Romeo Orthopaedics Launches Specialty Shoulder and Elbow Clinic in Burr Ridge, Illinois

Burr Ridge, Illinois, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romeo Orthopaedics, founded by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, today announced the official launch of its specialty clinic in Burr Ridge, Illinois. Focused exclusively on shoulder, elbow, and sports-related injuries, the new practice brings over 30 years of surgical expertise to patients across Chicago’s western suburbs.

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo brings expertise working with elite athletes to new practice in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

"My team prides itself on personalized, high-quality elbow and shoulder care," said Dr. Romeo. "We’re excited to see the positive impact this specialty practice will have on the lives of the patients we serve."

Dr. Romeo’s reputation as one of the foremost leaders in his field extends beyond patient care. He has developed new surgical techniques, tools, and implants, and his research has been covered in more than 450 peer-reviewed publications. The Burr Ridge resident is recognized for his work with Olympians and professional athletes in baseball, football, wrestling, and other sports.

Romeo Orthopaedics offers direct specialty care and a patient-centered approach, with comprehensive services including X-rays, medical equipment and fittings, and nutritional support. Appointments with Dr. Romeo and his care team are available in person or via telemedicine.

“We want patients to feel supported every step of the way—from booking a first appointment to post-surgical care,” said Deanna Moore, the clinic’s Practice Manager. “All team members were recruited based on their ability to meet this level of care.”

Dr Romeo welcomes and treats a range of patients—from seniors with shoulder arthritis to elite athletes with acute injuries. New and existing patients can find his orthopaedic practice at romeoorthopaedics.com.

About Romeo Orthopaedics

Founded by internationally recognized surgeon Dr. Anthony A. Romeo, Romeo Orthopaedics delivers specialized care for shoulder and elbow conditions. Dr. Romeo has more than three decades of experience and is a leading authority on sports-related injuries. His practice at 60 North Frontage Rd. in Burr Ridge, Illinois, serves both elite athletes and everyday patients, helping people manage chronic pain, restore function, and move forward with confidence.

