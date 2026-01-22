DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Insurance Office of America Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Insurance Office of America (“IOA”). IOA learned of a data breach on or about June 30, 2025.

About Insurance Office of America

IOA is a private insurance brokerage known for fast growth, client focus, and community involvement.

What happened?

On or around June 30, 2025, IOA identified a security incident involving certain internal computer systems. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party accessed the company’s network through a phishing email. Between June 25, 2025, and June 30, 2025, information stored on the affected systems may have been accessed or obtained without authorization. This information may have included personal data such as names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding IOA, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the IOA data breach.

