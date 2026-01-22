Press release

Paris, 22 January 2026

Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange joint statement following press rumors

The consortium composed of the three telecom operators Bouygues Telecom, Free-iliad Group and Orange confirms ongoing discussions with the Altice Group in connection with a potential transaction to acquire a large part of the telecommunications activities of the Altice Group in France.

Due diligence works have been initiated in early January 2026. The legal and financial terms of the transaction have not yet been agreed upon.

There is no certainty that this process will result in any agreement which would anyway remain subject to the approval of the governance of the parties involved and to customary conditions. A communication to the market will be made as and when appropriate depending upon the status of the project and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About the Free-iliad Group

Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world’s first triple-play box and is now a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 18,000 employees serving 52 million subscribers, and generated €10.3 billion in revenues over the last twelve months. In France, the Group is an integrated Ultra-Fast Broadband and Mobile operator and had 23.2 million subscribers at end-September 2025. In Italy, where it launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, it is the country’s fourth-largest Mobile operator and at end-September 2025 had over 12.8 million subscribers. In Poland, where it operates under the Play brand, the Group is an integrated convergent operator, that had 15.6 million subscribers at end-September 2025.

About Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a French all-round operator of digital communications France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its B2B, B2C and public administration customers with high-quality, innovative and secure fixed and mobile communications as well as superfast internet by constantly improving its network and user experience. 27.1 million mobile customers and 5.3 million fixed customers put their trust in Bouygues Telecom, the leading operator for WiFi and fixed internet connections, according to nperf in 2024 and ranked No. 2 for mobile according to Arcep in 2023. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the French population, and its 5G network over 18,000 municipalities and over 84% of the French population. Bouygues Telecom Entreprises supports nearly 100,000 customers, of which 70% of the CAC 40, in adopting new collaborative uses, migrating to the cloud and transforming their digital infrastructure. Bouygues Telecom aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 29.4% and its scope 3 emissions by 17.5% by 2027, which are targets that have been endorsed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). #WeAreMadeToBeTogether

To follow Bouygues Telecom news: www.corporate.bouyguestelecom.fr

