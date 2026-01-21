Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors of Its Investigation Into Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

Beta Bionics is a medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes.

On January 8, 2026, after markets closed, Beta Bionics announced its preliminary, unaudited topline financial results and key metrics for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company reported “[n]ew patient starts expected to be at least 5,581” for the fourth quarter of 2025. An analyst at Bloomberg reportedly stated that “Beta’s 5,581 new-patient starts fell short of the 6,078 consensus expectation.”

Following this news, Beta Bionics stock fell roughly $11.85, or 37%, to a closing price of $20.14 on January 9, 2026.

If you have purchased Beta Bionics common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at mminhas@scott-scott.com.

