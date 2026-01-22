Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Business Report 2025: Market to Grow by 10.6% to Reach $43.4 Billion - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 10.6% annually, reaching US$43.40 billion by 2025.



The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$39.23 billion to approximately US$61.61 billion.

Competition is expected to intensify around logistics, creator-led commerce, and merchant financing. Social commerce will remain a growth driver, but under stricter regulatory frameworks. Shopee, Tokopedia-TikTok, and Lazada will prioritise faster delivery outside Java, while category specialists will consolidate segments such as electronics and groceries. Entry barriers will rise due to compliance costs and fulfillment requirements.



Current State of the Market

Indonesia's ecommerce market is characterised by high competitive intensity across general merchandise, fashion, and FMCG categories. Shopee, Tokopedia, TikTok Shop (through Tokopedia integration), Lazada, and Blibli remain the primary platforms, each competing through differentiated fulfilment, payments, and seller-support models.

Competitive pressures increased through 2024 as regulatory changes required clearer separation of social media and commerce functions, prompting platforms to reassess their operating structures. Category fragmentation persists, with specialist players active in electronics (Erafone, Digimap), groceries (Alfamart/Indomaret online channels), and travel services (Traveloka).

Key Players and New Entrants

Shopee continues to anchor the market with its integrated logistics network and local seller programmes. Tokopedia remains a core marketplace under the GoTo ecosystem, supported by cross-promotion through Gojek services. Following 2024 regulatory approval, TikTok Shop re-entered via a structured partnership with Tokopedia, effectively positioning TikTok as a discovery engine and Tokopedia as the transaction infrastructure.

Lazada maintains a multi-category presence backed by Alibaba's technology stack, while Blibli leverages its retail subsidiaries to offer omni-channel fulfilment. New entrants are limited due to regulatory scrutiny and the scale required, though niche platforms, especially in fashion resale, B2B procurement, and community commerce, continue to gain traction.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

The most significant development in the last year was TikTok's acquisition of a majority stake in Tokopedia's ecommerce unit, reported widely by Reuters and local media, enabling TikTok Shop to resume operations under domestic compliance structures. SEA Group and Lazada focused on logistics expansion and seller tools rather than M&A activity.

Meanwhile, partnerships between ecommerce platforms and minimarket chains such as Shopee with Indomaret and GoTo with Alfamart have expanded, strengthening O2O fulfilment and payment acceptance.

Key Trends and Drivers

Online-to-Offline Ecosystems Expand as Platforms Integrate with Local Retail Networks

Indonesia's ecommerce platforms are increasingly merging online discovery with offline distribution. Tokopedia and GoTo have strengthened linkages with GoFood merchants and GoSend couriers; Blibli continues to integrate with its physical retail subsidiary Ranch Market; and Alfamart/Indomaret partnerships remain core routes for pickup and cash payments. In 2024, after regulatory approval, TikTok Shop resumed operations through a structured partnership with Tokopedia, anchoring its commerce activities in an Indonesian-registered ecosystem and a physical merchant base.

Social Commerce Normalises as Entertainment-Led Shopping Gains Regulatory Alignment

Social commerce has become an embedded part of Indonesia's online retail landscape, driven by platforms such as TikTok (post-Tokopedia partnership), Instagram Shops, and local live-commerce sellers on Shopee and Lazada. Livestream selling, particularly among fashion and beauty MSMEs, continues to reshape discovery and conversion patterns.

High engagement rates on short-video platforms have created a natural path from content to transaction. The government's 2023-2024 regulatory stance requiring the separation of "social media" and "commerce" activities forced platforms to establish domestic compliance structures, which, in turn, strengthened formalised social-commerce operations. MSMEs increasingly rely on social platforms for customer acquisition, aided by ease of onboarding and low upfront investment.

With the TikTok-Tokopedia structure now stabilised, social commerce is likely to expand but under undefined regulatory oversight. More local brands will treat livestreaming as a primary sales channel, while platforms compete through creator incentives and fulfilment support. The model will intensify, but with clearer compliance boundaries shaping its growth trajectory.

Digital Payments Accelerate as QRIS and E-Wallets Become Core Checkout Infrastructure

Indonesia's ecommerce market has become increasingly dependent on integrated digital payments. E-wallets (GoPay, OVO, ShopeePay, DANA) and QRIS payments now interoperable across millions of merchants are being adopted widely as checkout options. Bank Indonesia's cross-border QRIS connectivity with Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore has supported cross-border retail and travel-linked ecommerce.

Digital payments will dominate online transactions, reducing reliance on cash-on-delivery and enabling quicker fulfilment validation. Cross-border QRIS will support regional ecommerce flows, particularly for travel, ticketing, and digital goods. For ecommerce firms, this will lower failed-payment rates and enable richer financial services integration, such as pay-later underwriting and subscription billing.

Logistics Localisation Deepens as Platforms Prioritise Fulfilment Speed and Island-Wide Reach

Ecommerce companies are expanding logistics infrastructure beyond Java to improve reliability and reduce delivery times. Tokopedia leverages GoSend/GoBox and regional warehousing; Shopee continues widening its Shopee Express network; and local logistics providers such as J&T Express, SiCepat, and Ninja Xpress are investing in sorting centres and maritime routes to eastern provinces.

Indonesia's geography requires multi-modal logistics sea, land, and air creating dependency on localised fulfilment hubs. Consumer expectations for predictable delivery windows have increased due to competitive benchmarks set by Shopee, Tokopedia, and Blibli. Cost pressures on platforms encourage the optimisation of inter-island shipping and last-mile networks.

Logistics innovation will intensify as platforms aim to improve service levels outside major cities. Growth in warehousing and regional fulfilment will support faster delivery for FMCG, fashion, and general merchandise. The competitive focus will shift from price incentives to fulfillment reliability, especially for regions such as Sulawesi, Kalimantan, and Nusa Tenggara.

