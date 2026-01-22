Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before March 16, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – VTGN

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VTGN during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vistagen-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183185&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: April 1, 2024 to December 16, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol, an investigational pherine candidate in development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder. On December 17, 2025, Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale. In pertinent part, defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints. Following this news, the price of Vistagen’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.

DEADLINE: March 16, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vistagen-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183185&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VTGN during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 16, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

