Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market 2026-2031 - State-Backed Cyber Threats Target OT Systems, Escalating Demand for Advanced Security Solutions

The global Critical Infrastructure Protection market is projected to grow from USD 154.32 billion in 2025 to USD 160.15 billion in 2026, reaching USD 192.8 billion by 2031, with a 3.78% CAGR over the forecast period. This expansion reflects the intersection of cybersecurity and physical security into unified protection for vital sectors such as energy, transportation, water, and communications.

The increase in state-sponsored cyber threats, stringent regulations, and digital transformation of operational technology (OT) drive demand for sophisticated threat monitoring, incident management, and zero-trust solutions. North America leads in investments, while Asia-Pacific experiences rapid growth due to 5G and edge computing, which expand the attack surface. Meanwhile, service revenue outpaces hardware and software as organizations outsource continuous monitoring to managed security providers.

Government Mandates Spur Growth

Compliance requirements are reshaping procurement in the market. The EU NIS-2 directive and the US CISA's proposed CIRCIA rule widen the compliance base, creating opportunities for bulk procurement and certification alignment under standards like ISA/IEC 62443.

State-Backed Cyber Campaigns Target OT

Nation-state actors increasingly infiltrate OT networks, targeting critical systems like power and water facilities. Threats leveraging outdated protocols spur investments in intrusion detection and network segmentation tools.

Interoperability Challenges in OT Systems

Legacy systems with insecure protocols necessitate costly compensating measures due to their inability to undergo conventional patching. These challenges slow market growth amid looming compliance deadlines.

Additional factors analyzed include:

Integrated physical-cyber protection through smart-grid modernization

5G networks creating new vulnerabilities

Workforce shortages limiting deployment capabilities

Segment Analysis

Solutions accounted for 65.40% of the revenue in 2025, but services are projected to expand at a 5.45% CAGR as complexity rises. Managed services like detection, compliance auditing, and incident response are crucial as enterprises struggle with in-house workloads.

Mergers and acquisitions enhance market advantage by consolidating expertise, as seen in GardaWorld's acquisition of OnSolve and Dragos' buyout of Network Perception. Such consolidation facilitates long-term recurring revenue.

The cybersecurity segment is growing at 5.62% annually, driven by an increase in IT-OT intersection threats. Developments in SCADA/OT security and automatic response systems such as Siemens' SIBERprotect are reshaping incident containment methods.

The market is segmented by component, security type, deployment mode, vertical, and geography.

Geography Analysis

North America holds 35.70% of the market, buoyed by CISA's regulatory framework and substantial capital inflows, exemplified by Schneider Electric's investment. In Asia-Pacific, a 4.08% CAGR to 2031 reflects initiatives like Japan's cybersecurity measures and ASEANE's substantial cybersecurity budgets.

