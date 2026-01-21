Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Earnings of $1.45 Per Diluted Common Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $1.45 per diluted common share ($16.3 million net income) compared to $1.27 per diluted common share ($14.9 million net income) for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Full-year preliminary earnings for 2025 were $71.0 million, or $6.19 per diluted common share, compared to $61.8 million, or $5.26 per diluted common share, for 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, annualized return on average common equity was 10.16%, annualized return on average assets was 1.16%, and annualized net interest margin was 3.70%, compared to 9.76%, 1.00% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, return on average common equity was 11.38%, return on average assets was 1.22%, and net interest margin was 3.67%, compared to 10.55%, 1.05% and 3.42%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Results :

Significant Expense Items : During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded expenses related to adjustments to asset values for branch closures and certain leased facilities. Expenses totaling $259,000 and $287,000 were recorded in Other Income and Net Occupancy and Equipment Expense, respectively.

Net Interest Income : Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $371,000 (or approximately 0.7%) to $49.2 million compared to $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, largely driven by the completion of accounting recognition in October 2025 of interest income from a previously-terminated interest rate swap, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Asset Quality : Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $9.5 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $7.1 million from $16.6 million at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million (0.15% of total assets), a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million (0.16% of total assets) at December 31, 2024. See “Asset Quality” below.

Liquidity : The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.32 billion and $305.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Capital : The Company’s capital position remained strong as of December 31, 2025, significantly exceeding the “well-capitalized” thresholds established by regulatory agencies. See “Capital” below.

Loans : Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $333.5 million, or 7.1%, from $4.69 billion at December 31, 2024 to $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in other residential (multi-family) loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential loans, and commercial business loans. Compared to September 30, 2025, net loans decreased $110.8 million. The Bank experienced significant loan repayments in the 2025 fourth quarter and year.





Selected Financial Data:

Three Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income $ 49,163 $ 49,534 $ 50,773 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments 882 1,556 (379 ) Non-interest income 7,188 6,934 7,062 Non-interest expense 36,000 36,947 36,116 Provision for income taxes 3,194 3,043 4,346 Net income $ 16,275 $ 14,922 $ 17,752 Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.45 $ 1.27 $ 1.56



Joseph W. Turner, President and CEO of Great Southern, commented, “Our fourth quarter and full year 2025 results reflect the sustained success of our core banking operations and our commitment to long-term tangible book value appreciation, despite a volatile economic environment. Throughout the year, we remained focused on preserving net interest margin, protecting credit quality, controlling non-interest expense, and opportunistically repurchasing our stock. That discipline translated into solid profitability in the fourth quarter, with net income of $16.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share, compared to $14.9 million, or $1.27 per diluted common share, in the prior year period. For the full year, net income was $71.0 million, or $6.19 per diluted common share, compared to $61.8 million, or $5.26 per diluted common share, in the prior year.”

Turner noted, “Core performance remained solid during the quarter, supported by resilient net interest income, a steady net interest margin, continued moderation in funding costs, and disciplined asset-liability management. Net interest income totaled $49.2 million for the 2025 fourth quarter, down modestly from the prior-year quarter, due mainly to the end of quarterly recognition of interest income from a previously-terminated interest rate swap, as we had disclosed in prior filings. The quarterly recognition had been $2.0 million in prior quarters and was only $134,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, since it ended in early October 2025. Despite lower interest income, effective management of funding costs reduced interest expense and mostly offset the decrease in interest income. The effective management of loan repricing and funding costs resulted in net interest margin expansion, reaching 3.70% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.49% in the same quarter in 2024. Core deposits remained stable during the quarter, underscoring the strength of our customer relationships and the enduring value of our community banking franchise. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income decreased $1.6 million, due mainly to the ending of income recognition from the previously-terminated interest rate swap.”

Turner added, “Loan production remained active during the quarter, though total net loans declined modestly due to heightened paydown and refinancing activity. These repayments were primarily within the multi-family, construction, one- to four-family residential, and commercial business loan portfolios. While we continue to be selective with loan originations, our pipeline of unfunded commitments remained solid, particularly within construction and commercial real estate lending. Additionally, our credit discipline, emphasis on relationship-based lending, and conservative underwriting standards remain evident in our excellent asset quality metrics.”

Turner further commented, “Non-performing assets were 0.15% of total assets at year-end 2025, and net charge-offs were negligible for both the fourth quarter and the full year. We did not record a provision for credit losses on loans during 2025.”

Turner continued, “Operating discipline remained a priority in the fourth quarter. Non-interest expense totaled approximately $36.0 million, in line with the prior-year quarter and the third quarter of 2025. As part of our focus on controlling operating costs, we continue to strategically invest in technology, infrastructure, and personnel, enabling efficiencies and ultimately expanding capabilities for our customers. The fourth quarter of 2025 also included certain facility-related costs incurred during the period which were not normal operating costs. In 2026, we expect to continue investing in technology. Non-interest income for the quarter totaled $7.2 million, supported by recurring fee-based revenue streams and increased loan-related fee income.”

“As we begin 2026, we remain focused on maintaining strong capital and liquidity positions, deploying capital thoughtfully, maintaining strong credit metrics, and supporting our customers and communities. At December 31, 2025, our tangible common equity ratio was 11.2%, and book value per common share was approximately $57.50, reflecting the benefit of consistent earnings and disciplined capital management, including share repurchases during the quarter and throughout 2025. While economic conditions and market interest rate levels may fluctuate throughout 2026, we believe our conservative approach, sound balance sheet, and dedicated associates position Great Southern to continue delivering long-term value for our stockholders,” Turner concluded.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2025 2024 2025

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Income $ 73,435 $ 82,585 $ 79,079 Interest Expense 24,272 33,051 28,306 Net Interest Income $ 49,163 $ 49,534 $ 50,773 Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.49 % 3.72 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.5 % 127.0 % 128.1 %



Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $371,000 (0.7%) to $49.2 million, compared to $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decrease was driven primarily by the $1.9 million net reduction in quarterly interest income associated with a previously-terminated interest rate swap (income ended on October 6, 2025). Additionally, interest income declined due to lower loan balances and lower market rates, which primarily impacted the interest rates on variable-rate loans and new originations of fixed-rate loans. Mostly offsetting the decrease in interest income was reduced interest expense, due to the strategic management of maturing/repricing brokered deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits. Also, there was no interest expense on subordinated notes in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as those notes were redeemed in June 2025. Correspondingly, annualized net interest margin was 3.70% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.49% in the same period of 2024 and 3.72% in the third quarter of 2025. The average interest rate spread was 3.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased $1.6 million (3.2%) compared to $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the impact of the end of income recognition on the previously-terminated interest rate swap.

The average yield on total interest-earning assets decreased from 5.83% in the 2024 fourth quarter to 5.53% in the 2025 fourth quarter, with the average yield on loans decreasing 34 basis points, the average yield on investment securities increasing 12 basis points and the average yield on other interest earning assets (primarily funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank) decreasing 91 basis points. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 2.96% in the 2024 fourth quarter to 2.37% in the 2025 fourth quarter, with the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, time deposits and brokered deposits decreasing 26 basis points, 50 basis points and 76 basis points, respectively. The average rate paid on short-term borrowings decreased 70 basis points.

Market interest rates, primarily the federal funds rate and SOFR rates, declined in the fourth quarter of 2024, and remained lower through the fourth quarter of 2025, with additional federal funds rate cuts in September, October, and December of 2025, totaling 75 basis points. This market rate decline reduced the average yield on loans, though the impact was tempered as cash flows from lower-rate fixed rate loans originated a few years ago were deployed into residential and commercial real estate loans with comparably higher rates of interest. The decline in market interest rates also resulted in lower average rates paid on deposits and borrowings, compared to the prior-year fourth quarter.

To mitigate exposure to the risk of fluctuations in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates (primarily related to falling interest rates), the Company has strategically utilized derivative financial instruments - primarily interest rate swaps - as part of its interest rate risk management strategy.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the effect of cash flow hedge accounting included in interest income in the consolidated statements of income:

Three Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2025 2024 2025

(In thousands) Terminated interest rate swaps $ 134 $ 2,047 $ 2,047 Active interest rate swaps (1,364 ) (2,172 ) (1,761 ) Increase (decrease) to interest income $ (1,230 ) $ (125 ) $ 286



The Company entered into an interest rate swap in October 2018, which was terminated in March 2020. Upon termination, the Company received $45.9 million, inclusive of accrued but unpaid interest, from its swap counterparty. The net amount, after deducting accrued interest and deferred income taxes, was accreted to interest income on loans monthly until the originally scheduled termination date of October 6, 2025. With this date having passed, the Company no longer has the benefit of that income from the terminated swap. At December 31, 2025, the Company had two active interest rate swaps with a combined notional amount of $400 million. These swaps resulted in a reduction of interest income of $1.4 million and $2.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Market rates for time deposits for much of 2024 were elevated, but have declined as the FOMC cut the federal funds rate by 100 basis points in late 2024, 25 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 and 50 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, time deposit maturities over the next 12 months were as follows: within three months — $591.3 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.53%; within three to six months — $262.9 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.13%; and within six to twelve months — $38.7 million, with a weighted-average rate of 1.87%. Based on time deposit market rates in December 2025, replacement rates for these maturing time deposits are likely to be approximately 2.70-3.10%, depending on term.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income increased $254,000, to $7.2 million, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the following item:

Late charges and fees on loans : Late charges and fees on loans increased $289,000, or 218.9%, from the prior-year quarter. This increase was primarily due to prepayment fees on one large commercial real estate loan, which paid off in the 2025 fourth quarter.





Additionally, Other Income, which decreased by $67,000, includes $259,000 in contra-income associated with leased facility asset disposals, mentioned in the ‘Significant Expense Item’ section above.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense decreased $947,000, to $36.0 million, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the following items:

Other operating expenses : Other operating expenses decreased $2.0 million, or 49.0%, from the prior-year quarter. In the 2024 period, the Company expensed $2.0 million due to developments related to a litigation/contract dispute matter.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses : Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.2 million, or 13.9%, from the prior-year quarter. Various components of computer license and support expenses, related to upgrades of core systems capabilities and disaster recovery site, collectively increased by $593,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded expenses totaling $287,000 related to adjustments to asset values for branch closures and certain leased facilities. Also, during the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a total of $219,000 of seasonal expenses for snow removal and adjustments to real estate taxes.





The Company’s efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 63.89% compared to 65.43% for the same quarter in 2024. The Company’s ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.56% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 2.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2025, decreased $381.1 million, or 6.4%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to the decline in the average balance of net loans.

INCOME TAXES

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 16.4% and 16.9%, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's effective tax rate was 18.7% and 18.1%, respectively. These effective rates were below the statutory federal tax rate of 21.0%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and the Company’s tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company’s effective tax rate. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company’s utilization of tax credits, the level of tax-exempt investments and loans, the amount of taxable income in various state jurisdictions and the overall level of pre-tax income. State tax expense estimates continually evolve as taxable income and apportionment between states are analyzed. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) will be approximately 18.5% to 19.5% in future periods.

CAPITAL

December 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios (Preliminary) Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.2 % 11.2 % 11.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.6 % 12.3 % 13.3 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.1 % 12.8 % 13.8 % Total Capital Ratio 15.3 % 15.4 % 15.1 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 11.2 % 9.9 % 10.9 %



As of December 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity was $636.1 million, representing 11.4% of total assets and a book value of $57.50 per common share. This compares to total stockholders’ equity of $599.6 million, or 10.0% of total assets, and a book value of $51.14 per common share at December 31, 2024. The $36.6 million increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by $71.0 million in net income, a decrease in unrealized losses on investments and interest rate swaps, and a $6.7 million increase from stock option exercises, partially offset by $18.8 million in cash dividends declared on the Company’s common stock and $44.5 million in common stock repurchases. The decreased unrealized losses on the Company’s available-for-sale investment securities and interest rate swaps, which totaled $32.2 million and $54.4 million (net of taxes) at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, increased stockholders’ equity by $22.2 million during 2025. These net unrealized losses primarily resulted from increased intermediate-term market interest rates in prior periods, which generally decreased the fair value of the investment securities and interest rate swaps. In 2025, these market interest rates decreased, resulting in increases in the fair value of the Company’s investment securities and interest rate swaps.

The Company had unrealized losses on its portfolio of held-to-maturity investment securities, which totaled $16.6 million and $24.7 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, that were not included in its total capital balance. If held-to-maturity unrealized losses were included in capital (net of taxes) at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, they would have decreased total stockholder’s equity at those dates by $12.5 million and $18.6 million, respectively. These amounts were equal to 2.0% of total stockholders’ equity of $636.1 million at December 31, 2025, compared to 3.1% of total stockholders’ equity of $599.6 million at December 31, 2024.

In April 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company’s common stock. As of December 31, 2025, approximately 687,000 shares remained available under this stock repurchase authorization.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 241,301 shares of its common stock at an average price of $59.33, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $19.2 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 755,759 shares of its common stock at an average price of $58.35, and the Company’s Board of Directors declared regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $1.66 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders’ equity by $63.3 million.

LIQUIDITY AND DEPOSITS

Liquidity is a measure of the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to meet present and future financial obligations in a timely manner. The Company’s primary sources of funds are customer deposits, FHLBank advances, other borrowings, loan repayments, unpledged securities, proceeds from sales of loans and available-for-sale securities and funds provided from operations. The Company utilizes some or all of these sources of funds depending on the comparative costs and availability at the time. The Company has from time to time chosen not to pay rates on deposits as high as the rates paid by certain of its competitors and, at management’s discretion, supplements deposits with alternative sources of funds. Management believes that the Company maintains overall liquidity sufficient to satisfy its depositors’ requirements and meet its borrowers’ credit needs.

At December 31, 2025, the Company had the following available secured lines and on-balance sheet liquidity:

December 31, 2025 Federal Home Loan Bank line $1,320.6 million Federal Reserve Bank line 305.2 million Cash and cash equivalents 189.6 million Unpledged securities – Available-for-sale 338.5 million Unpledged securities – Held-to-maturity 24.4 million



During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s total deposits decreased $122.8 million. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $74.7 million (3.4%), primarily in certain money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.4 million (0.2%). Time deposits generated through the Company’s banking center and corporate services networks decreased $87.3 million (11.3%). Brokered deposits, obtained through a variety of sources, decreased $108.7 million (14.1%). During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s total deposits decreased $45.3 million, $16.6 million of which was in brokered deposits and $35.2 million of which was in retail time deposits. As total assets (primarily loans receivable) decreased, the Company elected not to replace some of its maturing brokered deposits.

At December 31, 2025, the Company had the following deposit balances:

December 31, 2025 Interest-bearing checking $2,289.4 million Non-interest-bearing checking 841.5 million Time deposits 688.4 million Brokered deposits 663.4 million



At December 31, 2025, the Company estimated that its uninsured deposits, excluding deposit accounts of the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, were approximately $720.1 million (16.1% of total deposits).

LOANS

Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $333.5 million, or 7.1%, from $4.69 billion at December 31, 2024 to $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in other residential (multi-family) loans of $161.8 million, construction loans of $96.5 million, one- to four-family residential loans of $51.3 million and commercial business loans of $41.8 million. Compared to September 30, 2025, net loans decreased $110.8 million.

The pipeline of the unfunded portion of loans and formal loan commitments remained strong, with the largest portion of these unfunded balances represented by the unfunded portion of outstanding construction loans ($605.5 million at December 31, 2025). See the table below.

For additional details about the Company’s loan portfolio, please refer to the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations.”

Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):

December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Closed non-construction loans with unused available lines Secured by real estate (one- to four-family) $ 208,229 $ 207,820 $ 211,453 $ 211,119 $ 205,599 $ 203,964 Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family) — — — — — — Not secured by real estate – commercial business 114,568 87,205 102,891 106,211 106,621 82,435 Closed construction loans with unused available lines Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 112,684 88,257 96,935 96,807 94,501 101,545 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 624,025 600,243 644,427 657,828 703,947 719,039 Loan commitments not closed Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 14,113 16,923 17,148 19,264 14,373 12,347 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 19,412 27,565 13,002 50,296 53,660 48,153 Not secured by real estate – commercial business 38,262 32,837 27,003 18,484 22,884 11,763 $ 1,131,293 $ 1,060,850 $ 1,112,859 $ 1,160,009 $ 1,201,585 $ 1,179,246



PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans, compared to a provision expense of $1.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2024. Total net recoveries were $22,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to total net charge-offs of $155,000 during the same period in the prior year. Total net recoveries were $11,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to total net charge-offs of $1.6 million during the prior year. Additionally, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $882,000, compared to a provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $1.6 million for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $45,000, compared to a provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million in 2024.

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.46%, 1.36% and 1.43% at December 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Management considers the allowance for credit losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, based on recent reviews of the portfolio and current economic conditions. However, if challenging economic conditions persist or worsen, or if management’s assessment of the loan portfolio changes, additional provisions for credit losses may be required, which could adversely impact the Company’s future financial performance.

ASSET QUALITY

At December 31, 2025, non-performing assets were $8.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million from $9.6 million at December 31, 2024 and an increase of $319,000 from $7.8 million at September 30, 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.15% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and 0.14% at September 30, 2025.

Activity in the non-performing loan categories during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

October 1 Additions

to Non-

Performing Removed

from Non-

Performing Transfers

to Potential

Problem

Loans Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-

Offs Payments Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction — — — — — — — — Land development — — — — — — — — Commercial construction — — — — — — — — One- to four-family residential 1,706 388 (21 ) — — — (7 ) 2,066 Other residential (multi-family) — — — — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — — — — Commercial business — — — — — — — — Consumer 22 18 — — — (9 ) (3 ) 28 Total non-performing loans $ 1,728 $ 406 $ (21 ) $ — $ — $ (9 ) $ (10 ) $ 2,094

Compared to September 30, 2025, non-performing loans increased $366,000.

The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of six loans at December 31, 2025, one of which was added during the current quarter.

The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $821,000 at December 31, 2025. This relationship was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by multiple low-income single-family residential properties in New Orleans, La.





Activity in the potential problem loans categories during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

October 1 Additions to

Potential

Problem Removed

from

Potential

Problem Transfers

to Non-

Performing Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-

Offs Loan Advances (Payments) Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction — — — — — — — — Land development — — — — — — — — Commercial construction — — — — — — — — One- to four-family residential 1,155 39 — — — — (15 ) 1,179 Other residential (multi-family) — — — — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — — — — Commercial business — — — — — — — — Consumer 243 70 (85 ) — — (9 ) (8 ) 211 Total potential problem loans $ 1,398 $ 109 $ (85 ) $ — $ — $ (9 ) $ (23 ) $ 1,390

Compared to September 30, 2025, potential problem loans decreased $8,000.

At December 31, 2025, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of 14 loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter.

The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category totaled $262,000 and was added in the third quarter of 2025. This relationship is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the St. Louis area.

At December 31, 2025, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 15 loans, four of which were added during the current quarter.





Activity in the foreclosed assets and repossessions categories during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

October 1 Additions ORE and

Repossession

Sales Capitalized

Costs ORE and

Repossession

Write-Downs Ending

Balance,

December 31 (In thousands) One-to four-family construction $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Subdivision construction — — — — — — Land development — — — — — — Commercial construction — — — — — — One- to four-family residential — — — — — — Other residential (multi-family) — — — — — — Commercial real estate 6,036 — — — (11 ) 6,025 Commercial business — — — — — — Consumer 47 23 (59 ) — — 11 Total foreclosed assets and repossessions $ 6,083 $ 23 $ (59 ) $ — $ (11 ) $ 6,036

Compared to September 30, 2025, foreclosed assets decreased $47,000.

The largest asset in the commercial real estate category, totaling $6.0 million, consisted of an office building located in Clayton, Mo. This asset was foreclosed upon in the fourth quarter of 2024.





BUSINESS INITIATIVES

The Company maintains its focus on technology initiatives and advancements with its current core provider. Several projects to improve customer-facing online services and delivery continue to move forward. These investments in both foundational projects and a heightened customer experience continue to foster an organizational emphasis on innovation and forward progress.

Great Southern’s new banking center at 723 N. Benton Ave. in Springfield, Mo., opened October 20, 2025, replacing an existing branch. The new facility, designed as a next-generation banking center, features customer-centered designs, tools, and technology, and will allow the Company to test new processes and innovations. The location is one of 12 banking centers the Company operates in Springfield, in addition to a drive-thru Express Center.

The Company expects to transition its banking center located at 4700 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. in Cottleville, Mo., to its second drive-thru Express Center location in Spring 2026. This will be the Company's first Express Center in the St. Louis, Mo., market. In addition to the Cottleville location, the Company operates 17 other locations in the St. Louis metro region.

At the end of January 2026, the Company will consolidate operations of its Edina, Minn., banking center, located at 3400 W. 66th St., in Edina, Minn., with its banking center at 10880 175th Court in Lakeville, Minn. Great Southern operates two additional banking centers in the greater Minneapolis area. A 24-hour deposit ATM will remain at the Edina location to serve customers.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss fourth quarter 2025 preliminary earnings. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com. Participants may register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId7a25ff609a1458dafd4385e9f9bf51c.

About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 89 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “GSBC.”

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by the Company with or to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “might,” “could,” “should,” "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," “believe,” "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of the Company. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effects of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from the Company's merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (iii) the effects of any new or continuing public health issues on general economic and financial market conditions; (iv) fluctuations in interest rates, the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve actions or otherwise; (v) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (vi) slower or negative economic growth caused by tariffs, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions or other factors; (vii) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; (viii) the possibility of realized or unrealized losses on securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; (ix) the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; (x) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (xi) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (xii) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (xiii) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company's business; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; (xv) results of examinations of the Company and the Bank by their regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require the Company to limit its business activities, change its business mix, increase its allowance for credit losses, write-down assets or increase its capital levels, or affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; (xvi) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xvii) competition; and (xviii) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC (which are available on our website at www.greatsouthernbank.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov), could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

The following tables set forth selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates other than December 31, 2024, and for all periods other than the year ended December 31, 2024, is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accrual adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and the three months ended September 30, 2025, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands)

Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 5,598,606 $ 5,981,628 Loans receivable, gross 4,427,678 4,761,848 Allowance for credit losses 64,771 64,760 Other real estate owned, net 6,036 5,993 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 523,831 533,373 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 179,200 187,433 Deposits 4,482,774 4,605,549 Total borrowings 405,169 679,341 Total stockholders’ equity 636,126 599,568 Non-performing assets 8,130 9,566





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

(In thousands) Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 73,435 $ 82,585 $ 313,732 $ 324,698 $ 79,079 Interest expense 24,272 33,051 113,499 135,555 28,306 Net interest income 49,163 49,534 200,233 189,143 50,773 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments 882 1,556 45 2,716 (379 ) Non-interest income 7,188 6,934 29,052 30,565 7,062 Non-interest expense 36,000 36,947 141,943 141,495 36,116 Provision for income taxes 3,194 3,043 16,324 13,690 4,346 Net income $ 16,275 $ 14,922 $ 70,973 $ 61,807 $ 17,752





At or For the Three

Months Ended At or For the

Year Ended At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Per Common Share: Net income (fully diluted) $ 1.45 $ 1.27 $ 6.19 $ 5.26 $ 1.56 Book value $ 57.50 $ 51.14 $ 57.50 $ 51.14 $ 56.18 Earnings Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.16 % 1.00 % 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.23 % Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity 10.16 % 9.76 % 11.38 % 10.55 % 11.30 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.49 % 3.67 % 3.42 % 3.72 % Average interest rate spread 3.16 % 2.87 % 3.10 % 2.76 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio 63.89 % 65.43 % 61.91 % 64.40 % 62.45 % Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.56 % 2.46 % 2.44 % 2.40 % 2.50 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.46 % 1.36 % 1.46 % 1.36 % 1.43 % Non-performing assets to period-end assets 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Non-performing loans to period-end loans 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.04 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 %





Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except number of shares)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2025

Assets Cash $ 109,833 $ 109,366 $ 94,106 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 79,721 86,390 102,129 Cash and cash equivalents 189,554 195,756 196,235 Available-for-sale securities 523,831 533,373 531,348 Held-to-maturity securities 179,200 187,433 181,315 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,838 6,937 5,593 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $64,771 – December 2025; $64,760 – December 2024; $64,749 – September 2025 4,356,853 4,690,393 4,467,683 Interest receivable 18,068 20,430 19,931 Prepaid expenses and other assets 128,615 136,594 133,412 Other real estate owned and repossessions, net 6,036 5,993 6,083 Premises and equipment, net 133,257 132,466 133,769 Goodwill and other intangible assets 9,660 10,094 9,769 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other interest-earning assets 20,079 28,392 25,603 Current and deferred income taxes 26,615 33,767 27,126 Total Assets $ 5,598,606 $ 5,981,628 $ 5,737,867 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits $ 4,482,774 $ 4,605,549 $ 4,528,033 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers 48,467 64,444 42,674 Short-term borrowings 330,928 514,247 425,907 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 25,774 25,774 25,774 Subordinated notes — 74,876 — Accrued interest payable 3,612 12,761 3,909 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 5,781 5,272 9,904 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 56,596 70,634 61,074 Liability for unfunded commitments 8,548 8,503 7,666 Total Liabilities 4,962,480 5,382,060 5,104,941 Stockholders’ Equity Capital stock Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding December 2025, December 2024 and September 2025 -0- shares — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding December 2025 – 11,062,252 shares; December 2024 – 11,723,548 shares; September 2025 – 11,265,937 shares 111 117 113 Additional paid-in capital 54,120 50,336 52,855 Retained earnings 614,095 603,477 615,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,200 ) (54,362 ) (35,879 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 636,126 599,568 632,926 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 5,598,606 $ 5,981,628 $ 5,737,867





Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 Interest Income Loans $ 66,531 $ 75,380 $ 285,460 $ 297,176 $ 72,028 Investment securities and other 6,904 7,205 28,272 27,522 7,051 73,435 82,585 313,732 324,698 79,079 Interest Expense Deposits 21,185 25,799 94,137 109,705 23,984 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 120 295 1,160 1,407 297 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,598 5,417 14,640 18,222 3,618 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 369 434 1,547 1,798 407 Subordinated notes — 1,106 2,015 4,423 — 24,272 33,051 113,499 135,555 28,306 Net Interest Income 49,163 49,534 200,233 189,143 50,773 Provision for Credit Losses on Loans — — — 1,700 — Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments 882 1,556 45 1,016 (379 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses and Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments 48,281 47,978 200,188 186,427 51,152 Non-interest Income Commissions 387 217 1,626 1,227 566 Overdraft and Insufficient funds fees 1,334 1,314 5,182 5,140 1,367 POS and ATM fee income and service charges 3,234 3,348 13,202 13,586 3,290 Net gains on loan sales 862 899 3,272 3,779 916 Late charges and fees on loans 421 132 1,193 512 189 Loss on derivative interest rate products (8 ) (1 ) (62 ) (58 ) (2 ) Other income 958 1,025 4,639 6,379 736 7,188 6,934 29,052 30,565 7,062 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,645 19,509 79,963 78,599 20,184 Net occupancy and equipment expense 9,456 8,300 35,297 32,118 8,873 Postage 916 884 3,565 3,329 893 Insurance 1,078 1,163 4,448 4,622 1,110 Advertising 949 955 2,929 3,124 985 Office supplies and printing 211 273 953 1,008 238 Telephone 696 697 2,797 2,772 690 Legal, audit and other professional fees 951 1,001 4,166 5,399 1,248 Expense (income) on other real estate and repossessions (138 ) (114 ) (518 ) (304 ) (142 ) Acquired intangible asset amortization 109 108 434 433 109 Other operating expenses 2,127 4,171 7,909 10,395 1,928 36,000 36,947 141,943 141,495 36,116 Income Before Income Taxes 19,469 17,965 87,297 75,497 22,098 Provision for Income Taxes 3,194 3,043 16,324 13,690 4,346 Net Income $ 16,275 $ 14,922 $ 70,973 $ 61,807 $ 17,752 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.27 $ 6.23 $ 5.28 $ 1.57 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.27 $ 6.19 $ 5.26 $ 1.56 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.43 $ 0.40 $ 1.66 $ 1.60 $ 0.43



Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of nonaccrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on nonaccrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans also includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Net fees included in interest income were $4.1 million and $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.26 % $ 793,418 $ 8,468 4.23 % $ 839,654 $ 8,593 4.07 % Other residential 6.48 1,415,017 23,403 6.56 1,526,985 27,665 7.21 Commercial real estate 6.05 1,515,102 23,047 6.04 1,540,255 23,915 6.18 Construction 6.63 372,892 6,179 6.57 477,168 8,840 7.37 Commercial business 5.73 182,390 2,766 6.02 230,114 3,621 6.26 Other loans 6.03 173,238 2,668 6.11 171,514 2,746 6.37 Total loans receivable 5.90 4,452,057 66,531 5.93 4,785,690 75,380 6.27 Investment securities 3.13 722,083 6,037 3.32 752,705 6,051 3.20 Other interest-earning assets 3.52 93,191 867 3.69 99,900 1,154 4.60 Total interest-earning assets 5.50 5,267,331 73,435 5.53 5,638,295 82,585 5.83 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 97,171 97,104 Other non-earning assets 252,921 263,099 Total assets $ 5,617,423 $ 5,998,498 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 1.20 $ 2,274,031 7,513 1.31 $ 2,244,878 8,835 1.57 Time deposits 3.13 701,057 5,545 3.14 778,290 7,128 3.64 Brokered deposits 3.81 778,120 8,127 4.14 798,605 9,836 4.90 Total deposits 2.04 3,753,208 21,185 2.24 3,821,773 25,799 2.69 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 0.88 42,371 120 1.12 74,292 295 1.58 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 3.98 246,611 2,598 4.18 441,975 5,417 4.88 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 5.72 25,774 369 5.68 25,774 434 6.70 Subordinated notes — — — — 74,846 1,106 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.21 4,067,964 24,272 2.37 4,438,660 33,051 2.96 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 850,130 858,646 Other liabilities 58,853 89,407 Total liabilities 4,976,947 5,386,713 Stockholders’ equity 640,476 611,785 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,617,423 $ 5,998,498 Net interest income: $ 49,163 $ 49,534 Interest rate spread 3.29 % 3.16 % 2.87 % Net interest margin* 3.70 % 3.49 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.5 % 127.0 % *Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.









December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2025 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.26 % $ 813,379 $ 34,420 4.23 % $ 866,735 $ 34,841 4.02 % Other residential 6.48 1,510,317 103,941 6.88 1,213,729 88,364 7.28 Commercial real estate 6.05 1,499,154 92,493 6.17 1,514,012 94,094 6.21 Construction 6.63 437,153 30,788 7.04 694,724 52,841 7.61 Commercial business 5.73 204,666 13,383 6.54 256,140 16,644 6.50 Other loans 6.03 169,323 10,435 6.16 171,193 10,392 6.07 Total loans receivable 5.90 4,633,992 285,460 6.16 4,716,533 297,176 6.30 Investment securities 3.13 727,548 24,290 3.34 719,553 22,501 3.13 Other interest-earning assets 3.52 97,141 3,982 4.10 98,594 5,021 5.09 Total interest-earning assets 5.50 5,458,681 313,732 5.75 5,534,680 324,698 5.87 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 97,967 96,687 Other non-earning assets 257,961 254,847 Total assets $ 5,814,609 $ 5,886,214 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 1.20 $ 2,245,013 31,405 1.40 $ 2,228,614 38,140 1.71 Time deposits 3.13 744,116 25,073 3.37 866,456 34,031 3.93 Brokered deposits 3.81 847,632 37,659 4.44 729,268 37,534 5.15 Total deposits 2.04 3,836,761 94,137 2.45 3,824,338 109,705 2.87 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 0.88 61,664 1,160 1.88 75,575 1,407 1.86 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 3.98 325,061 14,640 4.50 358,262 18,222 5.09 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 5.72 25,774 1,547 6.00 25,774 1,798 6.98 Subordinated notes — 34,088 2,015 5.91 74,734 4,423 5.92 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.21 4,283,348 113,499 2.65 4,358,683 135,555 3.11 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 842,337 857,322 Other liabilities 65,175 84,249 Total liabilities 5,190,860 5,300,254 Stockholders’ equity 623,749 585,960 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,814,609 $ 5,886,214 Net interest income: $ 200,233 $ 189,143 Interest rate spread 3.29 % 3.10 % 2.76 % Net interest margin* 3.67 % 3.42 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 127.4 % 127.0 % *Defined as the Company’s net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), specifically, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets.

In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management’s success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.

This non-GAAP financial measurement is supplemental and is not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Common equity at period end $ 636,126 $ 599,568 Less: Intangible assets at period end 9,660 10,094 Tangible common equity at period end (a) $ 626,466 $ 589,474 Total assets at period end $ 5,598,606 $ 5,981,628 Less: Intangible assets at period end 9,660 10,094 Tangible assets at period end (b) $ 5,588,946 $ 5,971,534 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b) 11.21 % 9.87 %





CONTACT:

Kincade Ayers

Investor Relations,

(616) 233-0500

GSBC@lambert.com