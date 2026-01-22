Ontex launches multi-liquid liner in Europe, empowering women in perimenopause and menopause

Aalst, Belgium, January 22, 2026 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, announces the commercial launch of its multi-liquid liner, now available on shelf at a leading German retailer, with further rollouts planned across Europe in the coming weeks.

The launch builds on strong consumer validation following recent tests, with more than 90% of participating women confirming they would recommend Ontex’s multi-liquid liner and buy it again.

The multi-liquid liner addresses the evolving needs of women in all life stage, offering reliable protection for menstrual flow, light bladder leaks, and daily vaginal discharges—all in one discreet, comfortable solution.

Research confirms that liners are widely used by women for menstruation and daily discharges. An important unmet need is protection against light bladder weakness. The liner is specifically designed to address these needs, often related to perimenopause or menopause. Approved as a medical device, the liner features up to 8 hours leak protection and odour control, and is available in three sizes: regular, large, and extra large.

“At Ontex, we understand that women’s needs evolve throughout their lives. Our multi-liquid liner is designed to provide comfort, confidence, and protection for all intimate fluids, supporting women at every stage, from menstruation to peri- and menopause. We are proud to work closely with our retail partners to offer smart, affordable solutions that adapt to these changing needs. With the multi-liquid liner, our goal is to help women live their everyday lives with comfort and reassurance, whatever stage they’re in. ‘One liner for all your needs’ reflects our commitment to making high-quality, versatile protection accessible to all,” said Chiara Alleva, Femcare Category Lead.

