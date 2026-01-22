IT Outsourcing (ITO): Global Market Trends and Regional Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Outsourcing (ITO) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT outsourcing market, valued at USD 618.13 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow from USD 638.65 billion in 2026, reaching USD 752.08 billion by 2031. The sector is maturing as generative AI automation evolves delivery models, leading to AI-enabled services and reshaping traditional contracts.

Geopolitical tensions drive enterprises to diversify sourcing, balancing offshore, nearshore, and onshore centers to mitigate risk. The cybersecurity talent gap of 4.8 million positions enhances demand for managed detection and response services. Consolidation is evident with deals like Cognizant's USD 1.3 billion acquisition of Belcan and Capgemini's potential purchase of WNS, as industry giants integrate niche specialists to expand AI capabilities.

Cloud-native Application Modernization Demand

Enterprises are transitioning from monolithic systems to microservices, containers, and serverless functions, creating opportunities for platform engineering and Kubernetes orchestration. Outcome-based contracts promising performance and scalability are increasingly preferred, particularly in regulated sectors like financial services and healthcare. External partners assist with agile change management to complement this technical evolution.

GenAI-enabled Service-desk Automation

Generative AI reduces Level 1 ticket volumes by 40% and decreases resolution times by 25%, thanks to intelligent routing and self-healing scripts. Although virtual assistants enhance personalized responses, combining automation with human oversight for complex issues remains crucial.

Escalating IP-theft and Ransomware Insurance Costs

Rising cyber incidents lead to increased premiums and limited coverage, requiring enterprises to bolster encryption, access monitoring, and segmented development zones, thereby inflating costs. Buyers demand providers have higher insurance limits and undergo regular penetration tests, challenging smaller vendors and contributing to consolidation.

Additional Factors Analyzed in the Report:

AI and Automation in DevOps Outsourcing

Cybersecurity and Observability Talent-scarcity

Geopolitical Tensions Affecting Offshore Delivery

Segment Analysis

In 2025, infrastructure outsourcing led the market with 45.05% share due to the demand for resilient data center operations. Cloud-managed services grow at 3.44% CAGR as complex hybrid estates challenge enterprises. Vendors now provide unified platforms that consider cost, latency, and compliance, blurring lines between traditional management and multicloud orchestration.

Application development and maintenance evolve with low-code and AI-driven methods. High-margin opportunities arise in edge computing and AI lifecycle services. As cloud adoption surges, providers pivot to automated site-reliability-engineering services, offering AI-driven self-healing while safeguarding infrastructure revenues.

Large enterprises accounted for 67.25% of spending in 2025, due to complex legacy systems. However, SMEs grow faster at 3.96% CAGR, leveraging outcome-based contracts and cloud-native vendor offerings for on-demand access to AI, analytics, and cybersecurity capabilities. This technological democratization expands the IT outsourcing market, prompting providers to offer scalable, modular solutions.

The IT outsourcing market is segmented by service type, organization size, sourcing location, end-user industry, and geography.

Geography Analysis

North America dominates with a 24.12% share, spearheaded by US enterprises renegotiating contracts towards outcome-based terms. Canadian firms focus on zero-trust security and sovereign cloud implementations. Mexican nearshore centers enhance DevOps capabilities for US clients.

The Asia-Pacific region grows at 3.66% CAGR, driven by India and rising contributions from ASEAN economies nurturing local engineering talent. In Europe, data protection and digital sovereignty drive regional cloud migration, while Eastern European software clusters navigate geopolitical uncertainties.

