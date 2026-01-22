Insurance Analytics Market Trends and Opportunities 2026-2031: Insurers Embrace AI, Driving Enterprise Spend on Analytics Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Analytics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance analytics market, poised for significant growth, is projected to increase from USD 13.29 billion in 2025 to USD 15.37 billion in 2026, reaching USD 31.76 billion by 2031 at a 15.64% CAGR. This expansion is driven by regulatory demands for real-time reporting, IoT-driven data proliferation, and the optimization of underwriting and claims processes.

Rising climate-risk quantification, embedded-insurance partnerships, and the democratization of cloud tools further fuel this trend. Incumbent technology vendors are integrating AI into core systems, while insurtech companies target niche markets like fraud and parametric coverage. Despite data privacy challenges and a talent shortage, insurers gain from clarified AI governance frameworks, especially in North America and the EU.

Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies

The AI deployment among insurers surged in 2024, with substantial adoption across auto, home, and life insurance. Companies like IBM incorporated generative AI into underwriting and claims processes, enhancing automation. Cloud-first platforms now offer comprehensive AI capabilities, transforming unstructured data into real-time risk assessments. Regulatory nods for AI usage bolstered enterprise infrastructure spending, further driving market growth.

Rise in Competition Among Insurers

Digital-only insurers equipped with AI pricing engines are pressuring traditional carriers to innovate. As venture capital shifts toward insurtechs with real-time data capabilities, incumbents are responding with acquisitions and strategic partnerships, enhancing their systems and data integration efforts. This competition turns C-suite focus to analytical differentiation, increasing demand for modular risk-scoring systems.

Stringent Data-Privacy and Governance Regulations

The EU AI Act and GDPR have classified many analytics functions as high risk, necessitating rigorous compliance measures across jurisdictions. These regulations increase project timelines and compliance costs, especially impacting smaller firms, ultimately affecting the market's growth rate. Carrier strategy adjustments are needed to navigate these regulatory hurdles effectively.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing volume of data streams

Demand for climate-risk quantification

Concerns over cybersecurity and data breaches

Segment Analysis

The tools segment dominated the market with USD 9.01 billion in 2025, reflecting insurers' preference for strategic control of data. Services, though smaller, grow at 14.6% CAGR due to interest in AI governance and multi-cloud optimization. The growing demand for consultancy and outcome-based pricing bolsters service growth.

Claims management led with a 34.12% market share in 2025, driven by engines enhancing adjuster productivity. Fraud detection solutions, benefiting from anomaly-detection networks, exhibit rapid growth at 18.95% CAGR. These systems significantly reduce loss costs, appealing to financial stakeholders.

API-first fraud platforms are becoming the norm, integrating seamlessly with third-party data, subsequently reshaping the market as fraud controls become pinpointed regulatory concerns.

Geographical Insights

North America dominated with a 38.02% share in 2025, supported by solid cloud adoption and regulatory clarity, fostering tech investments. Asia-Pacific is set for a 16.25% CAGR, fueled by digital-insurance growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Regional partnerships and government support are pivotal to its expansion.

Despite regulatory hurdles, Europe maintains balanced growth. Carriers invest in explainable-AI tools to comply with EU standards while harnessing underwriting insights. Nordic insurers lead with climate and embedded-insurance innovations, potentially influencing broader adoption trends across Europe.

