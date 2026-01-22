Residential Plumbing Expert Tim Martin Shares Winter Plumbing Prep Tips for North Carolina Homeowners in HelloNation

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can North Carolina homeowners protect their plumbing from winter weather? In HelloNation , Tim Martin of Jimmy’s Plumbing in Greensboro explains the essential steps residents should take before temperatures drop. His guidance focuses on preventing frozen pipes, avoiding costly repairs, and ensuring peace of mind during cold snaps.

Martin points out that North Carolina may not experience the extreme winters of northern states, but the region still faces conditions that can threaten plumbing systems. Just a few hours of below-freezing temperatures are enough to freeze water inside pipes. When this happens, pressure builds until the pipe cracks, often leading to burst lines and significant water damage once the ice thaws. For homeowners, a single incident can result in thousands of dollars in damage.

Preventing frozen pipes, Martin explains, starts with insulation. Foam pipe sleeves are affordable, simple to install, and effective at reducing the risk of freezing. He stresses that pipes running through unheated areas such as attics, crawl spaces, and garages need special attention. Outdoor spigots and the pipes connected to them are also highly vulnerable and should never be left unprotected in winter conditions.

Disconnecting outdoor hoses is another critical step. When hoses remain attached during cold weather, water becomes trapped inside and quickly freezes. This can cause the connected pipe inside the wall to burst, often going unnoticed until damage is severe. Martin notes that removing and storing hoses before freezing temperatures arrive is one of the easiest ways to prevent hidden plumbing issues.

Another precaution every homeowner should take is knowing the location of the main shut-off valve. In the event of a burst pipe, shutting off the water supply immediately can mean the difference between a minor cleanup and a major disaster. Martin advises that valves are commonly found near the perimeter of the house where the main line enters, though some homes may have them at the water meter by the street. Locating and testing the shut-off before an emergency ensures homeowners are ready to act quickly.

Additional steps, such as letting faucets drip slightly during cold nights, can help keep water moving and reduce freezing risk. Opening cabinet doors under sinks allows warmer air to circulate around vulnerable pipes. Martin also recommends shutting down irrigation systems before the first freeze to avoid underground pipe damage. Taken together, these small actions significantly reduce the risk of winter plumbing emergencies.

Martin emphasizes that while winters in North Carolina are often milder, unpredictability has become a growing concern in recent years. Sudden cold snaps can strike with little warning, making preparation even more important. Homeowners who take preventive steps in the fall avoid both stress and expensive repair bills when temperatures dip below freezing.

Ultimately, winter plumbing preparation is about safeguarding both the home and the homeowner’s peace of mind. By insulating pipes, disconnecting hoses, locating the shut-off valve, and taking other simple precautions, residents can protect their property and avoid one of the most preventable yet costly plumbing problems.

Martin shares these insights in the HelloNation article, Winter Plumbing Prep Every North Carolina Homeowner Should Know . His advice provides practical, cost-effective steps that help homeowners stay ahead of winter weather and prevent plumbing emergencies.

