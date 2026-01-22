Sewer Inspection Expert Amanda Meads of Rapid Flow Sewer & Drain Cleaning Shares Insights as Commercial Pipe Lining Expert in HelloNation

CHELSEA, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What sewer repair method allows businesses to stay open during critical work? In a new article featured in HelloNation, Amanda Meads on behalf of Rapid Flow Sewer & Drain Cleaning explains why commercial property owners throughout Greater Boston are increasingly choosing trenchless pipe lining over traditional excavation. In dense business corridors, tearing up parking lots, sidewalks, or building entryways is rarely practical. For companies that rely on foot traffic and operational continuity, any extended closure can be financially damaging.

Meads outlines how no-dig pipe lining addresses these concerns by internally rehabilitating damaged sewer lines through existing access points. This method eliminates the need for jackhammers and excavation, instead using camera inspections, hydro-jetting, and a UV-cured liner to create a durable new pipe wall inside the existing system. The process is typically completed within a single workday, meaning the system’s service is restored with minimal interruption to daily operations.

The article also details the advantages of pipe lining for older commercial properties with deteriorating cast iron or clay pipes. Meads emphasizes that even newer PVC systems can suffer from root damage or corrosion over time. By avoiding the disruption of open-trench repairs, businesses can preserve their landscaping and infrastructure while extending the life of their sewer systems. The full article, “ Why Might Businesses Choose Pipe Lining Over Excavation?” , explains how trenchless rehabilitation helps business owners maintain safe, sanitary systems without sacrificing uptime or accessibility.

