  5  45  32  56  37 
Total nonperforming assets $31,196 $27,082 $23,697 $23,801 $10,769 
                 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.61%   0.54%   0.47%   0.48%   0.22%  
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.70%   0.62%   0.56%   0.55%   0.21%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  183.66%   200.07%   224.08%   250.07%   658.80%  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.29%   1.24%   1.26%   1.37%   1.36%  
                 
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $32,048 $27,072 $26,642 $23,304 $24,083 


                
  For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
                
Interest income:                    
Cash equivalents $1,059 $1,114 $1,698 $1,585 $784
AFS securities and membership stock  5,198  5,456  5,586  5,684  5,558
Loans receivable  65,975  66,460  63,354  62,656  63,082
Total interest income  72,232  73,030  70,638  69,925  69,424
Interest expense:               
Deposits  27,699  28,940  28,644  28,795  29,538
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  204  200  191  189  226
FHLB advances  1,080  1,081  1,080  1,076  1,099
Subordinated debt  379  391  390  386  418
Total interest expense  29,362  30,612  30,305  30,446  31,281
Net interest income  42,870  42,418  40,333  39,479  38,143
Provision for credit losses  1,680  4,500  2,500  932  932
Noninterest income:               
Deposit account charges and related fees  2,429  2,365  2,156  2,048  2,237
Bank card interchange income  1,614  1,530  1,839  1,341  1,301
Loan servicing fees  250  263  167  224  232
Other loan fees  164  194  917  843  944
Net realized gains on sale of loans  167  175  143  114  133
Net realized gains on sale of AFS securities        48  
Earnings on bank owned life insurance  552  548  533  512  522
Insurance brokerage commissions  345  319  368  340  300
Wealth management fees  936  851  825  902  843
Other noninterest income  319  328  332  294  353
Total noninterest income  6,776  6,573  7,280  6,666  6,865
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  13,651  13,065  13,852  13,771  13,737
Occupancy and equipment, net  3,834  3,788  3,745  3,869  3,585
Data processing expense  2,666  2,513  2,573  2,359  2,224
Telecommunications expense  309  347  312  330  354
Deposit insurance premiums  600  620  601  674  588
Legal and professional fees  478  1,075  1,165  603  619
Advertising  538  614  551  530  442
Postage and office supplies  333  300  336  350  283
Intangible amortization  808  857  857  889  897
Foreclosed property expenses, net  31  58  (18)  37  73
Other noninterest expense  2,022  1,814  2,002  1,979  2,074
Total noninterest expense  25,270  25,051  25,976  25,391  24,876
Net income before income taxes  22,696  19,440  19,137  19,822  19,200
Income taxes  4,546  3,790  3,351  4,139  4,547
Net income  18,150  15,650  15,786  15,683  14,653
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated               
to participating securities  79  67  71  71  61
Net income available to common shareholders $18,071 $15,583 $15,715 $15,612 $14,592
                
Basic earnings per common share $1.62 $1.39 $1.40 $1.39 $1.30
Diluted earnings per common share  1.62  1.38  1.39  1.39  1.30
Dividends per common share  0.25  0.25  0.23  0.23  0.23
Average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  11,153,000  11,247,000  11,250,000  11,238,000  11,231,000
Diluted  11,179,000  11,272,000  11,270,000  11,262,000  11,260,000


                 
  For the three-month period ended 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands)    2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 
                 
Interest-bearing cash equivalents $103,156 $97,948 $151,380 $143,206 $64,976 
AFS securities and membership stock  478,219  493,125  498,491  508,642  479,633 
Loans receivable, gross  4,181,158  4,118,859  4,018,769  4,003,552  3,989,643 
Total interest-earning assets  4,762,533  4,709,932  4,668,640  4,655,400  4,534,252 
Other assets  321,042  302,630  299,217  290,739  291,217 
Total assets $5,083,575 $5,012,562 $4,967,857 $4,946,139 $4,825,469 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,782,764 $3,741,361 $3,727,836 $3,737,849 $3,615,767 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  20,000  18,043  15,000  15,000  15,000 
FHLB advances  102,046  102,410  104,053  106,187  107,054 
Subordinated debt  23,228  23,215  23,201  23,189  23,175 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,928,038  3,885,029  3,870,090  3,882,225  3,760,996 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  541,110  533,809  524,860  513,157  524,878 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  51,411  41,937  37,014  31,282  31,442 
Total liabilities  4,520,559  4,460,775  4,431,964  4,426,664  4,317,316 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  563,016  551,787  535,893  519,475  508,153 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,083,575 $5,012,562 $4,967,857 $4,946,139 $4,825,469 
                 
Return on average assets  1.42%   1.24%   1.27%   1.29%   1.20%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity  12.8%   11.3%   11.8%   12.2%   11.4%
                 
Net interest margin  3.57%   3.57%   3.47%   3.44%   3.34%
Net interest spread  3.05%   3.02%   2.93%   2.91%   2.77%
                 
Efficiency ratio  50.9%   51.1%   54.6%   55.1%   55.3%


 

            








        

            

                

                    
