Denmark B2C Ecommerce Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by 6.3% to Reach $119.69 Billion - Forecast to 2029

The ecommerce market in Denmark is expected to grow by 6.3% annually, reaching US$119.69 billion by 2025.



The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$112.61 billion to approximately US$148.42 billion.





Over the next two to four years, competitive intensity is expected to increase as cross-border players scale operations and continue to influence pricing in categories like apparel, home goods, and small electronics. Danish retailers are likely to expand investments in omnichannel integration, store-based fulfilment, digital loyalty ecosystems, and sustainability-driven delivery models to maintain differentiation.

Payment consolidation under Vipps MobilePay will shape merchant costs and checkout behaviour, gradually shifting transactions toward mobile and account-to-account flows. Meanwhile, further enhancements in parcel automation and delivery infrastructure will maintain Denmark's high fulfilment reliability, raising expectations for service levels across the industry.



Current State of the Market

Denmark's e-commerce landscape reflects a mature retail environment, with domestic chains and international platforms competing closely across major categories. Multichannel retailers such as Salling Group, Coop Danmark, and IKEA Denmark have strengthened online fulfilment and store-integrated delivery, giving them a strong presence across groceries, home goods, and general merchandise. At the same time, cross-border platforms, particularly Zalando, Amazon.de, Temu, and AliExpress, continue to draw substantial Danish traffic in apparel, electronics, and low-ticket discretionary categories.

The logistics ecosystem remains central to sustaining this competition. Operators like PostNord, Dao, and GLS Denmark have expanded parcel capacity and automation throughout 2024, enabling both domestic and international players to deliver to consumers with predictable, nationwide coverage.

Key Players and New Entrants

Domestic retailers lead the competitive field with entrenched supply chains and loyalty programs. Salling Group and Coop Danmark dominate grocery and general merchandise online. At the same time, digital-native players such as Boozt and category specialists including Coolshop and Miinto maintain strong positions in apparel and electronics.

Cross-border platforms remain influential, with Zalando consistently gaining share in fashion, and Temu accelerating its reach in Denmark through heavy marketing and logistics partnerships in 2024. In the grocery-only online space, Nemlig.com remains a notable operator, competing against the fulfillment expansion of store-based chains that now offer same-day and next-day coverage across most of the country.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent competitive developments have centered around strategic restructurings and infrastructure upgrades rather than large-scale retail acquisitions. Coop Danmark's 2024 restructuring and financial recapitalisation, covered extensively in Danish business outlets, signalled a renewed focus on digital operations and cost optimisation. In payments, the formation of Vipps MobilePay continues to influence merchant checkout strategies as the unified platform expands features across Denmark.

Logistics operators have made the most visible moves, with PostNord and dao increasing locker installations, upgrading automation technology, and expanding delivery windows to support growing parcel volumes. While no major retail M&A has occurred within Denmark recently, consolidation among European apparel platforms has indirectly affected pricing and assortment strategies for Danish consumers.

Key Trends and Drivers

Online Retail Consolidates Around Multichannel Retailers

Denmark's e-commerce market is seeing stronger integration between offline retail chains and their online channels. Large domestic chains such as Salling Group (Bilka, Fotex, Netto) and Coop Danmark have expanded their online grocery and general-merchandise assortments, with increased reliance on click-and-collect and home delivery. Danish digital-native retailers such as Boozt are strengthening fulfilment and returns processes, signalling continued competition from regional Nordic players.

Danish retail's high digital maturity and widespread national logistics coverage support multichannel adoption. Increased consumer preference for predictable delivery and familiar brands (noted in 2024 coverage from the Danish Chamber of Commerce and Danish media) incentivises retailers to invest in unified retail models. Post-pandemic stabilisation has shifted consumer behaviour toward purchasing through trusted domestic retailers rather than pure online international platforms.

The share of multichannel retailers in online spending will continue to rise as chains invest in store-based fulfilment. Consolidation is likely to intensify, with domestic retailers integrating loyalty programmes across offline/online channels. Pure-play online players may face pressure unless differentiated by category depth, pricing, or logistics.

Cross-Border E-Commerce Regains Momentum

Cross-border purchases, especially from other EU markets, have regained traction, driven by platforms such as Zalando, Amazon.de, and Temu. Danish consumers continue to buy categories like apparel, electronics, and household goods from outside Denmark, with renewed attention in 2024, Danish media reporting on rising parcel inflows from international sites.

EU-wide uniform consumer protections and VAT thresholds allow Danish shoppers to buy from foreign platforms without major friction. Competitive pricing from German and Polish warehouses, coupled with rapid-delivery networks from European logistics operators, strengthens cross-border preferences. Increased visibility of ultra-low-price marketplaces (especially Temu) has reset price expectations in several discretionary categories.

Cross-border volumes will increase further, especially as Temu and AliExpress maintain high visibility. Domestic retailers will be pressured to adjust assortment depth and price positioning. Danish regulators may increase scrutiny on product safety and environmental compliance for imported goods.

Payments Shift Toward Mobile Wallets and Account-to-Account Flows

MobilePay (Denmark's leading mobile wallet) continues to penetrate online checkout, with strong growth highlighted in 2024 updates following its merger into Vipps MobilePay. Danish banks and payment providers are accelerating account-to-account (A2A) payment adoption, leveraging national infrastructure and strong customer trust. Card usage remains dominant, but mobile-initiated payments are expanding in recurring purchases, subscriptions, and small-ticket online transactions.

Denmark's near-universal banked population and strong digital ID (MitID) adoption create an environment favourable for secure mobile and direct-bank payments. Retailers increasingly promote MobilePay due to lower transaction costs compared to cards. Nordic payment consolidation under Vipps MobilePay has led to product improvements and streamlined merchant integration.

MobilePay and A2A payments will likely become the default payment methods for many domestic e-commerce categories. Card share may gradually decline in favour of low-cost rails, especially in grocery, mobility, and subscription-based services. Additional competition from European payment initiatives (e.g., EU instant-payment regulation momentum) may further accelerate A2A adoption.

Sustainability Expectations Influence E-Commerce Operations

Danish consumers increasingly expect transparency on packaging, delivery emissions, and product lifecycle impacts. Several Danish e-commerce players such as Coolshop, Coop, and Salling Group have rolled out initiatives around recyclable packaging, consolidated delivery slots, and product traceability. Media coverage in 2024 highlighted rising scrutiny on fast fashion and imported goods, pushing retailers to adjust operational practices.

Denmark's strong environmental policy environment and participation in EU sustainability frameworks encourage retailers to adopt measurable sustainability practices. Growing pressure from Danish consumers, who increasingly question excess packaging and last-mile emissions, is shaping retailer behaviour. Corporate commitments to reduce emissions, especially among Nordic retailers, align with broader EU expectations around ESG disclosures.

Retailers will roll out more low-emission delivery options, bundled deliveries, and sustainable packaging formats. Product-level sustainability information will become standard in high-involvement categories such as home goods, apparel, and electronics. High-frequency delivery models may face regulatory or cost-based constraints, pushing efficiency-based reforms in last-mile operations.

