Creator Chain to Onboard Film and TV Studios to Foster AI Content Initiatives On-chain with ZTX

Creator Chain, the ZK Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to servicing creators of all genres and their followers, has revealed that it is entering an exclusive partnership with 37th Degree, a global film, TV, and commercial production studio based in New York, Seoul, and Milan.

Founded in 2014, 37th Degree is a leading production studio whose portfolio ranges from music videos, commercials, to innovative tech-based animations and original films. Created as a collective of American, European, and Asian directors and writers, the studio has produced several original films that have won prizes at top international film festivals such as the Venice Film Festival, while gaining widespread online and offline distribution via sales on leading OTT platforms and national cinema chains. Furthermore, they have produced globally for brands ranging from BMW to Lululemon and TAG Heuer, while they have also produced commercials and original series for K-Pop celebrities such as BTS and Aespa.





Original films from 37th Degree

The inaugural partnership between Creator Chain and 37th Degree - the first of many to come for Creator Chain as it kicks off its ‘Content RWA’ initiative - will center around leveraging 37th Degree’s suite of original IP and opening it up for AI initiatives on crypto rails. Existing and future projects from the 37th Degree studio will be open for experimentation with AI tools to produce sequels or prequels or cartoon, webtoon, animation derivative content based on the original IP. The original IP will be tokenized as ERC20 tokens on the Creator Chain - traded via the $CRTR token - and top holders of each tokenized IP will have the rights to create or produce derivative content using AI and commercialize said content in collaboration with the original IP holder. The proceeds of such AI content will be shared with the broader token holder base.

This would mark Creator Chain’s official foray into the ‘Content RWA’ initiative; while many blockchains are focused on tackling RWA in the form of traditional financial products, Creator Chain will target RWA in the content and entertainment industry. Leveraging original content IP to bring new audiences, investors, and projects onchain will be a key strategy for Creator to differentiate itself from general purpose or DeFi-focused blockchains.

Within this initiative, Creator Chain will also leverage its existing partners such as ZTX. Particularly with regard to cartoons, webtoons, or animations, ZTX will provide the 3D metaverse platform to distribute such content. ZTX will also commercialize the AI derivative content by selling 3D wearables, which will also produce more value for the creators using AI. In recognition of this value add, Creator Chain will offer ZTX token holders airdrops of the IP tokens from the Content RWA initiative. Additionally, Creator Chain will also leverage its partnership with STIX, the onchain meme creation platform, to offer STIX token holders similar token benefits in return for using the STIX platform to promote the original IP and AI content.

The TGE for $CRTR, the native governance token of Creator Chain, is also set to occur in the coming weeks. Currently the main strategies for gaining allocation to the $CRTR airdrop is by staking $ZTX or $STIX tokens and holding ZTX NFTs. More information can be found on the Creator Discord server or the Creator X account.

