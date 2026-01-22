Proteinase K Market Report 2026-2031 - Recombinant Proteinase K Gains Traction Amid Rising Demand for Animal-Free Manufacturing

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteinase K - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Proteinase K market is projected to expand from USD 82.86 million in 2025 to USD 87.36 million in 2026, reaching USD 113.86 million by 2031, with a 5.44% CAGR from 2026-2031. Key growth drivers include robust molecular diagnostics pipelines, expanding forensic DNA programs, and a shift toward recombinant manufacturing. Investments in precision medicine and eDNA monitoring offer additional opportunities.

Lyophilized formats dominate due to room-temperature shipping stability, yet ready-to-use liquids are gaining traction for point-of-care workflows. The market for Recombinant Proteinase K is advancing as supply chains seek animal-free inputs to meet regulatory requirements. North America leads in revenue, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest expansion as governments invest in bioprocessing and precision-diagnostics capabilities.

Global Proteinase K Market Trends and Insights

Expanding Molecular Diagnostics Pipelines: Precision-medicine programs have broadened testing menus, increasing nucleic-acid throughput by 40% compared to pre-2020 levels. As multiplex and digital PCR platforms grow, customers prefer suppliers offering nuclease-free lots with exhaustive quality files, reinforcing market positions held by QIAGEN and New England Biolabs.

Precision-medicine programs have broadened testing menus, increasing nucleic-acid throughput by 40% compared to pre-2020 levels. As multiplex and digital PCR platforms grow, customers prefer suppliers offering nuclease-free lots with exhaustive quality files, reinforcing market positions held by QIAGEN and New England Biolabs. Surge in COVID-Era DNA/RNA Extraction Kits: Amid the pandemic, laboratories that automated extraction retain high-capacity systems reliant on Proteinase K, keeping order volumes elevated. Lyophilized RT-LAMP kits have created room-temperature shipping opportunities, benefiting manufacturers of lyo-ready enzymes tailored for rapid reconstitution.

Amid the pandemic, laboratories that automated extraction retain high-capacity systems reliant on Proteinase K, keeping order volumes elevated. Lyophilized RT-LAMP kits have created room-temperature shipping opportunities, benefiting manufacturers of lyo-ready enzymes tailored for rapid reconstitution. Enzyme Activity Loss in Cold-Chain Gaps: Proteolytic enzymes lose catalytic efficiency when exposed to heat. Suppliers counter this with trehalose and other lyoprotectants; however, these stable formulations are costlier and less accessible in low-resource environments.

Other drivers and restraints in the report include:

Biopharma R&D Spending on Genomic Workflows

Growth in Forensic & Criminology Applications

Animal-Origin Raw-Material Supply Volatility

Segment Analysis

Natural Proteinase K is leading, although recombinant formats are expected to grow at a 6.47% CAGR as regulators push for animal-free sourcing. Recombinant Proteinase K is poised for significant growth, with improved activity levels over native enzymes. The market is segmented by Product Type (Natural and Recombinant), Form (Lyophilized Powder and Liquid Solution), Application (DNA/RNA Extraction & Purification, In-Situ Hybridisation, etc.), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, etc.), and Geography (North America, Europe, etc.).

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific has the steepest growth at 7.14% CAGR through 2031, with governments funding high-throughput sequencing and domestic vaccine manufacturing. North America maintains leadership due to strong biotechnology clusters, NIH funding, and forensic DNA infrastructure. Europe closely follows, balancing pharma manufacturing with university-led NGS and microbiome programs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory Landscape 4.6 Technological Outlook 4.7 Porter's Five Forces

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, 2020-2030) 5.1 By Product Type 5.2 By Form 5.3 By Application 5.4 By End User 5.5 By Geography

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Market Share Analysis 6.3 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook 7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH

GenScript Biotech Corp.

Enzymatics Inc.

Worthington Biochemical Corp.

Codexis Inc.

MP Biomedicals

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp.

Bioline (Meridian Bioscience)

A&A Biotechnology

Nordmark Pharma GmbH

VWR International LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6gini

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.