North America Containerized Data Center Market 2026-2031 - Limited Rack Density Challenges AI Workloads in Containerized Data Centers

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Containerized Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by container size, component module, end-user industry, and geography. Detailed forecasts are provided in terms of USD value.

The North America containerized data center market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 8.47 billion in 2026 to USD 23.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.10% during this period. This surge is driven by enterprises positioning computing resources closer to users to accommodate the explosive demand brought about by 5G rollouts and AI workloads.

Large-scale operators face power-grid constraints, prompting them to supplement traditional infrastructure with modular units. These modular data centers offer rapid deployment, taking only 12-14 weeks compared to the lengthy 18-24 months for conventional builds. Additional macro factors include pilot programs involving small modular reactors paired with prefabricated pods for off-grid resilience and the increasing defense demand for battlefield AI capabilities. Companies adept in liquid cooling and prefabricated power modules stand to benefit as rack densities soar beyond 40 kW.

North America Containerized Data Center Market Trends and Insights

Need for rapid deployment and scalability

Businesses facing compressed digital transformation timelines demand solutions that are deployable within a 12-14 week period, unlike the longer schedules required for green-field facilities. IBM's Portable Modular Data Center exemplifies how turnkey enclosures facilitate remote or limited-access expansion. Telecommunications carriers adopt the same principle at the network edge, employing standardized pods to establish regional 5G hubs promptly.

Suppliers like Eaton offer off-the-shelf racks with integrated power and cooling, accelerating installation cycles for mid-market consumers. Cloud providers similarly value the swift deployment to handle unpredictable spikes in AI inference demand. Together, these factors enhance first-mover advantages by sidelining slower alternatives.

Rising demand for energy-efficient data centers

With cooling consuming nearly 40% of data center electricity in 2024, the focus on containerized architectures intensifies. These designs integrate tightly coupled airflow channels and factory-installed liquid cooling at the chip level, reducing operating expenses and improving sustainability metrics. Microsoft's direct-to-chip coolant loop trials on modular enclosures yielded higher rack densities at lower PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) than traditional facilities.

Distributed footprints next to renewable energy sources boost carbon-intensity scores, while systems like GE Vernova's RESTORE DC Block provide hybrid energy storage to counteract renewable intermittency. The trend towards such modular platforms is fortified by rising electricity costs and stringent ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) mandates.

Limited rack density vs GPU workloads

While generative AI clusters demand 40-60 kW per rack, many existing containerized designs cap at around 30 kW. Dell Technologies' USD 12.1 billion booking in AI-server orders during Q1 2025 showcases the increasing demand that current modular solutions struggle to meet. Enterprises must often balance between quick-turn pods for edge inference and centralized facilities for model training, highlighting a temporary moderation in modular adoption.

Additional factors analyzed in the comprehensive report include edge computing, hyperscale capacity amid power constraints, and thermal management challenges in compact structures.

Segment Analysis

The 40-foot ISO format dominated 2025 revenue thanks to its compute density and global logistics compatibility. However, the 20-foot ISO segment is expected to grow at a 19.12% CAGR through 2031, driven by telecom operators seeking to enhance 5G coverage with micro-edge nodes at tight locations. Meanwhile, oversized enclosures serve niche government and energy projects but face logistical constraints for widespread use.

Market demand divides: larger ISO formats fulfill core-to-edge transitions for cloud providers, while ultra-compact units meet real-time data needs in sectors like retail and smart-city initiatives. Hitachi Systems' introduction of three SKUs in May 2025 underscores the need for customizable solutions, while Delta's advanced 20-foot design demonstrates the potential for high performance in compact volumes. The price-performance offering will depend on suppliers' ability to efficiently package dense compute within ISO guidelines.

List of companies covered in this report:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Schneider Electric (SE + AST Modular)

Vertiv Group

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation

Delta Electronics

CommScope

BMarko Structures

PCX Corporation

Compass Quantum

Vapor IO

EdgeMicro

Cannon Technologies

BladeRoom Group

ZTE Corporation

Colt Data Centre Services

Kstar

Eltek

Zella DC

Stack Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE and GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Container Size

5.2 By Component Module

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.4 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu8xog

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.