Next Generation Sequencing Market Size to Worth USD 103.24 Bn by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global next-generation sequencing market size is projected to grow from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 103.24 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.9% between 2026 and 2035.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of 50% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 30% in 2025.

The consumer genomics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 24.84% during the forecast period.

The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2025 and will continue to grow at a faster CAGR of 22.48% from 2026 to 2035.

The targeted sequencing & resequencing segment captured the maximum market share in 2025.

Thus, this segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from during the forecast period.

The academic research segment generated the maximum market share in 2025.

Clinical research segment is estimated to expand the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period.



Download a Sample Report Here; https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8444

What is Next Generation Sequencing?

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an immensely parallel sequencing technology that provides ultra-high output, speed, and scalability. The technology is applied to identify the order of nucleotides in whole genomes or targeted regions of DNA or RNA. NGS has revolutionized the biological sciences, enabling labs to perform a wide range of uses and research biological systems at a level never before possible.

NGS technology screens more samples at a lower cost, and it detects multiple variants in the regions of the transcriptome. It increases sequencing depth, mutation resolution/sensitivity, and research power, and it has more sensitivity to identify low-frequency alternatives. Also, NGS has a huge capacity with sample multiplexing and its ability to sequence hundreds to thousands of genes or gene regions instantaneously.

For Instance,

In April 2025, Gene Solution and Element Bioscience entered in strategic collaboration to advance next-generation sequencing technology globally.



What are the Key Drivers in the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Increasing applications of next-generation sequencing in genetic diseases due to it supports to growing the effectiveness and precision of the sequencing technology, also lowering the time and expenses of conducting advanced studies. By allowing scientists to rapidly and accurately sequence massive amounts of DNA, laboratory automation supports advancing understanding of the genetic basis of disease and health. This has massive impacts for a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and environmental science.

For Instance,

In August 2025, Ultima Genomics and Gene by Gene Partnered to expand global access to high-quality, low-cost sequencing on the UG 100 platform



What are the Ongoing Trends in the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

In October 2025, GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, signed an agreement with Curevo Vaccine to secure contract manufacturing (CMO) rights for amezosvatein (CRV-101), a recombinant shingles vaccine currently under clinical development.

GC Biopharma, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, signed an agreement with Curevo Vaccine to secure contract manufacturing (CMO) rights for amezosvatein (CRV-101), a recombinant shingles vaccine currently under clinical development. In June 2025, Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a CDMO, formed a five-year strategic alliance with the life science business of Germany-based Merck KGaA, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada.

Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a CDMO, formed a five-year strategic alliance with the life science business of Germany-based Merck KGaA, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada. In December 2025, Contract biopharmaceutical manufacturer Samsung Biologics secured its first manufacturing base in the United States, acquiring the plant of Human Genome Sciences from global drug giant GSK for $280 million.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Next-generation sequencing creates large amounts of information, which needs rigorous quality control and validation. NGS information is affected by different sources of complexities, like sequencing errors, sample adulteration, PCR bias, and alignment challenges. These complexities can cause false positives, false negatives, or misinterpretation of the outputs. So, it is significant to develop and implement advanced processes and standards for data quality assessment, challenge correction, and variant calling.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2025?

North America is expected to generate the highest demand during the forecast period in the next-generation sequencing market, as Major achievements in scientific research have enabled a new era of health care delivery and treatment. Understanding of the underlying mechanisms of diseases is increasing and allowing scientists to develop new drugs, targeted therapies, and preventive strategies. North America’s Research Program is accelerating research advances and precision medicine. It accelerates health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2025?

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the next-generation sequencing market, as the growing acceptance of digital health services, rising medical care infrastructure, and increasing spending in medical care IT. Emerging economies such as India and China are rapidly adopting medical care analytics to enhance medical care solutions and improve patient care. Additionally, the rising prevalence of long-term diseases and the need for data-based decision-making are increasing the demand for medical care and next-generation sequencing solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

For Instance,

In June 2025, Gene Solutions and Shenzhen USK Bioscience forge strategic partnership to establish a next-generation sequencing laboratory in Southern China





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8444

Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 17.37 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 103.24 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 21.9% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Workflow, By End-use, By Regional Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled Illumina; QIAGEN; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Genomatix GmbH; PierianDx; DNASTAR, Inc.; Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; BGI; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us: +1 804 420 9370

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmental Insights

By Technology Insights

Which Technology Led the Next Generation Sequencing Market in 2025?

The targeted sequencing and resequencing segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2025, as this type of sequencing has become a significant routine process in both the clinical and research sectors, with major advantages including high confidence and precision, a sensible turnaround time, comparatively less expenses, and lower data challenges with the level of bioinformatics or computational demand.

Whereas the whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the forecasting period, as it is the most inclusive genomic test available. It is applicable to test a broad range of genes concurrently, identifying a wide range of variant types. Single-nucleotide variants and small insertions and deletions are identified with high precision.

By Product Insights

Which Product dominates the market in 2025?

In 2025, the consumables segment captured the biggest share of the next-generation sequencing market, as consumables such as indexing adapters or molecular barcodes enable scientists to multiplex sequencing hundreds of various samples in a single flow cell run. This extremely lowers the expenses per sample compared to outdated methods. Particular kits allow the sequencing of low-input DNA and degraded samples.

Although the sequencing platforms segment will expand fastest during 2025-2035, as this transformative technology has swiftly driven genomics developments in the diverse domains. NGS enables the rapid sequencing of millions of DNA fragments concurrently, offering inclusive insights into genome structure, gene expression profiles, genetic variations, and epigenetic modifications.

By Application Insights

How did the oncology segment dominate the Market in 2025?

In 2025, the oncology segment had the largest share in the next-generation sequencing market, as NGS provides benefits in precision, sensitivity, and speed that have the strength to make an important impact on the oncology sector of oncology. NGS has become a significant tool for understanding the genetic challenges of cancer. The ability to sequence whole cancer genomes allows the comprehensive identification of genetic mutations, structural variations, and various genomic alterations that increase tumorigenesis.

On the other hand, the reproductive health segment is expected to grow most rapidly between 2025 and 2035, as NGS is the most well-organized and cost-effective strategy for the sequencing of tens to thousands of genes compared to traditional methods. Its high throughput, sensitivity, reliability, and precision make NGS an advanced reproductive health tool.

By Workflow Insights

How did the Pre-sequencing processes dominate the Market in 2025?

The pre-sequencing processes segment held the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2025, as it allows for higher sequencing results and lower sequencing expenses, and with the development and optimization of investigational and data analysis processes, the subsequent analysis results are growing in precision. With development in pre-sequencing steps such as library preparation, it has become likely to analyse genetic variation and gene expression.

Whereas, the NGS data analysis segment will expand fastest during 2025-2035, as NGS enables the rapid sequencing of millions of DNA fragments at a time, offering comprehensive insights into the genome structure, genetic variations, gene expression profiles, and epigenetic alterations. The adaptability of NGS platforms is increasing the scope of genomics research, simplifying research on rare genetic diseases, cancer genomics, microbiome analysis, infectious diseases, and human genetics.

By End-use Insights

How did the academic research institutions dominate the Market in 2025?

The academic research institutions segment held the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2025, as NGS has become a keystone of advanced academic research institutions, providing transformative benefits over traditional molecular biology processes.

Whereas, the hospitals and clinics segment will expand fastest during 2025-2035, as next-generation sequencing (NGS) has transformed healthcare diagnostics by providing rapid, high-output genetic analysis that enables targeted medicine, improved diagnostic precision, and enhanced patient results.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Companies

Illumina: Illumina is a global leader in next-generation sequencing technologies, offering comprehensive sequencing platforms, consumables, and informatics solutions. The company plays a pivotal role in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and precision medicine.

Illumina is a global leader in next-generation sequencing technologies, offering comprehensive sequencing platforms, consumables, and informatics solutions. The company plays a pivotal role in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and precision medicine. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: Roche is a major healthcare and life sciences company with a strong presence in NGS through its sequencing systems, reagents, and bioinformatics tools. Its solutions support clinical research, oncology diagnostics, and personalized healthcare.

Roche is a major healthcare and life sciences company with a strong presence in NGS through its sequencing systems, reagents, and bioinformatics tools. Its solutions support clinical research, oncology diagnostics, and personalized healthcare. QIAGEN: QIAGEN specializes in sample preparation, assay technologies, and bioinformatics for NGS workflows. The company enables reliable DNA and RNA extraction, target enrichment, and data analysis across research and clinical applications.

QIAGEN specializes in sample preparation, assay technologies, and bioinformatics for NGS workflows. The company enables reliable DNA and RNA extraction, target enrichment, and data analysis across research and clinical applications. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.: Thermo Fisher Scientific provides end-to-end NGS solutions, including sequencing platforms, library preparation kits, and cloud-based data analysis tools. Its offerings support genomics research, translational medicine, and molecular diagnostics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific provides end-to-end NGS solutions, including sequencing platforms, library preparation kits, and cloud-based data analysis tools. Its offerings support genomics research, translational medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Bio-Rad supplies reagents, instruments, and software that support NGS library preparation and quality control. The company’s products are widely used in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and life science laboratories.

Bio-Rad supplies reagents, instruments, and software that support NGS library preparation and quality control. The company’s products are widely used in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and life science laboratories. Oxford Nanopore Technologies: Oxford Nanopore Technologies is known for its real-time, long-read sequencing platforms that enable portable and scalable genomic analysis. Its technology supports applications in genomics, epigenetics, and infectious disease surveillance.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies is known for its real-time, long-read sequencing platforms that enable portable and scalable genomic analysis. Its technology supports applications in genomics, epigenetics, and infectious disease surveillance. PierianDx: PierianDx focuses on clinical genomics software solutions that enable interpretation and reporting of NGS data. The company supports precision medicine by helping laboratories integrate genomic insights into clinical decision-making.

PierianDx focuses on clinical genomics software solutions that enable interpretation and reporting of NGS data. The company supports precision medicine by helping laboratories integrate genomic insights into clinical decision-making. Genomatix GmbH: Genomatix GmbH provides advanced bioinformatics software for NGS data analysis, with expertise in regulatory genomics and gene expression analysis. Its solutions are widely used in academic research and pharmaceutical development.

Genomatix GmbH provides advanced bioinformatics software for NGS data analysis, with expertise in regulatory genomics and gene expression analysis. Its solutions are widely used in academic research and pharmaceutical development. DNASTAR, Inc.: DNASTAR develops intuitive bioinformatics software for sequence assembly, alignment, and NGS data analysis. The company supports researchers in genomics, molecular biology, and clinical research settings.

DNASTAR develops intuitive bioinformatics software for sequence assembly, alignment, and NGS data analysis. The company supports researchers in genomics, molecular biology, and clinical research settings. PerkinElmer, Inc.: PerkinElmer offers NGS sample preparation solutions, reagents, and automation technologies for genomic research and diagnostics. The company focuses on improving workflow efficiency and data quality in sequencing applications.

PerkinElmer offers NGS sample preparation solutions, reagents, and automation technologies for genomic research and diagnostics. The company focuses on improving workflow efficiency and data quality in sequencing applications. Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH: Eurofins GATC Biotech provides contract sequencing services and NGS-based genomic solutions. The company serves academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Eurofins GATC Biotech provides contract sequencing services and NGS-based genomic solutions. The company serves academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. BGI: BGI is a leading genomics organization offering large-scale sequencing services and integrated NGS solutions. The company supports research, clinical diagnostics, and population genomics initiatives globally.

What are the Recent Developments in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market?

In February 2025, Roche unveiled its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, establishing a new category of next-generation sequencing.

Roche unveiled its proprietary, breakthrough sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, establishing a new category of next-generation sequencing. In July 2025, QIAGEN announced the launch of its new QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, a suite of target enrichment solutions designed to unlock long-read sequencing of gnomically complex regions.

QIAGEN announced the launch of its new QIAseq xHYB Long Read Panels, a suite of target enrichment solutions designed to unlock long-read sequencing of gnomically complex regions. In June 2025, bioMérieux, a global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Day Zero Diagnostics, a US-driven infectious disease diagnostics company using genome sequencing and machine learning to combat the increases of antibiotic-resistant infections.



More Insights Nova One Advisor:

U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market: The U.S. next generation sequencing market size was estimated at USD 5.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 34.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The size was estimated at USD 5.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 34.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Long Read Sequencing Market: The Long read sequencing market size was exhibited at USD 648.15 million in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 4067.01 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

The size was exhibited at USD 648.15 million in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 4067.01 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.16% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. U.S. Post-acute Care Market: The U.S. post-acute care market size was exhibited at USD 461.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 766.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

The size was exhibited at USD 461.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 766.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market: The U.S. clinical nutrition market size was exhibited at USD 15.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 34.35 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

The size was exhibited at USD 15.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 34.35 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market: The U.S. ambulatory surgery center market size was estimated at USD 43.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 80.60 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The size was estimated at USD 43.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 80.60 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market: The U.S. veterinary surgical instruments market size was exhibited at USD 481.35 million in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 792.32 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

The size was exhibited at USD 481.35 million in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 792.32 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. U.S. Trauma Fixation Devices Market: The U.S. trauma fixation devices market size was exhibited at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 8.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

The size was exhibited at USD 6.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit around USD 8.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035. U.S. Downstream Processing Market: The U.S. downstream processing market size was estimated at USD 17.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 67.4 billion by 2035, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

WGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing DNA-based RNA-based

Others

By Product

Platform Sequencing Data Analysis

Consumables Sample Preparation Target Enrichment Others





By Application

Oncology Diagnostics and Screening Oncology Screening Sporadic Cancer Inherited Cancer Companion Diagnostics Other Diagnostics Research Studies

Clinical Investigation Infectious Diseases Inherited Diseases Idiopathic Diseases Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

Reproductive Health NIPT Aneuploidy Microdeletions PGT Newborn Genetic Screening Single Gene Analysis

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

By Workflow

Pre-Sequencing NGS Library Preparation Kits Semi-automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis NGS Primary Data Analysis NGS Secondary Data Analysis NGS Tertiary Data Analysis





By End-use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8444

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Nova One Advisor

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn