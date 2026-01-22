NordFX Wins Two Major International Titles at the Forex Awards 2025

GROS-ILET, Saint Lucia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordFX has been recognised with two prestigious international distinctions at the Forex Awards 2025, receiving the titles Best Forex Broker Asia and Best Cryptocurrency Broker. These awards underscore the company’s strong performance across both traditional foreign exchange markets and the rapidly evolving digital asset sector.

The Best Forex Broker Asia award highlights NordFX expanding footprint in Asian markets, where demand for accessible, technology-driven trading solutions continues to grow. The recognition reflects the broker’s focus on delivering competitive trading conditions, stable execution, and advanced trading infrastructure tailored to the needs of traders across the region.

Over recent years, NordFX has invested consistently in enhancing its trading environment for Asian clients, combining multi-asset access with widely used trading platforms and professional client support. This approach has enabled the company to strengthen long-term relationships with traders while adapting to the specific dynamics of regional markets.

In parallel, NordFX was named Best Cryptocurrency Broker, acknowledging the company’s continued development of its cryptocurrency trading offering. The award recognises NordFX efforts to provide traders with access to a broad range of digital assets, flexible trading conditions, and reliable execution within the crypto market.

As digital assets become an increasingly important component of global financial markets, NordFX has focused on building a crypto trading environment designed to meet the expectations of both retail and experienced market participants. This includes maintaining stable trading infrastructure, ensuring operational transparency, and offering customer support aligned with the needs of crypto-focused traders.

According to NordFX, the dual recognition at the Forex Awards 2025 reflects the effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategy, which prioritises technological development, product diversification, and a client-oriented approach across all supported markets. Rather than focusing on short-term trends, the broker continues to emphasise sustainable growth and service quality.

“These awards confirm that our long-term focus on technology, product development, and client needs is delivering tangible results,” said Vanessa Polson, Marketing Manager at NordFX. “Recognition in both the Forex and cryptocurrency categories reflects the breadth of our offering and our ability to adapt to evolving market conditions.”

Looking ahead, NordFX plans to continue expanding its trading solutions while maintaining high standards of reliability, transparency, and service quality. The company remains focused on supporting traders worldwide by providing access to global financial markets within a secure and evolving trading environment.

About NordFX

Founded in 2008, NordFX is an international multi-asset broker providing access to global financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, precious metals, indices, and equities. The company serves traders worldwide, offering diversified trading solutions through widely used trading platforms, supported by multilingual client service and professional operational support.

NordFX focuses on building reliable trading infrastructure, competitive trading conditions, and technology-driven solutions designed to meet the needs of both retail and experienced market participants.

Contact

Manager of Marketing Department

Vanessa Polson

NordFX

marketing@nordfx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f280990-13ce-462b-8592-6b0262961146