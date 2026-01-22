Meat Extract Market to Reach USD 7.41 Billion by 2035 Driven by Clean-Label Demand, AI-Enabled Flavor Optimization, and Growth in Ready Meals

Ottawa, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meat extract market size was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 5.03 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 7.41 billion by 2035, as reported by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observed to grow due to the rising demand for convenient food options by consumers with a hectic lifestyle. Higher demand for convenient, processed, and flavorful options with a high amount of protein and the expanding foodservice industry also help to enhance the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Meat Extract Market

By region, North America led the meat extract market with largest share of 42% in 2025, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the beef extract segment led the meat extract market in 2025, whereas the pork extract segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By form, the powder segment led the meat extract market in 2025, whereas the meat extract paste segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the ready meals segment led the meat extract market in 2025, whereas the soups and broths segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

Higher Demand for Processed Foods and Beverages Is Helpful for the Growth of the Meat Extract Industry

The meat extract market is observed to grow significantly due to higher demand for convenient and processed food options by consumers with a hectic lifestyle. High protein and nourishment offered with the help of meat extracts in processed foods help consumers to maintain their nutritional profile, along with managing their fast-paced lifestyle. Such convenient foods available in fortified options also help to fuel the growth of the market.

The market also observes growth due to technological advancements, such as ultrasound-assisted extraction and high-pressure processing, to help enhance the growth of the market. Higher demand for convenient options, such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meal options, saving the time of consumers with a hectic lifestyle, is another major factor for the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to high demand for minimally processed and clean-label ingredients by health-conscious consumers.

Technological Shifts Are Helpful for the Growth of the Meat Extract Market

Technological advancements, helpful to elevate the product quality, enhance its shelf life, and allow its easy absorption in the body, help to fuel the growth of the market. Technological advancements also help in the development of next-gen products, such as cultivated or plant-based meat hybrids, which also help to propel the market’s growth. Digital traceability, robotics, and AI, along with novel drying and extraction, such as low-temp, vacuum, and extraction, also help to fuel the growth of the market.

Advanced technologies such as ultrasound, pulsed electric fields, and high-pressure processing to improve microbial safety, tenderization, and extraction safety further fuel the growth of the market. Integration of AI, robotics, and human-robot collaboration also helps to enhance the growth of the market, along with enhancing the product efficiency and quality.

Impact of AI on the Meat Extract Market

Artificial intelligence is increasingly applied in the meat extract market to improve yield optimization, flavor consistency, and process control across applications such as soups, sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat foods. Machine learning models analyze raw material variability, including species, cut composition, and protein content, to predict extraction efficiency and optimize processing parameters such as temperature, time, pressure, and enzymatic treatment. In product development, AI supports flavor standardization by correlating chemical marker profiles with sensory data, enabling manufacturers to maintain consistent umami intensity and aroma characteristics despite fluctuations in raw meat quality or sourcing. During manufacturing, AI-driven process monitoring systems track concentration, evaporation, and Maillard reaction progression to minimize batch variability and prevent overprocessing or off-flavor formation.

AI is also used in shelf-life and safety modeling, where predictive analytics identify microbial risk patterns, oxidation susceptibility, and stability limits under different storage and distribution conditions. From a regulatory and quality perspective, AI assists in traceability, hazard analysis, and compliance documentation by linking batch data and critical control points to food safety frameworks referenced by the Food and Agriculture Organization and regulatory oversight enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Overall, AI functions as a yield protection and quality assurance layer in the meat extract market, enabling producers to enhance process efficiency, control flavor outcomes, and meet stringent safety and consistency requirements at an industrial scale.

Recent Developments in Meat Extract Market

In September 2025, Kemin Food Technologies announced the expansion of its Olessence range of natural flavorings with Olessence P Dry for meat and poultry products and Olessence G Liquid for sauces and dips.



New Trends of Meat Extract Market

Higher demand for clean-label and natural products with no GMOs, additive-free, and organic formulations helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for plant-based innovative formulations for vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, instant soups, and other similar options by consumers with a busy lifestyle also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

The growing popularity of protein-rich and other nutrient-packed fortified options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for premium and artisanal meat options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.



Product Survey of the Meat Extract Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Beef Extract Concentrated meat-derived ingredient providing savory flavor and umami intensity Paste, powder, liquid concentrates Soup and sauce manufacturers, flavor houses Beef extract bases Chicken Extract Poultry-derived extract delivering mild savory and roasted notes Powdered and liquid extracts Ready meals, snacks, seasoning producers Chicken extract concentrates Pork Extract Extracts offering rich, fatty, and meaty flavor profiles Liquid and paste forms Processed meats, culinary sauces Pork flavor extracts Meat Extract Powders Dehydrated meat extracts with extended shelf life and easy handling Spray-dried powders Dry soup mixes, instant noodles Spray-dried meat extract powders Meat Bouillon Bases Concentrated bases combining meat extracts with salt and seasonings Cubes, pastes, granules Foodservice, institutional kitchens Bouillon and stock bases Hydrolyzed Meat Proteins Enzymatically or chemically hydrolyzed meat proteins for flavor enhancement Liquid and powder hydrolysates Savory flavor formulations, processed foods Meat protein hydrolysates Meat Extract Pastes High-solids meat concentrates for controlled dosing Viscous pastes Industrial kitchens, sauce manufacturers Meat concentrate pastes Clean-Label Meat Extracts Extracts produced without artificial additives or flavor enhancers Minimally processed extracts Clean-label and premium food brands Clean-label meat extracts Fermented Meat Extracts Extracts enhanced through fermentation to intensify umami notes Fermented liquid and paste extracts Flavor houses, premium foods Fermented savory extracts Custom Meat Flavor Systems Tailored meat extract blends designed for specific applications Application-specific blends Snack producers, ready-meal manufacturers Customized meat flavor solutions



Meat Extract Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of Meat Extract Market?

Higher demand for protein-rich options available in processed and convenient options also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for options such as ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat by consumers with a hectic lifestyle also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Availability of umami and meaty taste in plant-based options also propels the growth of the market.

Technological advancements helpful to enhance the protein density, manage the flavor profile, and enhance the nutritional quality of foods and beverages are also one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Growing demand for clean-label ingredients, along with rising disposable income, is also a vital factor for the growth of the market.

Operational and Economic Issues Hampering the Growth of the Market

Fluctuating prices of meat and poultry, the major ingredients of meat extracts, may hamper the growth of the market. It hampers the profit margin and final price of the product as well, further hampering the growth of the market. Logistical issues hampering the supply chain of the product also hamper the market’s growth and may also slow it. Strict regulatory hurdles and increasing compliance costs also hamper the growth of the market.

Higher Demand for Convenient and Healthier Choices Is Helpful for the Growth of the Meat Extract Market

Higher demand for ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-drink options, eliminating the meal preparation time, is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Higher demand for protein-fortified options enriched with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids for additional health benefits also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Convenient food options made with clean-label ingredients are another major factor for the growth of the market.

Meat Extract Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Meat Extract Market in 2025

North America led the meat extract market in 2025, due to higher demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, sauce, soups, and ready-to-drink processed and convenient options, which helped to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for protein-rich and fortified options also helps to enhance the market’s growth in the region. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher usage of powdered beef and other meat extracts in different types of soups, sauces, and ready meals, further fueling the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseen Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to growing disposable income, higher demand for processed and convenient food options, and higher demand for meaty and umami flavor and texture, fueling the growth of the market. Higher consumption of soups, sauces, ready foods, and processed options also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseen period. Higher industrial applications and easy availability of powdered meat extracts also help to enhance the growth of the market. China has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to rising demand for umami flavors in convenient food options like instant noodles and other processed food options.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for protein-rich and umami-flavored options in the region by consumers of different age groups. Higher shift of consumers from MSG to natural flavors and ingredients in processed food options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Innovation in the powdered formulation of beef and chicken extracts for using them in various recipes is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis for the Meat Extract Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Meat extract powder and liquid concentrates used as flavouring agents in soups, sauces, and processed foods are commonly traded under HS 35040010 for proteolysed meat extract powder as well as related peptones and derivatives.

used as flavouring agents in soups, sauces, and processed foods are commonly traded under HS 35040010 for proteolysed meat extract powder as well as related peptones and derivatives. Extracts and juices of meat products , including concentrated meat extracts for food processing, are often declared under HS 16030010 or HS 16030090 at the 6-digit level and its national subdivisions.

, including concentrated meat extracts for food processing, are often declared under HS 16030010 or HS 16030090 at the 6-digit level and its national subdivisions. Meat extract preparations used in laboratory or microbiology applications may be classified under HS 3821 when prepared culture media are shipped.

may be classified under HS 3821 when prepared culture media are shipped. Peptones and related derivatives derived from meat extract and used in food or industrial applications are included under expanded categories within HS 3504 or HS 3822 depending on formulation.

derived from meat extract and used in food or industrial applications are included under expanded categories within HS 3504 or HS 3822 depending on formulation. Seasoning blends containing meat extract as part of composite food preparations are sometimes traded under HS 21039029 depending on product composition.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

United States : Large exporter of meat extract powders and concentrated extracts used in industrial food manufacturing and seasoning applications, benefitting from a mature meat processing sector. (HS trade data widely available across UN Comtrade systems).

: Large exporter of meat extract powders and concentrated extracts used in industrial food manufacturing and seasoning applications, benefitting from a mature meat processing sector. (HS trade data widely available across UN Comtrade systems). Germany : Notable exporter of meat extract concentrates and derivatives used in European food processing, flavour bases, and seasoning mixes. (Export records show entries under HS 16030090 for meat extracts).

: Notable exporter of meat extract concentrates and derivatives used in European food processing, flavour bases, and seasoning mixes. (Export records show entries under HS 16030090 for meat extracts). Netherlands : Supplier of meat extract preparations to food manufacturers across the EU and beyond, supported by integrated food ingredient clusters. (UN Comtrade data community usage).

: Supplier of meat extract preparations to food manufacturers across the EU and beyond, supported by integrated food ingredient clusters. (UN Comtrade data community usage). France: Exporter of high-purity meat extract ingredients and composite flavouring systems used in sauces, soups, and convenience foods. (Comtrade and national trade figures confirm EU export flows).

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

European Union : Major importer of meat extract powders and concentrates used in processed food and catering supply chains, reflecting robust culinary and industrial demand. (UN Comtrade aggregated trade flows).

: Major importer of meat extract powders and concentrates used in processed food and catering supply chains, reflecting robust culinary and industrial demand. (UN Comtrade aggregated trade flows). United States : Significant importer of specialised meat extract derivatives and peptones for food processing and seasoning applications. (USITC import profiles aligned with meat extract product categories).

: Significant importer of specialised meat extract derivatives and peptones for food processing and seasoning applications. (USITC import profiles aligned with meat extract product categories). Japan : Importer of premium meat extract ingredients for high-value processed food markets, including soups and culinary bases. (National customs classification tracked under HS 1603 subheadings).

: Importer of premium meat extract ingredients for high-value processed food markets, including soups and culinary bases. (National customs classification tracked under HS 1603 subheadings). South Korea: Growing imports of meat extract powders and flavouring concentrates for the expanding convenience food and ready-to-eat market. (Import entries under relevant HS proxies are reported in trade datasets).

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Finished meat extract powders and concentrates are typically shipped via containerized sea freight due to non-perishable nature and bulk volume.

High-value or small-batch specialty extracts often move by air freight to meet rapid production schedules.

Bulk ingredients are often consolidated at regional distribution centres for re-packing and compliance labelling before delivery to food manufacturers.

Exports from processing hubs in North America and Europe flow to major processed food production centres in Asia and the Middle East.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Rising demand for ready-to-eat meals, soups, and convenience foods increases the need for flavour bases such as meat extracts.

Growth in global meat processing and value-added products supports steady import demand for high-quality extracts.

Technological advances in extraction and concentration processes improve functional performance and market appeal.

Cost competitiveness and raw material availability influence sourcing patterns across major producing regions.

Preference for natural flavouring over artificial alternatives drives trade of concentrated meat extract products.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Meat extract products must comply with food safety standards and ingredient labelling requirements in importing countries.

Composition disclosures, including protein content and additive use, are often required for customs and food authority clearance.

Classification under specific HS codes influences tariff treatment, regulatory scrutiny, and documentation burden.

Compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary measures may be required when meat derivatives originate from animal proteins.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Food safety modernization programs in developed markets influence ingredient acceptance, labelling, and trade compliance.

National initiatives supporting processed food innovation indirectly stimulate trade in flavour ingredient inputs like meat extracts.

Trade facilitation policies and tariff harmonization efforts impact cross-border movement of meat extract products.



Meat Extract Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 4.4% Market Size in 2026 USD 5.03 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 5.25 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 5.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.41 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Meat Extract Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The beef extract dominated the meat extract market in 2025, due to higher demand for beef extracts in different forms to enhance the umami flavor and nutritional benefits of various food options, fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for clean-label ingredients and protein-rich choices also helps to fuel the growth of the market. The growing versatility of beef extracts, acting like a flavor enhancer, and ease of usage in different recipes also help to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

The pork segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period as its rich and umami flavor is highly demanded in different types of food and beverages options. Higher demand for fortified, clean-label, and processed food options, such as snacks, instant noodles, and ready meals, in umami and rich flavor options, also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseen period. The segment also observes growth due to higher demand for flavorful and convenient products and increasing demand in the meat industry, which also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The powder segment led the meat extract market in 2025, as it is rich, savory, and umami and is perfect for making soups, broths, and liquid-based food options, fueling the growth of the market. Powdered meat extracts are obtained from fish, pork, beef, and chicken to enhance the flavors and nutritional content of various food options, fueling the growth of the market. The powdered meat extracts are also rich in creatine, creatinine, amino acids, polypeptides, nucleotides, minerals, and other essentials, further fueling the growth of the market.

The meat extract pastes segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its higher demand for making soups, broths, canned meat products, bouillons and bouillon cubes, gravies, instant noodles, and various other recipes, which is helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Easy maintenance of the product and its easy-to-manage consistency also help to fuel the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The ready meals segment led the meat extract market in 2025, due to its higher demand by consumers with a hectic lifestyle and busy schedule. Such options help to save time and allow consumers to enjoy a flavorful, umami-rich, and nutritious option, further fueling the market’s growth. Availability of processed and convenient food options in umami and meaty flavor choices in fortified options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

The soups and broths segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for rich, savory, and umami flavor options in soups and broths for instant and nourishing meal options, which help to fuel the growth of the market. The segment also pays attention to enhancing the flavors of soups and broths with an authentic taste, which also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Companies and Their Strategic Impact in the Global Meat Extract Market

Givaudan: A global leader in flavors and taste solutions, Givaudan plays a strategic role in advancing clean-label, customized meat extract systems and hybrid flavor solutions. Its deep R&D capabilities and customer co-creation model strengthen innovation in savory, umami-driven applications across ready meals, snacks, and foodservice.

A global leader in flavors and taste solutions, Givaudan plays a strategic role in advancing clean-label, customized meat extract systems and hybrid flavor solutions. Its deep R&D capabilities and customer co-creation model strengthen innovation in savory, umami-driven applications across ready meals, snacks, and foodservice. Nikken Foods Co. Ltd.: Nikken Foods is known for its expertise in yeast-based and meat-derived extracts, supporting flavor enhancement and sodium reduction strategies. The company’s focus on umami science positions it strongly in Asian and global processed food markets.

Nikken Foods is known for its expertise in yeast-based and meat-derived extracts, supporting flavor enhancement and sodium reduction strategies. The company’s focus on umami science positions it strongly in Asian and global processed food markets. Essentia Protein Solutions: Essentia Protein Solutions specializes in functional meat-based ingredients, including extracts and proteins that enhance flavor, texture, and nutrition. Its solutions are widely adopted in processed meats, soups, and savory formulations, supporting value-added food manufacturing.

Essentia Protein Solutions specializes in functional meat-based ingredients, including extracts and proteins that enhance flavor, texture, and nutrition. Its solutions are widely adopted in processed meats, soups, and savory formulations, supporting value-added food manufacturing. IDF: IDF contributes to the market through high-purity meat extracts and functional derivatives designed for industrial food processing. The company supports manufacturers seeking consistency, scalability, and regulatory-compliant ingredient solutions.

IDF contributes to the market through high-purity meat extracts and functional derivatives designed for industrial food processing. The company supports manufacturers seeking consistency, scalability, and regulatory-compliant ingredient solutions. HACO Holding AG: HACO Holding AG is a key European player in culinary bases, bouillons, and meat extract blends, serving foodservice and retail segments. Its strength lies in application-driven innovation tailored to regional taste preferences.

HACO Holding AG is a key European player in culinary bases, bouillons, and meat extract blends, serving foodservice and retail segments. Its strength lies in application-driven innovation tailored to regional taste preferences. Brenntag S.p.A.: As a leading global distributor, Brenntag plays a strategic role by connecting meat extract producers with food manufacturers worldwide. Its extensive distribution network enhances market reach, supply reliability, and regulatory compliance for ingredient suppliers.

As a leading global distributor, Brenntag plays a strategic role by connecting meat extract producers with food manufacturers worldwide. Its extensive distribution network enhances market reach, supply reliability, and regulatory compliance for ingredient suppliers. PT Foodex Inti Ingredients: PT Foodex Inti Ingredients supports the growing Asia-Pacific market with localized meat extract and flavor solutions. The company benefits from rising demand for savory flavors in instant noodles, snacks, and ready-to-eat foods.

PT Foodex Inti Ingredients supports the growing Asia-Pacific market with localized meat extract and flavor solutions. The company benefits from rising demand for savory flavors in instant noodles, snacks, and ready-to-eat foods. Titan Biotech Ltd.: Titan Biotech focuses on meat-derived peptones and protein hydrolysates, supplying food, pharmaceutical, and biotech applications. Its offerings support flavor enhancement, fermentation processes, and nutritional fortification.

Titan Biotech focuses on meat-derived peptones and protein hydrolysates, supplying food, pharmaceutical, and biotech applications. Its offerings support flavor enhancement, fermentation processes, and nutritional fortification. Carnad A/S: Carnad A/S is recognized for premium beef extracts and natural savory ingredients, widely used in soups, sauces, and culinary bases. Its emphasis on clean-label and natural processing strengthens its position in premium food markets.

Carnad A/S is recognized for premium beef extracts and natural savory ingredients, widely used in soups, sauces, and culinary bases. Its emphasis on clean-label and natural processing strengthens its position in premium food markets. Multitech Foods Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: Multitech Foods provides cost-effective meat extract and seasoning solutions for mass-market food producers. The company plays a vital role in supporting high-volume processed food and foodservice applications in Southeast Asia.

Multitech Foods provides cost-effective meat extract and seasoning solutions for mass-market food producers. The company plays a vital role in supporting high-volume processed food and foodservice applications in Southeast Asia. PT Jinyoung: PT Jinyoung serves regional demand for meat-based flavoring ingredients, particularly in convenience foods. Its strategic value lies in supplying tailored solutions aligned with local taste profiles and price sensitivity.

PT Jinyoung serves regional demand for meat-based flavoring ingredients, particularly in convenience foods. Its strategic value lies in supplying tailored solutions aligned with local taste profiles and price sensitivity. ARIAKE JAPAN Co. Ltd.: ARIAKE JAPAN is a global leader in natural meat extracts and broths, supplying premium foodservice and industrial clients. Its strong focus on authenticity, traceability, and clean-label positioning enhances brand trust worldwide.

ARIAKE JAPAN is a global leader in natural meat extracts and broths, supplying premium foodservice and industrial clients. Its strong focus on authenticity, traceability, and clean-label positioning enhances brand trust worldwide. Maverick Biosciences: Maverick Biosciences contributes through biotech-driven extraction and fermentation technologies, supporting next-generation meat extracts and functional savory ingredients with improved efficiency and sustainability.

Maverick Biosciences contributes through biotech-driven extraction and fermentation technologies, supporting next-generation meat extracts and functional savory ingredients with improved efficiency and sustainability. Vina Aroma Co. Ltd.: Vina Aroma supplies meat-based and savory flavor systems to regional food manufacturers. The company benefits from growing processed food consumption in Vietnam and neighboring ASEAN markets.

Vina Aroma supplies meat-based and savory flavor systems to regional food manufacturers. The company benefits from growing processed food consumption in Vietnam and neighboring ASEAN markets. Meioh Bussan Co. Ltd.: Meioh Bussan plays a strategic role as a trading and distribution specialist, facilitating the movement of meat extracts and food ingredients across Japan and international markets, supporting supply chain efficiency.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

Turkey

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Granule

Paste

By Application

Ready Meals

Snacks

Soups & broths

Seasonings

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

