Taiwan-Led $20 Million Quarantine Zone Breaks Ground in Somaliland with Multinational Investment

BERBERA, Somaliland, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Taiwan-led livestock quarantine zone project has broken ground in Somaliland, launching construction of a US$20 million facility in the port city of Berbera and marking the start of a major private-sector infrastructure investment.

The Central Sky Quarantine Zone, developed by Central Sky International Trading Co., represents Taiwan’s first large-scale private investment in Somaliland. The project is intended to modernize livestock export infrastructure and strengthen regional supply chains linked to Gulf markets.

A groundbreaking ceremony held on December 25, 2025, brought together senior Somaliland government officials, diplomatic representatives, and business leaders. Attending VIPs included Omar Shueb Mohamed, Somaliland’s Minister of Livestock and Rural Development; Abdiqani Mohamed Aateeye, Governor of Sahil Region; Abdishakur Mohamood Hassan, Mayor of Berbera; Faisal Ali Hussein, former UCID chairman; and Mohamoud Galal, Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan. Taiwan was represented by Allen Chenhwa Lou, Ambassador to Somaliland, along with Taiwanese investors and executives.

The project is led by Alyne Chen, General Manager of Central Sky International Trading Co. and Chair of the Taiwanese Business Association in Somaliland. She was joined by Taiwanese business leaders including Venson Wang, founder of HW Capital; Shawn Ho, president of Hua Zung International Trading Co.; and Vins Kuo, founder of Kenbun Capital.

Chen said the facility is expected to expand export capacity while supporting local employment and economic development. She added that Taiwanese technologies—such as waste treatment systems, solar photovoltaic power generation, and electronic livestock identification—are planned to be incorporated into the project.

Mohamoud Galal, Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan, made a speech and mentioned that the investment was a high-tech one, generated Somaliland’s employment and reflected the strength of the relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Hon. Allen C. Lou, addressed in the ceremony, expressing his pleasure at participating in the event. He emphasized that the $20M investment project marked not only the first major private investment from Taiwan, but also a business joint venture undertaken by Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and US private investors.

Speaking at the event, Minister Omar Shueb Mohamed said that the project would help align Somaliland’s livestock exports with international quarantine and sanitary standards, reinforcing Berbera’s role as a regional livestock trade hub.

Governor of Sahil Region, Abdiqani Mohamed Aateeye, stated in his speech to extend his sincere appreciation and a one-hundred-percent welcome to Taiwan.

Mayor of Berbera, Abdishakur Mohamood Hassan, welcomed Taiwan’s investment wholeheartedly and was responsible for facilitating access to land, ensuring a secure investment environment, and supporting lawful investment activities.

According to local disclosures, the Central Sky quarantine zone is structured as a joint private-sector investment involving Taiwanese, Saudi Arabian, and U.S. capital, a model that remains relatively uncommon in Somaliland and the wider East African region.

Based on the project’s execution roadmap, Phase 1 construction is scheduled from early 2026 through the third quarter of the year, followed by operational testing later in 2026. Official operations are currently targeted for early 2027.

Once completed, the Central Sky quarantine zone is expected to enhance Somaliland’s livestock export capacity while demonstrating how cross-border private investment and technology transfer can support long-term economic development.

