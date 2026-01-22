Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent - 1Spatial Plc - 22 01 2026 - (CGAML)

Letter of Intent: Recommended cash offer for 1Spatial plc by Vertigis Ltd

On 12th December 2025, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 18,028,859 shares.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we advise that we have disposed of 3,000,000 shares. Consequently, we are no longer able to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to those shares.

Our intention in respect of the remaining 15,028,859 shares is now as described in the original Letter of Intent.

Phil Hulme

Compliance Manager

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management