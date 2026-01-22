Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market Report 2026-2031: Subscription-Based Membership Fees Drive Nearly 80% of Market Revenue; but Personalized Training Demand Accelerates

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is segmented by revenue stream, user demographics, club type, and structure. Market forecasts are provided in USD. The report includes analysis and profiles of major industry players, reflecting the comprehensive market landscape.

The Saudi Arabia health and fitness club market is set to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2026, up from USD 1.56 billion in 2025, with projections indicating a further rise to USD 3.01 billion by 2031, reflecting an 11.53% CAGR from 2026-2031. This growth is driven by an increasing awareness of health and wellness among the population, with more individuals prioritizing physical fitness.

Rising disposable incomes support consumers' ability to invest in fitness services and memberships. Government initiatives, notably Saudi Vision 2030, further support this trend, promoting physical activity to improve population health and drive demand for fitness clubs. International fitness brands and innovative services like personalized training are also contributing to market expansion. The digital fitness revolution, with platforms and apps offering convenient solutions, adds to this momentum.

Government Support and Vision 2030 Reforms

The health and fitness club market in Saudi Arabia is significantly driven by government initiatives and Vision 2030 reforms aiming to diversify the economy and reduce oil dependence. These reforms include the Health Sector Transformation Program which reshapes infrastructure and boosts investment. Initiatives to increase participation in physical activities are part of Vision 2030's strategic goals, supported by substantial infrastructure developments like gyms and recreational facilities. Public awareness campaigns and private sector partnerships are fortifying a culture of health and fitness nationwide. This strategic government support is creating a favorable environment for market growth.

Growth of Gym Culture and Penetration of Gym Brands

Physical activity is now an essential part of daily routines in Saudi Arabia. The 2024 Physical Activity Statistics Bulletin reveals that 58.5% of Saudi adults participate in regular physical activities. This rising demand boosts the prevalence of gyms and fitness centers. International brands like Gold's Gym and World Gym are expanding their footprint, establishing franchises to meet the growing market needs. These industry players are setting new benchmarks with innovative fitness solutions, capitalizing on heightened health awareness among citizens. The market is witnessing rapid expansion as both local and international entities work to address the evolving demands.

Surging Demand for Home Gyms and Recreational Activities

The market faces challenges due to a rising preference for home gyms and recreational activities, with consumers seeking convenience and customization. Online fitness platforms offering tailored workout plans and real-time tracking are a part of this shift. As recreational activities like outdoor sports gain traction, traditional fitness clubs must adapt to stay competitive. The shift towards personalized workout options poses a challenge in maintaining club memberships when alternative fitness solutions offer greater flexibility.

Other Drivers and Restraints Analyzed in the Report Include:

Rising awareness and increasing obesity among consumers

Urbanization and lifestyle changes

High membership prices in premium gyms

Segment Analysis

Membership fees are pivotal to the market, representing 79.74% of revenue in 2025. This reflects the thriving subscription-based model, ensuring stable incomes for operators. Personal training is the fastest-growing segment, expected to see a 12.95% CAGR between 2026-2031, driven by demand for personalized fitness solutions. Men dominate the user demographics, holding 77.62% of the market in 2025, while women represent the fastest-growing user segment, largely due to Vision 2030 initiatives aimed at increasing female participation.

