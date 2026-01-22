Professional-category Finals of "Discover Shanghai" Tourism Guide Competition Open, Spotlighting a More Accessible City

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The professional-category finals of the first "Discover Shanghai" Tourism Guide Super Competition, organized by the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, concluded on January 8, drawing widespread attention from both industry observers and the public.

From 640 entries submitted through district-level recommendations, 150 guides were shortlisted for the finals.

Each finalist delivered an on-site presentation of about five minutes, introducing their guide, explaining the creative process behind it and outlining its practical applications.

Following online voting and expert panel evaluation, the competition produced 50 winners across first, second, and third prizes, along with 50 special-category awardees.

Many of the winning guides are already being developed into tourism products, enabling residents and visitors to tour Shanghai according to the guides during the Spring Festival.

Industry observers see the competition as a key platform for professional tourism content creators in Shanghai to demonstrate innovation and expertise. It also serves as a concentrated showcase of the city's cultural and tourism resources as travel demand builds ahead of the Spring Festival holiday.

As standout entries in the professional-category competition, the shortlisted finalists creatively connect Shanghai's urban spaces and neighborhoods, presenting a layered view of the city that highlights both its cosmopolitan character and everyday life.

The guides present Shanghai as an accessible and experience-driven modern metropolis, with three main features emerging.

First, frontline tourism professionals have become the primary drivers of content creation. More than 80 percent of the 150 shortlisted guides were produced by practitioners from travel agencies, hotels, museums and cultural institutions.

Drawing on hands-on experience, these creators present Shanghai through an experience-driven and professional lens, offering insights that go beyond standard sightseeing recommendations.

Second, Spring Festival-themed routes tailored to the Year of the Horse have attracted significant attention.

These guides feature zodiac lantern fairs, traditional pastry-making activities and explorations of historic neighborhoods, combining interactive design with modern storytelling to reintroduce festive traditions to contemporary audiences.

Third, personalized travel themes stand out prominently in this year's finals. Entries focusing on women-oriented travel, pet-friendly routes and suburban cycling tours respond to growing demand for niche, slow-paced and customized travel experiences.

As the finals continue, the competition is further amplifying Shanghai's tourism image ahead of the Spring Festival travel peak. Several guides are seen as having strong potential to become widely used references for both domestic and international visitors.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism