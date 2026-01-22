Chile B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2025-2029: MercadoLibre Maintains a Leading Position, with Falabella and Others Embracing Marketplace Models to Capture Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ecommerce market in Chile is projected to grow by 9.9% annually, reaching US$12.60 billion by 2025. This market has experienced strong growth between 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9%. This trend is expected to continue with a 7.6% CAGR forecast from 2025 to 2029, expanding from US$11.47 billion in 2024 to approximately US$16.90 billion by the end of 2029.

The report provides a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of Chile's ecommerce industry, covering over 80 KPIs, market segments, consumer behavior, and digital channel performance. It includes detailed assessments across various sectors, sales channels, engagement models, payment instruments, and consumer demographics, offering a robust view of market size and growth dynamics.

Key Trends and Drivers

E-commerce as a Structural Pillar

Online sales have transitioned from a pandemic spike to a stable share of retail. The Camara de Comercio de Santiago (CCS) reported that online sales in 2024 reached around CLP 8.2 trillion (US$8.7 billion), and forecast an exceeding CLP 9 trillion by 2025, affirming entrenched consumption patterns.

CCS data for early 2025 shows online goods sales matching or exceeding pandemic highs, driven by high internet and banking penetration, with two-thirds of Chileans shopping online in 2024.

Structural investment by large retailers in digital channels, logistics, and customer experience solidifies e-commerce as essential. Growth is likely to remain in the mid-single to low double-digit range.

The policy and regulatory environment will continue to formalize standards around delivery, returns, and transparency.

Omnichannel Retailers Expanding Capabilities

Leading retailers are moving to omnichannel platforms with marketplace models and enhanced logistics. For instance, Falabella's online GMV grew 17% in Q1 2025, with significant contributions from third-party sellers.

Consumers expect integrated journeys with flexibility in purchases and returns.

Marketplace models allow expansion without inventory constraints, as competitive pressures necessitate improved service levels.

Logistics performance and monetization strategies will differentiate players.

Payments: Digital Wallets and Bank Transfers

The payment mix is shifting from card-only to wallets and instant bank transfers using established systems like Webpay. Wallets account for a large share of payments and enhance access for smaller merchants.

Integration of wallets into retail ecosystems simplifies loyalty and credit access.

Cyber Events and SME Digitalization

Large sales events like CyberDay are institutionalized, boosting participation from foundations and SMEs.

These events concentrate significant annual sales and emphasize promotional strategy.

Competitive Landscape

Incumbents are evolving towards platform models, investing in logistics and payment ecosystems, while new entrants bring pricing agility and digital experiences.

Tighter regulatory and competitive landscapes encourage integrated logistics and cross-channel integration.

Current Market State

The Chilean ecommerce market is characterized by moderate growth with increasing competition. Major sites like MercadoLibre and Falabella lead by traffic.

Key Players and New Entrants

MercadoLibre maintains a leading position, with Falabella and others embracing marketplace models to capture market share.

New entrants are emerging in cross-border commerce, increasing competitiveness.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Though fewer large M&A transactions occurred recently, the climate is dynamic with strategic investments in logistics and fulfillment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Chile

