Nigeria Freight & Logistics Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2031 - Poor Roads and Insecurity Lift Costs, Propel Rail and Waterways in Nigeria

The Nigeria freight and logistics market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 10.95 billion in 2025 to USD 11.66 billion in 2026, with a forecast of reaching USD 15.97 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.49% over 2026-2031. This growth is driven by major infrastructure upgrades, a surge in e-commerce parcel volumes, and the operational boost from the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Onne capacity expansions. Additionally, the Dangote refinery's increase in output is altering refined-product distribution across West Africa.

Operational efficiency in the sector is further enhanced by simpler customs procedures under an upcoming National Single Window initiative, a shift towards compressed-natural-gas (CNG) trucking fleets, and the broad adoption of digital freight-matching platforms. Despite the market's price sensitivity due to diesel costs accounting for over 35% of trucking expenses, modal diversification towards rail and inland waterways is mitigating this impact.

With Lagos projected to add 4.5 million residents between 2025 and 2030, the concentrated demand for last-mile delivery is driving warehouse developments near densely populated zones. Foreign direct investments in port, pipeline, and rail projects are ensuring long-term capacity expansions, providing a buffer against cyclical trade fluctuations.

Nigeria Freight and Logistics Market Trends and Insights

E-commerce Parcel Boom: In 2024, domestic parcel volumes accounted for 64.50% of courier, express, and parcel (CEP) activity, facilitated by widespread smartphone use and mobile payments. This has pressured logistics networks to meet next-day delivery standards, leading operators to establish micro-fulfilment centers within residential areas. Cross-border trade connected to diaspora spending has elevated customs-clearance demands, especially for sensitive goods.

In 2024, domestic parcel volumes accounted for 64.50% of courier, express, and parcel (CEP) activity, facilitated by widespread smartphone use and mobile payments. This has pressured logistics networks to meet next-day delivery standards, leading operators to establish micro-fulfilment centers within residential areas. Cross-border trade connected to diaspora spending has elevated customs-clearance demands, especially for sensitive goods. Port Modernization (Lekki, Onne Expansion): With an additional 4.5 million TEU in annual capacity, the expansions at Lekki and Onne ports are reducing congestion and improving vessel turnaround times. Enhanced connectivity, via the Abidjan-Lagos highway and upcoming rail links, improves access for northern manufacturers, while updated customs processes aim for quicker clearance times. Logistics providers are adapting to these changes with investments in new equipment and operational training.

With an additional 4.5 million TEU in annual capacity, the expansions at Lekki and Onne ports are reducing congestion and improving vessel turnaround times. Enhanced connectivity, via the Abidjan-Lagos highway and upcoming rail links, improves access for northern manufacturers, while updated customs processes aim for quicker clearance times. Logistics providers are adapting to these changes with investments in new equipment and operational training. Dilapidated Road Network and Insecurity: Poor road conditions and security issues increase operational costs by up to 20%, affecting logistics schedules, particularly on the Lagos-Kano corridor. This has led to lower truck speeds and increased costs due to illegal checkpoints. Despite state and federal repair efforts, a significant backlog persists, pushing operators towards rail and waterways for bulk transport solutions.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, manufacturing contributed USD 4.24 billion, making up 38.76% of revenue, supported by policies promoting local assembly. As component imports remain dominant, logistics firms strategically align deliveries with fluctuating port timelines. The sector's wholesale and retail trade component is expected to grow at a 6.88% CAGR from 2026-2031, influenced by urban expansion and warehouse repositioning to city outskirts for greater efficiency.

Freight Transport

Representing 58.92% of the revenue in 2025, freight transport underscores the import-dependency of Nigeria's economy. Upcoming rail links are anticipated to divert heavy loads off highways, enhancing network efficiency. Digital platforms are optimising truck utilisation, driving efficiency gains in key corridors. The CEP sector, although smaller compared to other segments, is expanding at a 7.18% CAGR (2026-2031) due to rising online retail.

