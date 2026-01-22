DayOne Advances Finland Platform with Early-Stage Data Center Plans in Nurmijärvi





NURMIJÄRVI, Finland, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayOne, a Singapore-based global data center developer and operator, today announced early-stage plans for a data center project in Klaukkala, Nurmijärvi, Finland. At the same time, the Municipality of Nurmijärvi has initiated its handling of a preliminary sale of the data center site with DayOne. The planned project further reinforces DayOne’s long-term commitment to advancing Finland’s digital ecosystem, following its previously announced investment commitment of approximately EUR 1.2 billion in the Lahti project, as well as the joint-venture project in Kouvola with a local partner.

The continued development of the Nurmijärvi project is subject to required government approvals and permits. The data center has a tentative phased development potential of up to 560 MW of total grid power. At peak, construction is estimated to employ up to approximately 1,000 workers, with long-term operations supporting a gradual ramp-up of up to 700 skilled positions.

DayOne and Finland’s leading energy producer Fortum have signed a site securing and development agreement relating to the planned project. Under the agreement, Fortum will support the project’s development by assisting with zoning processes and facilitating grid connection planning.

Zoning is currently ongoing in the Sudentulli area of northern Klaukkala, where the data center is planned, and no final land-use decisions have been made. In addition to zoning, the project is subject to a permit from the Ministry of Defence, as well as all other applicable municipal and regulatory approvals.

DayOne has been in active dialogue with Finnish authorities and has informed the relevant ministries of its plans. The project is planned as a high value-adding data center, aligned with Finland’s national data center roadmap and objectives for sustainable digital infrastructure development.

As the project progresses, DayOne is preparing a framework agreement to support local education in Nurmijärvi, including cooperation with institutions such as Aalto University. In addition, the framework plans to support regional environmental protection and culture initiatives through cooperation with local stakeholders.

In December 2025, DayOne secured a mezzanine financing facility of up to EUR 1 billion from global investment firm Brookfield and a global sovereign investor to support its expansion across Finland and Europe. In January 2026, DayOne entered into definitive agreements for over US$ 2.0 billion in Series C equity financing to accelerate its global growth, supporting the development of its platforms in key markets, including Finland.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne is a Singapore headquartered global data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne’s data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Finland.

