Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026

22 January 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

Nokia's webcast will begin on 29 January 2026 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.



The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-317-5619.

