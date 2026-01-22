Saturation Introduces Production Credit Card Built for Film and Video Teams

Offering up to 3%* cash back on qualifying production expenses, fully integrated into production budgeting and expense management.





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As independent film and video productions increasingly operate like short-term businesses rather than one-off creative projects, financial infrastructure is becoming a critical part of the creative process itself.

Saturation.io, a modern production finance platform used by thousands of film and video teams, today announced the launch of a production-focused charge card designed to integrate credit directly into production budgeting and expense management. Unlike traditional business credit cards, approval is based on a company’s production revenue and operating performance rather than personal credit scores.

The Saturation Credit Card operates as part of Saturation’s broader platform, which combines budgeting, banking, approvals, and real-time expense tracking into a single system. By embedding credit directly into production workflows, Saturation aims to give creative and finance teams shared visibility into spending decisions while a project is still underway.

Cardholders can earn up to 3%* cash back on qualifying production-related expenses, while maintaining real-time visibility and control over production finances. The card is fully integrated into Saturation’s platform, with project-based fund allocations, hard spending caps, and unlimited virtual and physical cards for department heads and crew. Transactions are automatically categorized by project and department, with integrated bill pay and approval workflows giving producers a live view of financial position across a production.

“Production companies are real businesses, but they are rarely treated that way by traditional financial products,” said Jens Jacob, founder and CEO of Saturation. “We built this card around how production actually works. Project-based revenue, fast-moving spend, and teams that need clarity the moment money is spent. We underwrite the business, not the producer’s personal credit.

This launch comes at a moment when independent filmmakers are increasingly adopting creator-first strategies and building new financial models outside traditional Hollywood structures. As production companies navigate fragmented financing and seek greater control over their operations, integrated financial tools are becoming essential infrastructure rather than back-office utilities.

Built for Production, Not Generic Businesses

Most business credit cards and P-card programs operate separately from production budgeting tools, forcing teams to reconcile spending after the fact. The Saturation Credit Card is designed to eliminate that disconnect.

Every transaction automatically syncs to the correct project, department, and budget category in real time. Producers and finance teams can see spend as it happens, with budgets updating dynamically as money moves through a production.

The card operates as a charge card with automatic repayment from a connected bank account or Saturation balance, helping teams manage spend responsibly without interest-driven surprises.

Replacing Petty Cash and Reimbursements

The Saturation Credit Card is designed to replace legacy petty cash and cash-advance workflows commonly used on productions.

Production teams can instantly issue virtual or physical cards to crew members, set spending limits by project, department, or individual, and track expenses in real time. This gives teams the flexibility of cash advances with the control and visibility of a modern financial platform.

By reducing petty cash handling and reimbursement delays, Saturation reduces administrative overhead while improving financial accuracy and security across productions.

Rewards and Partner Savings Designed for Production Spend

The Saturation Credit Card includes:

Competitive cash back rates designed for production companies, offering up to 3%* on qualifying spend

A base cash back rate on all eligible purchases

No annual fee

Virtual and physical cards with Apple Pay and Google Pay support

Department-level cards with customizable limits

Instant receipt capture through the Saturation Wallet mobile app

Cardholders also gain access to more than $30,000 in potential annual savings from production-focused partners, including Musicbed, Filmsupply, ShotDeck, SetHero, Scriptation, Filmmakers Academy, and others.

Real Time Visibility for Creative and Finance Teams

“The ability to see your spend in real time completely changes the creative conversation,” said Brian Yang, producer of “Drifter” a forthcoming feature directed by and starring his partner Sung Kang.“ Instead of reacting after the fact, we can make informed decisions while production is still moving.”

Emmy-nominated producer Carolina Groppa added, “What is really helpful is being able to track costs as they happen and understand where the spend is. When you are wearing multiple hats, having a platform like Saturation gives you clarity without slowing you down.”

Expanding a Production Native Financial Ecosystem

The credit card launch marks a significant expansion of Saturation’s production finance platform. Saturation already serves thousands of production companies, including Park Pictures, Blue Chalk Media, and teams at NBA, Netflix, and People, Inc.

In 2025 alone, production teams used Saturation to manage more than $2.7B in budgets across 19,628 projects, highlighting integrated credit as a critical missing component in the production finance workflow.

By adding credit directly into the platform, Saturation removes one of the last disconnected pieces of the production finance stack.

Availability

The Saturation Credit Card is available now to U.S.-based production companies. Interested teams can apply or reserve access at saturation.io/creditcard.

About Saturation

Saturation.io is a modern production budgeting and expense management platform built for film, television, and commercial production. Trusted by thousands of production teams worldwide, Saturation provides real-time visibility into budgets, expenses, and financial performance from prep through wrap.

Website: https://saturation.io/creditcard

Instagram: @saturation.io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/93168892/

YouTube: @saturation_io

*Cash back subject to eligibility requirements, balance thresholds, and monthly caps. See saturation.io/creditcard for full program terms.





