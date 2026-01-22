Reflex Advanced Announces Private Placement Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (“Units”), at a price of C$0.175 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$200,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (“Warrants”), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.23 for a period of 24 months.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2026.



The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers.

