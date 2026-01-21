Rodney Strong Wine Estates Announces Senior Leadership Team Promotions

Healdsburg, California, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Wine Estates (RSWE) is pleased to announce updates to its Senior Leadership Team, effective immediately, reflecting the company’s continued growth, operational scale, and long-term strategic vision.

Anthony “AC” Capobianco is promoted to President, Justin Seidenfeld is promoted to Chief Winemaking & Operations Officer, and Tobin Ginter will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.

“These leadership team changes reflect both the depth of experience within our organization and our confidence in the team guiding Rodney Strong into its next chapter,” said Bob Corkern, Chairman of Rodney Strong Wine Estates. “Together, AC, Justin, and Tobin bring a balanced combination of strategic leadership, operational excellence, and financial discipline that positions the company to build on its momentum and pursue meaningful growth opportunities.”

As President, Capobianco will oversee the company’s overall business strategy and day-to-day leadership, with responsibility for sales, marketing, brand strategy, and expanded corporate operations. He will work closely with the executive team to drive commercial growth, strengthen distributor and trade relationships, and ensure alignment across all functions as Rodney Strong continues to evolve its portfolio and market presence.

As Chief Winemaking & Operations Officer, Seidenfeld will lead all winemaking, vineyard, production, and operational activities across the organization. His expanded role brings together agricultural, production, and operational oversight, ensuring continued excellence in wine quality, efficiency, sustainability, and innovation while supporting long-term vineyard and production strategies.

Ginter will continue as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing finance, accounting, human resources, legal, I.T., supply chain, and logistics. In this role, he will maintain responsibility for financial strategy, capital allocation, risk management, and governance, providing continuity and disciplined financial leadership as the company advances its growth initiatives.

About Rodney Strong Wine Estates

Rodney Strong Wine Estates (RSWE) is a family-owned wine company that includes Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company. RSWE sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards across 1,115 acres and produces wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations, including the Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill appellations. The winery was founded in 1959 by Sonoma County pioneer Rod Strong as the 13th bonded winery in the county. For over 36 years, RSWE has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, 4th generation California farmers. The Klein family is committed to protecting and preserving the environment in both the vineyards and at the winery through sustainable and innovative practices. RSWE is a family of passionate people committed to crafting premium wines, meaningful experiences, and sustainable leadership in Sonoma County. Learn more at RodneyStrong.com.

