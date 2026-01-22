Press Release
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026
22 January 2026
Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial report on 29 January 2026 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.
The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.
Analyst webcast
- Nokia's webcast will begin on 29 January 2026 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
- The webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials.
- A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
- Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-317-5619.
