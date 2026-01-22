Project Logistics Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts Worldwide (2026-2031)

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The project logistics market size is projected to reach USD 485.62 billion in 2026, up from USD 462.30 billion in 2025. By 2031, the market size is expected to hit USD 621.06 billion, growing at a 5.04% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Capacity additions in renewable energy, synchronized infrastructure cycles in emerging economies, and the maturation of trans-Eurasian rail corridors are expanding the service scope and elevating the value per shipment.

Demand for specialized vessels and climate-controlled storage is increasing due to mid-scale LNG terminals, hydrogen pipeline conversions, and modular construction projects. AI-enabled route optimization platforms slash end-to-end costs by 10-15%, helping operators redeploy scarce assets more quickly. However, volatile freight rates, a shortage of certified heavy-lift labor, and chronic port congestion continue to challenge the market, prompting investments in digital visibility tools and simulation-based training programs.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of major players such as Deutsche Post DHL, CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, and many others, offering insights into the strategic moves driving the industry forward.

Market Trends and Insights

Renewable-Energy Mega-Projects Drive Specialized Logistics Demand: Offshore wind farms and green-hydrogen corridors are altering transport strategies, with latest turbine blades exceeding 100 meters. Mega-projects like Venture Global’s phase-three expansion of Plaquemines LNG underscore the rise in component scale, while Germany’s pipeline conversion to hydrogen transport points to new cryogenic cargo needs at temperatures below -253°C. These changes require adjustments in route planning, vessel selection, and inventory staging.

Offshore wind farms and green-hydrogen corridors are altering transport strategies, with latest turbine blades exceeding 100 meters. Mega-projects like Venture Global’s phase-three expansion of Plaquemines LNG underscore the rise in component scale, while Germany’s pipeline conversion to hydrogen transport points to new cryogenic cargo needs at temperatures below -253°C. These changes require adjustments in route planning, vessel selection, and inventory staging. Infrastructure Super-Cycles in Emerging Economies Sustain Long-Term Growth: Projects like China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including a USD 10 billion East-African port program, significantly cut transit times. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exemplifies the potential of new transport corridors with its massive increases in throughput. This predictable capital pipeline encourages fleet expansion and regional depot investments.

Projects like China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including a USD 10 billion East-African port program, significantly cut transit times. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route exemplifies the potential of new transport corridors with its massive increases in throughput. This predictable capital pipeline encourages fleet expansion and regional depot investments. High Upfront Capital Requirements Deter New Entrants: The high cost of acquiring essential equipment like crawler cranes and installation vessels remains a barrier to market entry, pushing regional specialists to lease at high rates, which limits profit margins even as project volumes increase.

Segment Analysis

Transportation services accounted for 60.45% of the market in 2025, highlighting the importance of route engineering, heavy-lift vessels, and escorts for oversized cargo. Warehousing, distribution, and inventory management sectors, although smaller, are growing fastest at a 5.18% CAGR. This growth reflects the demand for climate-controlled storage and synchronized staging. Companies implementing automated inventory systems experience increased visibility and reduced idle capital.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds 38.60% of global revenue, driven by projects such as China’s Belt and Road ports and India's infrastructure developments. North America is second, fueled by LNG developments and major infrastructure upgrades. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa present a diverse mix of mature and emerging routes, with significant projects in Germany, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. South America sees opportunities in its mining corridor and renewable projects.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Renewable-energy mega-projects (offshore wind, green-hydrogen corridors)

4.2.2 Infrastructure super-cycles in emerging economies

4.2.3 Up-scaling of modular construction and prefabricated plants

4.2.4 Surge in mid-scale LNG export terminals (U.S. Gulf, West Africa)

4.2.5 Belt-and-Road trans-Eurasian rail corridors maturing

4.2.6 AI-enabled route and risk optimization platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High upfront capex for heavy-lift assets

4.3.2 Volatile freight and fuel costs eroding margins

4.3.3 Acute shortage of certified heavy-lift operators

4.3.4 Port-side permit and congestion delays

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 and Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea

5.1.2 Warehousing, Distribution and Inventory Management

5.1.3 Value-added Services and Others

5.2 By Cargo Type

5.2.1 Oversized (Out-of-Gauge) Cargo

5.2.2 Heavy-Lift Cargo

5.2.3 Breakbulk Cargo

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.3.2 Energy Generation and Transmission (Includes Renewable Energy)

5.3.3 Construction and Infrastructure

5.3.4 Manufacturing and Industrial Plants

5.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.6 Others (Maritime and Shipbuilding, Telecommunications, etc.)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 South America

5.4.2.1 Brazil

5.4.2.2 Peru

5.4.2.3 Chile

5.4.2.4 Argentina

5.4.2.5 Rest of South America

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

5.4.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Europe

5.4.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.4.2 Germany

5.4.4.3 France

5.4.4.4 Spain

5.4.4.5 Italy

5.4.4.6 BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

5.4.4.7 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

5.4.4.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab of Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Nigeria

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East And Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Deutsche Post DHL

6.4.2 Rhenus Logistics

6.4.3 CEVA Logistics

6.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.5 EMO Trans

6.4.6 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.4.7 C.H. Robinson

6.4.8 NMT Global Project Logistics

6.4.9 Rohlig Logistics

6.4.10 Expeditors International

6.4.11 Kerry Logistics

6.4.12 DSV A/S

6.4.13 Fagioli group

6.4.14 FLS Transportation

6.4.15 Megalift

6.4.16 Express Global Logistics (EXG)

6.4.17 Yusen Logistics

6.4.18 Geodis

6.4.19 Crane Worldwide Logistics

6.4.20 Transworld

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

