Industrial Hemp - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)

The Industrial Hemp Market is poised for substantial growth, expected to reach USD 7.83 billion by 2031 from an estimated USD 3.57 billion in 2026, driven by a CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The surge is fueled by diverse applications across food and beverages, wellness supplements, construction materials, textiles, and animal feed, supported by regulatory frameworks such as the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. Meanwhile, Germany's 2024 Medical Cannabis Act and similar reforms in Japan and France are enhancing the global hemp market's footprint.

Global Industrial Hemp Market Trends and Insights

Legalization in Major Economies Regulatory reforms are continually transforming the hemp market landscape. Germany's 2024 legislative actions have clarified cultivation, processing, and distribution practices, driving investment in European supply chains. In the U.S., the 2018 Farm Bill is a key player, albeit with possible revisions in 2024 that could redefine cannabinoid classifications. Japan's reforms established regulated low-THC cultivation, while France's leadership is cemented by extensive cultivation efforts and EU-compliant trade protocols.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based Food and Beverages Growing preferences for plant-centric diets are boosting hemp market growth, especially in protein drinks, snacks, and dairy alternatives. Hemp seeds, with their complete amino acid profile, are a favored alternative to traditional protein sources. Recent approvals for hempseed meal are expanding its role in poultry feed, while process optimisation in hemp milk production is driving down development costs, broadening consumer reach.

Regulatory Uncertainty on THC/CBD Limits Policy changes present short-term challenges. The expected U.S. Farm Bill revisions could potentially reshape the market for intoxicating hemp-derived products. California's restriction on synthetic cannabinoids and varying EU implementations of novel foods rules illustrate regulatory complexities that could impact supply contracts and capital investments.

Segment Analysis CBD hemp oil dominates the market, projected to hold a 50.68% share with a 17.96% CAGR through 2031. Growth is driven by OTC access and high manufacturing standards, supported by consumer interest in wellness products. Hemp seed oil and protein powders are also gaining traction in the market, with rising applications in food products and cosmetics.

The Industrial Hemp Market Report segments the market by Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Oil, Hemp Protein, Hemp Extract Without CBD), Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare Supplements, Other Applications), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa). Forecasts are provided in USD.

Geography Analysis North America remains a leader, holding 55.28% of global revenues in 2025, underpinned by technological advancements in the U.S. and evolving regulations in Canada. Europe benefits from regulatory coherence, with standout cultivation efforts in France and significant legislative initiatives in Germany. Asia-Pacific is transitioning into a key region, balancing supply and demand roles amid China's regulatory changes and Japan's pharmaceutical aspirations.

