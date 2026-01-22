New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market to Grow by 28.2% to Reach $13.96 Billion this Year - Investment Opportunity Forecasts to 2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payment market in New Zealand is expected to grow by 28.2% on annual basis to reach US$13.96 billion in 2026.



The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 30.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 10.88 billion to approximately USD 42.16 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in New zealand, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 90+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Competition is expected to intensify around omnichannel financing and compliant, regulated instalment products. Larger players with established risk operations will consolidate share as CCD II implementation advances. PSP-controlled checkout flows will increasingly determine which BNPL solutions gain merchant visibility.



Current State of the Market

BNPL in the Netherlands operates in a payment environment dominated by iDEAL and a strong consumer preference for direct payments, shaping a competitive landscape centred on invoice-based, regulated instalment products. Riverty (formerly AfterPay) retains significant reach across large online retailers, while in3 continues to scale interest-free instalments in lifestyle, electronics and home improvement categories.

Competition is influenced by PSPs such as Adyen and Mollie, which increasingly determine BNPL's visibility at checkout. Regulatory alignment with the revised EU Consumer Credit Directive (CCD II) is prompting providers to strengthen credit assessment and compliance frameworks, raising competitive barriers for smaller entrants.

Key Players and New Entrants

Riverty remains a core player due to its long-standing invoice-payment infrastructure and partnerships with prominent Dutch merchants. In3 has expanded both online and in-store coverage, particularly in higher-ticket categories. Klarna maintains a presence but faces a structurally different consumer environment compared to other European markets. Dutch banks are not direct BNPL competitors but are incrementally strengthening instalment capabilities through card-linked features. New entrants have been limited in the past year, reflecting regulatory shifts and high merchant dependence on existing PSP integrations.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

The last 12 months have shown consolidation rather than new launches. Riverty has expanded its collaboration scope with major retailers as part of the company's restructuring under its parent Arvato/BNP Paribas partnership model. In3 has deepened retail partnerships across home improvement and electronics through expanded POS integrations. PSPs such as Adyen have enhanced BNPL routing options within their platforms, influencing competitive access but without making direct BNPL-specific acquisitions.

Key Trends and Drivers

Shift Toward Account-to-Account (A2A) Payments Reducing BNPL Dependency at Checkout

Dutch ecommerce is increasingly shaped by A2A payment rails, especially iDEAL, which continues to dominate online checkout flows. As iDEAL transitions to its new Pan-European Payment Services (PEPS) framework following the Currence-EPI transaction (2023-24), merchants are integrating enhanced A2A features, such as recurring payments and wallet-like functionality. This shift reduces the relative reliance on BNPL at checkout, particularly for low- to medium-ticket categories.

Consumers have a strong preference for direct payment methods that require minimal credit use; Dutch financial prudence norms reinforce this behaviour. The EPI-led revamp of iDEAL has provided merchants with more functionality that overlaps with BNPL use cases, such as stored credentials and smoother repeat purchases. Retailers use A2A payments to reduce payment costs relative to BNPL providers.

BNPL will become more category-specific rather than universally offered. Most adoption will concentrate in lifestyle, fashion, electronics, and home categories, where deferred payment has historically been accepted. A2A innovation may constrain BNPL expansion, prompting BNPL providers to differentiate through consumer apps, loyalty programs, and financial management features rather than solely through checkout routing.

Expansion of Bank-Linked Instalment and Invoice Solutions within Dutch Retail

Dutch banks and financial institutions are strengthening their invoice and instalment services for ecommerce. Providers such as Riverty (formerly AfterPay) and in3 continue to expand merchant acceptance across fashion, home improvement and electronics, while banks focus on embedding instalment options directly into digital banking channels.

The Dutch Payments Association has aligned with broader EU consumer-credit reforms, encouraging regulated credit issuance rather than informal BNPL arrangements. Retailers prefer working with bank-regulated entities due to clearer compliance structures and predictable settlement processes.

Consumers increasingly expect instalment payments to be integrated into their banking apps, reinforcing trust in bank-issued credit over fintech-only models. BNPL in the Netherlands will continue shifting toward regulated, bank-linked instalments, reducing the gap between BNPL and traditional consumer credit.

Providers such as Riverty and in3 are likely to deepen industry-specific propositions, particularly in durable goods and home retail, while competing more directly with banks for instalment-based consumer financing.

Regulatory Tightening and Greater Oversight of Short-Term Credit Offers

Following EU-wide updates to consumer-credit rules (2023-24), the Netherlands is preparing to implement measures that will bring most short-term, interest-free BNPL products under credit regulation. BNPL providers are already adjusting their onboarding, disclosures, and credit assessment processes.

The revised EU Consumer Credit Directive (CCD II) requires creditworthiness assessments for even low-value, short-term credit, affecting BNPL models widely used in Dutch ecommerce. Dutch regulators have emphasised the need for transparent pricing and responsible lending, particularly targeting frictionless credit onboarding. Merchants are increasingly aware of compliance exposure when offering BNPL, leading them to prefer established, regulated players with stronger underwriting frameworks.

Compliance requirements will raise operational costs for smaller BNPL providers, potentially reducing the number of independent players in the market. Larger players with established risk-assessment infrastructure will consolidate market share. Consumer usage of BNPL may shift toward higher-value purchases, where mandatory credit checks do not create unnecessary friction.

Integration of BNPL into Omnichannel Retail, Including In-Store Use Cases

Dutch retailers are increasingly extending BNPL from online checkout into physical stores, especially in categories such as home improvement, electronics, and apparel. Providers such as in3 have expanded point-of-sale (POS) integrations with major retail partners, enabling both online and in-store purchases.

Retailers are redesigning their payment mix to support unified commerce journeys, allowing consumers to shop and pay consistently across digital and in-store channels. Demand for flexible instalments in higher-value in-store purchases, such as DIY and electronics, is rising due to greater price sensitivity and comparison shopping.

PSPs (e.g., Adyen, Mollie) have improved integration layers, making BNPL activation across channels easier for merchants. BNPL usage will shift toward larger-ticket omnichannel categories, as POS financing complements ecommerce instalments. Retailers are likely to embed BNPL options deeper into loyalty and CRM systems, making instalments part of broader consumer-retention strategies. Providers with strong POS penetration will differentiate themselves from online-only BNPL services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $42.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered New Zealand



Companies Featured

Afterpay

Zip Co (Zip)

Klarna

Sezzle

