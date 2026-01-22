Japan Data Center Market Analysis and Investment Opportunity, 2026-2031 - Medium-Sized Data Centers Outpace Larger Builds, Offering Speed-to-Market Advantages

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by size, tier type, data center type, and end-user industry, offering detailed forecasts in terms of IT load capacity.

The Japan Data Center Market is poised for significant growth from USD 10.99 billion in 2025 to USD 11.89 billion in 2026, with projections reaching USD 17.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.22% during 2026-2031. The market's IT load capacity is expected to expand from 3.34 thousand megawatts in 2025 to 6.46 thousand megawatts by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 14.12% (2025-2030). This growth is driven by public-sector cloud mandates, AI workload expansion, and hyperscale investments, establishing Japan as a leading data center hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Policies favoring sovereign cloud solutions benefit domestic operators while global cloud providers localize capacities to adhere to data-residency requirements. The ongoing 5G rollout and IoT adoption further intensify the demand for edge-computing solutions, pushing for medium-scale deployments near urban and industrial centers. To address land scarcity and high electricity tariffs, developers are innovating in cooling technologies and exploring suburban corridors to sustain growth momentum.

Market Trends and Insights

Government Initiatives Propel Cloud Migration

The Digital Agency aims to migrate central-government workloads to cloud platforms by 2025, spurring new capacity needs within Japan and ensuring data sovereignty. Amazon Web Services plans to invest JPY 2.26 trillion (USD 15.24 billion) through 2027 in Tokyo and Osaka. This modernization trend drives demand across regional prefectures, with domestic providers receiving preference in public tenders, while global hyperscalers pursue joint ventures to comply with procurement policies.

Hyperscale Investments Support AI and OTT Traffic Growth

The rise of AI model training increases power density requirements, prompting Microsoft to allocate USD 2.9 billion toward GPU-rich campuses. Google's USD 1 billion investment in Proa and Taihei subsea cables enhances trans-Pacific connectivity, positioning Tokyo and Osaka as key aggregation nodes. Meanwhile, SoftBank collaborates with NVIDIA on AI facilities, solidifying Japan's competitive stance in high-density compute infrastructure.

Challenges of Land Scarcity and Costs

Rising land prices in Tokyo, up 69% in 2024, inflate facility development budgets and impact returns. Community opposition in central locations necessitates considering suburban areas like Inzai for new builds, where larger land parcels and municipal incentives offer economic benefits. Despite relocation reducing land costs, it requires investment in infrastructure, which can extend project timelines.

Other Factors Influencing the Market Include:

5G-Enabled IoT Driving Edge Deployments

Colocation Demand from Decommissioning Aging Sites

Extended Grid-Connection Approval Times

Segment Analysis

Medium-sized halls, ranging from 5 MW to 20 MW, are predicted to grow at a 12.02% CAGR by 2031, offering a balanced solution with operational advantages and faster deployment compared to large-scale projects. These configurations meet the booming demand for edge-compute nodes that support IoT and 5G.

Tier 3 facilities dominate with a 66.05% market share by 2025, expanding at 15.28% CAGR due to their high uptime rating and cost-effective design, which integrates earthquake-resistant measures. Standardization and modular construction further accelerate development timelines and regulatory approvals.

Key Companies Featured

Equinix Inc.

MC Digital Realty (JV of Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Mitsubishi Corporation)

AT TOKYO Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

NTT Global Data Centers (NTT Ltd.)

netXDC (SCSK Corporation)

IDC Frontier Inc. (Yahoo Japan subsidiary)

AirTrunk Operating Pty. Ltd.

NEC Corporation

IBM Japan Ltd.

Colt Data Centre Services Holdings Ltd.

Alibaba Cloud

Microsoft Corporation

Telehouse (KDDI Corporation)

Additional regional and niche operators

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Drivers 4.2 Market Restraints 4.3 Market Outlook 4.4 Key Industry Trends 4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis 4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (MEGAWATT) 5.1 By Data Center Size 5.2 By Tier Type 5.3 By Data Center Type 5.4 By End User 5.5 By Hotspot

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and unmet-need assessment



