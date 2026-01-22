Argentina B2C Ecommerce Business Report 2025: Market to Expand by 11.2% to Surpass $20 Billion - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Argentina is expected to grow by 11.2% annually, reaching US$20.41 billion by 2025.



The ecommerce market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$18.36 billion to approximately US$28.29 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in Argentina offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.

Over the next 2-4 years, the competitive landscape in Argentina's ecommerce sector is likely to intensify around platform ecosystems, payments, and logistics. Marketplace firms will deepen their control of the end-to-end value chain (checkout, delivery, financing). Store platforms will expand offerings to help merchants own their brand and customer data. Delivery platforms are expected to evolve into broader retail ecosystems rather than staying limited to food or convenience categories.

At the same time, rising competition from cross-border and imported products will push domestic players to enhance their service quality, product range, and pricing strategies. Executives should expect that winning will depend less on being online and more on how well they plug into or differentiate within these multi-channel, multi-platform networks.



Current State of the Market

Ecommerce in Argentina is increasingly a structured, high-growth segment of the retail industry. Domestic online sales continue to dominate, with about 92 % of total ecommerce transactions still conducted via Argentine merchants. The largest player, Mercado Libre, reported a sharp year-on-year uplift in Argentina: for example, its commerce business in the country delivered FX-neutral GMV growth of around 126 % in Q1 2025. The adoption of digital payments, wallets, and mobile-first shopping is supported by changes in consumer behaviour, stronger logistics investments, and increased smartphone and internet connectivity penetration.

Key Players and New Entrants

Mercado Libre continues to lead, offering both marketplace and fintech/payment services. Alongside it, Tiendanube (also known as Nuvemshop) is gaining traction as the preferred store platform for Argentine SMEs and brands. Traditional retailers such as Carrefour Argentina, Coto Retail, and Grupo Dia are evolving their ecommerce capabilities while increasingly collaborating with marketplace and delivery app ecosystems. On the delivery side, quick-commerce and on-demand platforms such as PedidosYa and Rappi are becoming entry points for broader retail ecommerce.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In September 2025, Mercado Libre launched "Negocios," its new B2B ecommerce unit in Argentina and the region, listing over 2.6 million products for wholesale buyers. Argentina's overall M&A environment is heating: a broad review of corporate deals suggests 2024 recorded 99 deals worth US$8 billion, and deal volumes may surpass historic peaks. While not all deals are ecommerce-specific, the regulatory backdrop (including updated merger-control legislation) is shaping how digital commerce consolidation will unfold in Argentina.

Key Trends and Drivers

Deepen marketplace ecosystems as the default retail infrastructure

Argentina's ecommerce is increasingly structured around a small number of dominant ecosystems, with Mercado Libre positioned as the central retail and fintech platform. Mercado Libre's most recent quarterly disclosures show Argentina regaining a leading role in the company's revenue mix, supported by stronger consumer activity.

The company announced a major new investment program focused on logistics expansion and technology hiring in the country. Retail chains such as Carrefour Argentina, Coto, and Dia continue scaling their own ecommerce operations while also relying on marketplace integrations to broaden their reach. Local ecommerce associations report growing habitual online buying, with marketplaces and integrated platforms acting as the primary points of discovery.

Macroeconomic stabilization: Recent signs of lower inflation and interest rate adjustments have supported consumption and credit, which platform operators directly link to transaction recovery. Domestic platform maturity: U.S. trade guidance highlights that Argentina's ecommerce sector is led by local platforms rather than foreign players, reinforcing the dominance of Mercado Libre, Tiendanube-powered stores, and supermarket marketplaces.

SME digitalization: Thousands of SMEs favor plug-and-play commerce platforms that offer logistics, payments, and marketing in one place, shifting competition away from independent websites.

Marketplace ecosystems will become embedded as retail infrastructure, making them essential distribution and data partners for brands and SMEs. Control over payments, logistics, and traffic will strengthen the platform's bargaining power. Regulatory attention is likely to increase around competition, data access, and platform service standards.

Use interoperable digital wallets and QR payments to rewire checkout and credit

Digital wallets and interoperable QR payments are replacing traditional payment methods at checkout, both online and offline. The Central Bank's Transfers 3.0 initiative provides open, real-time payment rails and standardized QR functionality across all wallets and banks.

Credit-card QR interoperability deadlines have been adjusted multiple times, reflecting the system's growing importance. Mercado Pago and MODO (the bank-backed wallet) are competing for primary position in digital commerce, with payment flows increasingly routed through wallets rather than directly through cards.

Inflation-driven behavior: High inflation has historically prompted consumers to actively manage cash flow. Real-time payments and digital wallets enable faster money movement and better promotion use. Banking digitization: Banks and fintech players have invested heavily in mobile experiences, which now anchor everyday transactions, including ecommerce and delivery orders.

Platform competition: Payments are becoming a strategic battleground, as evidenced by disputes such as MercadoLibre's complaints about MODO's QR code practices.

Digital wallets will likely become the primary front-end payment method for ecommerce, with cards functioning mainly as funding sources. Wallet-linked credit, embedded instalments, and loyalty integrations will become more prominent in online transactions.

Increased regulatory scrutiny around QR interoperability and credit risks is expected, but broader wallet usage will continue to grow.

Leverage a more open import regime as cross-border ecommerce accelerates

Cross-border ecommerce activity is rising rapidly following policy changes introduced in late 2024. The Milei administration eased import rules, raised purchase limits for couriers, and reduced tariffs on several product categories, including apparel and electronics.

Platforms like Shein, Temu, and Amazon have seen notable increases in Argentine orders, particularly in urban centers. Domestic ecommerce associations note growing interest in international purchases, alongside strong domestic platform usage.

Price and variety gaps: Longstanding domestic price pressures and limited product availability encourage consumers to explore international options when regulatory barriers fall. Government policy direction: The government positions import liberalization as a way to expand competition and consumer options, which is driving short-term momentum for cross-border activity.

Logistics readiness: Courier and postal networks already had cross-border capacities; regulatory easing unlocked volume by reducing friction on lower-value shipments.

Cross-border activity will grow fastest in categories where domestic supply is limited or priced above global levels. Local retailers will face more direct comparisons with overseas sellers, requiring stronger differentiation through service, returns, delivery speed, and localized assortments.

Trade policy may evolve if local industries experience pressure, but the environment is expected to remain more open than before 2024.

Embed grocery, quick commerce and on-demand delivery into everyday consumption

Grocery, essential items, and delivery-led purchasing have become core drivers of online activity. Food, beverages, and home products consistently appear among the most purchased online categories in Argentina.

Consumers often use delivery apps PedidosYa, Rappi, Mercado Libre deliveries, rather than supermarket sites for convenience and integrated payments. Quick-commerce models like PedidosYa Market and Rappi's dark stores have expanded, targeting "top-up" shopping missions and rapid delivery windows.

Habit formation: Consumers developed strong routines around online grocery and on-demand delivery during the pandemic, and these habits have persisted.

Platform economics: High-frequency categories enable denser courier routes and better utilization, encouraging investment in dark stores and supermarket integrations.

Payments and promotions: Wallet-driven promotions, QR payments, and bank-linked incentives support frequent small-basket orders.

Grocery and everyday essentials will become central to user engagement and retention strategies for platforms. Delivery apps and marketplaces will likely consolidate their roles as the primary digital grocery channels in large cities.

Supermarkets will refine their strategies either deepening partnerships with delivery platforms or strengthening direct channels supported by better inventory, loyalty, and data systems.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $28.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Argentina

