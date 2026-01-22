Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Analysis 2026-2031: Shares, Competitive Strategies, Regional Dynamics

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermodal Freight Transportation - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intermodal freight transportation market is projected to reach USD 31.18 billion by 2026 from USD 27.52 billion in 2025, growing to USD 58.15 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.28%. This growth is propelled by increasing e-commerce volumes, digitalization of supply chains, and policy-driven decarbonization goals that are reshaping modal choices and driving demand for integrated logistics solutions.

Significant public infrastructure investments, such as the USD 10 billion rail corridor between Laredo and Monterrey, alongside the Belt and Road initiatives, are redirecting trade flows. Technological advancements are enhancing real-time visibility, reducing dwell times, and increasing asset utilization, making rail-road and maritime-rail combinations economically viable.

Digitization of Global Supply Chains is enhancing real-time visibility through cloud-based logistics platforms that connect carriers, terminals, and shippers, facilitating billions of transactions per year. Predictive analytics and IoT technology are reducing dwell times, improving asset utilization, and maintaining cargo integrity. Blockchain offers reliable proof-of-delivery, while API integration supports legacy systems, enabling a data-driven network capable of rapid adjustments.

Expansion of E-commerce Volumes is accelerating the demand for flexible freight options. The rapid growth of B2C parcel demand is shifting shippers towards hub-and-spoke intermodal solutions that balance speed and cost. Amazon added 15 intermodal facilities in North America in 2024 to optimize delivery speeds across rail-road corridors. Omnichannel retailers are increasing inventory repositioning frequency, demanding agile mode-switching.

Port Congestion and Chassis Shortages have increased average container dwell time at major US gateways, with tariffs and limited chassis supply affecting performance. Automation projects may offer relief in the long term.

Additional Drivers and Restraints:

Incentives for decarbonized logistics

Government investments in rail-road terminals

Shortage of intermodal-qualified truck drivers

Segment Analysis

Software revenues are growing at 13.43% CAGR, surpassing the services category, which comprises 60.42% of 2025 turnover. Innovations in AI and cloud deployment models are lowering entry barriers and enabling mid-market shippers to adopt quality TMS and WMS capabilities. service providers continue to lead by bundling additional services to support software implementation and optimization.

The modal revenue mix is shifting, with rail-road services advancing at a 13.51% CAGR. The North Pacific Green Corridor project exemplifies the potential shift towards rail, which remains cost-effective over long distances. Air-road solutions retain importance for time-sensitive shipments, with significant infrastructure expansions like FedEx's Memphis hub enhancing efficiency.

The intermodal market is segmented by component, transportation mode, end-user industry, container type, and service type, with geographic forecasts available in terms of value (USD).

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific is leading growth with a 13.69% CAGR, driven by initiatives like the China-Europe Railway Express and India's Dedicated Freight Corridor. North America's growth is fueled by USMCA-aligned trade lanes, infrastructure investments, and government support despite immediate challenges. Europe is focusing on emission reductions and standardizing cross-border trade with substantial funding for rail-centric projects.

The report covers key companies such as:

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.2 By Transportation Mode

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.4 By Container Type

5.5 By Service Type

5.6 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Oracle Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Karber AG

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Transplace LLC

Wabtec Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Elemica Inc.

Envase Technologies LLC

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Maersk Line A/S

DP World PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/815xbg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.