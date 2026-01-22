DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of MemberClose LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at MemberClose LLC (“MemberClose”). MemberClose learned of a data breach on or about October 30, 2025.

About MemberClose LLC

MemberClose provides credit unions with an online lending platform that centralizes mortgage services, enabling them to work more efficiently and compete with larger lenders.

What happened?

On October 30, 2025, MemberClose discovered suspicious activity on a cloud application. They immediately launched an investigation and determined that, on or around October 29, 2025, certain files in the impacted system had been potentially accessed and acquired by an unauthorized third party. These files may have contained personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding MemberClose, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the MemberClose data breach.

