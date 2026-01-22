KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 JANUARY 2026 AT 8.00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and Yilport Oslo Terminal continue partnership with a new three-year Complete Care service agreement

Kalmar has signed a three-year Kalmar Complete Care service agreement with Yilport Oslo Terminal Investments AS. This agreement marks a significant continuation of a partnership that began in 2016 under Cargotec, now evolving as Kalmar operates as an independent company. The large order was booked in Kalmar’s order intake in Q4 2025.

Under the terms of the Complete Care agreement, Kalmar will maintain full responsibility for all maintenance activities at Norway’s largest container port. This comprehensive scope includes maintenance management, service execution, logistics, spare parts warehousing, and 24/7 technical support. The agreement ensures the peak performance of Yilport Oslo’s critical fleet, which includes eight Kalmar E-One2 hybrid rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, and an extensive mobile equipment fleet including Kalmar reachstackers and Kalmar forklifts.

Kalmar is focused on driving excellence through local proximity and global expertise. This renewed partnership highlights Kalmar’s commitment to lifetime care, ensuring that Yilport Oslo can focus on its core mission of moving goods efficiently while Kalmar handles the technical availability and safety of the terminal’s assets.

Bjørn Engelsen, Terminal Director, Yilport Oslo: "We’ve seen the value of Kalmar’s expertise firsthand since we first joined forces in 2016. Our terminal is a vital hub for Norwegian trade, and we need a partner who understands the high stakes of our operations. This Complete Care contract gives us the predictability and reliability we need to keep growing. We’re excited to continue this journey with Kalmar."

Bredo Steen-Gundersen, Country Director Norway: "We’re thrilled to renew our commitment to Yilport Oslo. At Kalmar, we believe in going further together with our customers. This agreement isn't just about maintenance; it’s about a world-class service partnership where we take total ownership of equipment health so Yilport can maximize productivity."





