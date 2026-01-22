Streetleaf Becomes National Vendor for Lennar Homes, Bringing Solar-Powered Streetlights to Communities Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, announced that it has launched a national vendor agreement with Lennar Homes, one of the largest home builders in the U.S. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Streetleaf’s mission to provide a sustainable alternative to traditional on-grid services for communities across the country.

“Working with Lennar to illuminate its communities is an honor, especially as the demand for sustainable yet cost effective solutions continues to grow,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “We aim to support homebuilders and homeowners, to provide light and safety in communities across the US. Streetleaf is an example where sustainability is possible without costing more.”

The agreement streamlines the process for Lennar to incorporate innovative solar-powered streetlights into its new communities, enhancing Lennar’s attention to building environmentally thoughtful and safety-focused communities.

“Streetleaf is a smart solution that saves money and improves the experience for our homeowners. Almost 3,000 Streetleaf streetlights have been installed in 56 Lennar communities, so it was an easy decision to expand our work together, nationally,” said Brandt Marrott, National Director of Land Development at Lennar Homes. “The Streetleaf team makes the process easy from planning and product selection to on-site support. We’ve seen meaningful cost savings thanks to their streamlined approach and reliable solar lighting.”

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.Streetleaf.com.

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 12,200 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. Streetleaf modern lights are Darksky approved, and have offset more than 5 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com.

Media Contact

FischTank PR

streetleaf@fischtankpr.com