3PR Revolutionizes Digital PR for Ecommerce Stores With New AI-Led Visibility Deliverables

Harrogate, NORTH YORKSHIRE, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3PR, a leading Digital PR agency renowned for delivering high-authority media placements and backlinks tailored for ecommerce brands, has announced a significant upgrade to its service offerings. This enhancement is specifically designed to help ecommerce stores gain increased visibility and revenue from AI platforms.

Operating from a foundation of fast, productised campaigns, 3PR continues to innovate in the digital marketing space. The latest service upgrade integrates advanced elements that align with the evolving needs of ecommerce businesses, ensuring they remain competitive in an AI-driven market.

With the rapid advancement of AI technologies, ecommerce platforms are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to drive consumer engagement and sales. 3PR's new service upgrade is strategically developed to optimize ecommerce stores' presence on these AI platforms, thereby enhancing their visibility and potential revenue streams.

"Our commitment to empowering ecommerce brands with cutting-edge digital PR solutions is unwavering," said Marcus Clarke, CEO of 3PR. "This upgrade is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with the tools they need to thrive in an AI-centric world."

"By integrating AI-focused strategies into our service offerings, we are enabling ecommerce businesses to not only reach a wider audience but also to convert that visibility into tangible revenue growth," Marcus Clarke added.

The upgraded service includes a suite of features designed to maximize the impact of ecommerce brands on AI platforms. These features are crafted to enhance search engine visibility, improve customer engagement, and drive higher conversion rates.

“Most ecommerce brands are fighting yesterday’s battle. This service gives them a head start by aligning PR with how visibility, authority, and AI-driven discovery really work today. That combination simply does not exist elsewhere in the market.” noted Marcus.

3PR's innovative approach ensures that ecommerce brands can leverage the full potential of AI technologies, positioning them at the forefront of digital marketing advancements. This strategic enhancement underscores 3PR's role as a pioneer in the digital PR industry, consistently delivering results that align with the dynamic needs of ecommerce businesses.

As ecommerce continues to evolve, 3PR remains committed to adapting its services to meet the changing landscape, ensuring that its clients are equipped with the most effective tools to achieve their business objectives.

