Care@Home for Life Appoints Aurelian Anghelusiu as Chief Relationship Officer to Lead Human-Centered Growth Strategy

Miami, FL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care@Home for Life, a company dedicated to redefining how Americans age at home, today announced the appointment of Aurelian Anghelusiu as Chief Relationship Officer. In this role, Anghelusiu will lead the company’s relationship strategy across clients, families, advisors, and strategic partners as the organization continues its mission to expand access to human-centered aging-at-home solutions.

Anghelusiu brings more than 30 years of leadership experience from luxury hospitality, service excellence, and relationship-driven organizations. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for building service cultures grounded in empathy and genuine long-term engagement – principles that are crucial when serving seniors and multigenerational families.

“Relationships are the foundation of meaningful support for families navigating aging decisions,” said Eiso Wortelboer, Founder and CEO of Care@Home for Life. “Aurelian’s refined, hospitality-driven approach and deep understanding of service excellence will improve how we connect with those we serve, enrich the experience we provide, and help strengthen trust across stakeholder groups. He has a unique ability to bridge cultures and expectations, and that perspective is vital as we scale our impact.”

As Chief Relationship Officer, Anghelusiu will oversee the development and execution of Care@Home for Life’s relationship framework as it scales. His role includes enhancing communication and engagement across clients and strategic partners while ensuring the company’s values of dignity, transparency, and long-term support are reflected consistently throughout the client experience.

As more seniors seek alternatives to institutional care and debt-based retirement solutions, Care@Home for Life aims to play a role in in broadening awareness around models that integrate financial planning with personalized in-home support. Anghelusiu will work closely with leadership to ensure these conversations are approached with empathy – reflecting the realities families face as they plan for later stages of life.

“Choosing how and where we age is one of life’s most personal decisions,” said Anghelusiu. “Care@Home for Life recognizes not only the financial considerations of aging in place, but also the emotional and cultural dimensions that define what home and security mean to individuals and families. I’m honored to join this team at a pivotal time and to help shape experiences that truly reflect dignity and human connection.”

Care@Home for Life is based in South Florida and works with federally licensed and regulated insurance and financial partners. Its flagship offering, the Care@Home Guarantee™, integrates guaranteed lifetime income and unlimited in-home care through federally regulated financial instruments. By aligning financial security with access to care, the program seeks to reduce the uncertainties related to retirement and help families navigate aging decisions with greater confidence. This approach aims to complement existing retirement planning strategies, while focusing on one of the most common goals expressed by older Americans: aging in the comfort of their homes with peace of mind.

“As we expand, it’s essential that our engagement practices keep pace with the responsibility that comes with serving aging households,” Wortelboer added. “This role reinforces the importance of clear communication and long-term stewardship as part of our growth strategy.”

To learn more about Care@Home for Life and its service offerings, please visit https://careathome4life.com/.



About Care@Home for Life

Care@Home for Life is dedicated to redefining how Americans age at home with dignity, security, and peace of mind. Through its Care@Home Guarantee™, the company integrates guaranteed lifetime income and personalized in-home care using federally regulated financial instruments. By aligning financial stability with access to care, Care@Home for Life offers an alternative to debt-based retirement solutions for seniors who wish to remain in the homes they cherish. The company is headquartered in South Florida and works with federally licensed and regulated insurance and financial partners.





