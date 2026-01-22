Simplex AI Secures $6M in Funding to Redefine Real-Time People Intelligence with Lev8

Singapore, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major step forward for AI-driven business solutions, Simplex AI today announced it has secured $6 million in funding from GL Ventures to accelerate the launch of Lev8, its flagship real-time people intelligence platform. Designed to help sales teams, recruiters, founders and inverstors discover high-value prospects at the right moment, Lev8 turns the open web into a live, actionable intelligence engine—redefining how modern teams identify and connect with decision-makers, talent, and strategic partners.





In a market where traditional databases are outdated the moment they're published, Simplex AI is offering a radically different approach: live signal intelligence paired with natural language search, enabling users to move from manual searching to precision outreach—instantly.

At the heart of Lev8 is its intent-driven neural search engine. Users simply describe the type of person they are looking for in natural language, for example, "Find a Bay Area CTO who has scaled fintech infrastructure and recently transitioned from a major bank." Lev8 interprets the meaning behind the request rather than only matching keywords, returning deeply relevant results aligned to true intent. The strong data searching capability allows teams to operate more strategically instead of manually refining filters or chasing incomplete lead data.

Lev8 also proves a powerful advantage through real-time professional and company signals. Instead of waiting for profile updates or database refresh cycles, the platform continuously monitors the web for meaningful changes, such as leadership moves, launches, team expansions, funding news, or strategic pivots. These signals reveal high-intent timing windows and allow teams to initiate conversations when they are most likely to convert.

To increase outreach success rate, Lev8 enriches each profile with contextual engagement insights, synthesizing publicly available information into a clear picture of what matters most to that professional right now. The result is smarter, more relevant conversations that feel genuine rather than transactional. This also supports modern growth across lead enrichment, lead scoring, outbound sales, talent outreaching and rising startup discovery.

Behind the scenes, Lev8 is powered by SOTA models, enabling machine-level speed paired with human-level research depth. This AI infrastructure performs deep web discovery and analysis, delivering results at significantly lower cost compared to traditional research or executive search workflows.

"Drop the details. We'll deliver the fit," added Tony Zhang, Simplex AI's CEO. "Our goal is to remove friction from how global teams discover and connect with the people who shape their success"



By transforming scattered online information into structured, actionable intelligence, the company positions Lev8 not just as another sourcing tool, but as a new category of real-time people discovery infrastructure. With momentum building in AI-powered sales and recruiting, Simplex AI stands out for its focus on precision, speed, and insight-led human connection. As markets shift and timing becomes critical, Lev8 helps teams stay ahead of the people who matter most.

Product Availability

Lev8 will officially launch on January 15 and is available to sales, recruiting, and growth teams at lev8.com

Teams ready to move beyond outdated databases, endless manual people search and outreaching can learn more or get started at:

About Simplex AI

Simplex AI is an AI-native intelligence company empowering global sales and recruiting teams to connect with high-value individuals in real time. Its flagship platform, Lev8, combines neural search and live web signal processing to deliver accurate, up-to-the-minute insights—enabling businesses to identify ideal candidates, customers, mentors, and partners with unmatched

speed and precision.