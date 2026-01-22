Clinical Trials Market Size to Reach USD 175.02 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trials market size is calculated at USD 93.15 billion in 2025, grew to USD 99.21 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 175.02 billion by 2035. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2026 and 2035.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for 51% of the global market in 2025

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Phase III segment led the market and accounted for 54% of the total revenue share in 2025.

The Phase II segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the analysis period.

The interventional studies segment dominated the market in 2025.

The expanded access trials segment, also referred to as compassionate use trials, is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

The interventional trials market for autoimmune/inflammation accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

Oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

The patient recruitment and retention segment garnered a significant share in 2025.

The data management segment held a significant share in 2025 and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecasted period.



Download a Sample Report Here: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/7150

What is the Clinical trial market?

The clinical trials market is growing as it involves research studies that test a healthcare, surgical, or behavioral intervention in patients. These trials are a significant way that scientists determine if a novel form of treatment or prevention, like a new therapeutic agent, diet, or healthcare tool, is safe and effective in patients. A clinical trial is intended to learn if a novel treatment is more efficient or has fewer harmful adverse effects than existing treatments.

Well-designed and performed clinical trials offer major advantages, also allowing for supporting others by contributing to knowledge related to novel treatments or procedures. Clinical trials are significant in the healthcare sector for better understanding and enhancing health. Clinical trials and their participants support to raise the standard of care for health conditions and chronic diseases.

What are the Key Drivers in the Clinical Trial Market?

In genomic research increasing importance of clinical trials as it supports to identify patients who have particular genetic changes that make them qualified for a specific trial. It is used to stratify participants based on their genetic properties, allowing scientists to research the impact of genetic variations on treatment response or disease progression, which drives the growth of the market.

For Instance,

In January 2026, EQT Life Sciences co-led EUR 51 million Series B in Exciva to advance its Alzheimer’s therapy into clinical Phase 2

In January 2026, Brainomix’s e-Lung AI imaging software has been selected by Boehringer Ingelheim to provide objective, quantitative high-resolution CT scan (HRCT) imaging biomarkers as a co-primary endpoint in a phase III study for interstitial lung disease (ILD).

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Clinical Trial Market?

In August 2025, Novartis announced both ianalumab Phase III clinical trials met the main endpoint in patients with Sjögren’s disease.

In June 2025, Oracle allowed automation of drug supply management across vendors and studies to support speed and simplify clinical trials

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Clinical trial?

Conducting clinical trials must be closely monitored, as they are, by nature, more indeterminate than validated treatments. Sometimes participants experience unforeseen adverse effects. It becoming need to withdraw a patient from a trial. If the clinical research team decides that the challenges outweigh the potential benefits to patients, the trial may be stopped without proceeding to the next phase, which limits the growth of the market.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7150

Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2026 USD 99.21 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 175.02 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 6.51% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Phase, Study Design, Indication, Sponsor, Indication By Study Design, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Companies Profiled Pharmaceutical Product Development, inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), ICON plc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., IQVIA, Syneos Health, SGS SA, PAREXEL International Corporation, Wuxi AppTec, Inc, Chiltern International Ltd (Laboratory Corporation of America), Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Clinipace (Caidya)

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us: +1 804 420 9370

Segmental Insights

By Phase Analysis

Which Phase Led the Clinical Trials Market in 2025?

The phase III segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2025, as the aim in a phase III trial is to find out if the novel drug or integration of drugs is better than or equivalent to the standard of care. Phase III trials are the ideal way to find a novel standard for treatment. Once a Phase III study is finished, the groups of patients are directly compared to one another to evaluate results.

Whereas the phase I segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the forecasting period, as phase 1 clinical trials enable new treatments to progress further in drug development or halt that process altogether. Phase 1 Clinical trials are a significant component of assessing products and services, including medications and medication combinations.

By Study Design Analysis

Which study design dominates the market in 2025?

In 2025, the interventional studies segment captured the biggest share of the clinical trials market, as interventional studies enables scientits to control and manipulate variables, which supports establishing cause-and-effect relationships among interventions and results. Interventional studies are often directly applicable to healthcare practice, as they include testing treatments or interventions in real-world situations.

Although the observational studies segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034, as observational studies are a process in which investigators observe and systematically record behaviours, or phenomena, without directly manipulating them. It is a wide term for different non-experimental research in which behaviour is carefully watched and recorded.

By Indication Analysis

How did oncology dominate the Market in 2025?

In 2025, the oncology segment had the largest share in the clinical trials market, as trial supports investigators learn more about cancer and support people in the future. These trials have access to a treatment that is under study that may not be available to patients outside the trial. Clinical trials are significant to cancer care, helping to find advanced ways to prevent and treat the disease.

On the other hand, the CNS conditions segment is expected to grow most rapidly between 2025 and 2034, as CNS clinical trials with early-phase expertise, combined capabilities, and technical excellence for rapid, more reliable results. Clinical trials show which therapies are and are not efficient and have had a significant impact on patient care.

By Sponsor Analysis

How did the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominate the Market in 2025?

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the clinical trials market in 2025, as biopharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials in various regions, connecting patients with potential treatments and working toward novel medicines and disease management.

Whereas the medical device companies segment will expand fastest during 2025-2035, as it provides advantages such as effective spending, direct involvement in trial design, rapid innovation cycles, access to varied patient populations, streamlined government pathways, and improved credibility.

By Service Type Analysis

How did the clinical trial data management services dominate the Market in 2025?

The clinical trial data management services segment held the largest share of the clinical trials market in 2025, as it enhances clinical trial results by ensuring data quality, compliance, and rapid drug development, thereby enhancing results. This trial uses consistent data collection techniques, data validation checks, and data cleaning technology, which enhance the clinical data's inclusive quality.

Whereas the patient recruitment services segment will expand fastest during 2025-2035, as patient recruitment services are the keystone of clinical trials, directly involving data reliability and trial timelines. By using specialized, data-driven, and patient-driven approaches, these services efficiently overcome common enrollment challenges.

By Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2025?

North America is dominant in the market as this region is a hub of a dense network of academic medical centers, specialized research organizations, and high-spending investigative sites. The presence of advanced infrastructure helps the execution of challenging, multi-center trials and drives the partnership across the healthcare sector. An advanced informatics monitoring system ensures that data is both secure and interoperable, shortening real-world evidence generation and post-market surveillance, which drives the growth of the market.

For Instance,

In June 2025, Sanofi and Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a US-based, publicly traded biopharmaceutical company specializing in systemic mastocytosis (SM), a rare immunological disease, and other KIT-driven diseases, entered into an agreement under which Sanofi will acquire Blueprint.



In the United States, with 4,034 active clinical trials, the U.S. maintains its top position in clinical research. Presence of a massive pharmaceutical sector, advanced medical research infrastructure, and a huge, diverse patient population. There is a robust government environment, which

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing in the market as it is home to a large and diverse population. The region offers a combination of high- and low-cost countries, with governments offering incentives which enhance cost-effectiveness in clinical trial execution. This region provides skilled investigators, strong infrastructure, and data standards that meet international expectations, as a Clinical Leader and Novotech CRO, which contributes to the growth of the market.

For Instance,

In October 2025, Takeda announced that it had entered into a license and partnership agreement with Innovent Biologics for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of two late-stage oncology medicines, IBI363 and IBI343, globally outside of Greater China.



Some of the prominent players in the Clinical Trials Market include:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, INC. (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

ICON plc

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

IQVIA

SYNEOS HEALTH

SGS SA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Wuxi AppTec, Inc

Chiltern International Ltd (Laboratory Corporation of America)

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Clinipace (Caidya)



What are the Recent Developments in the Clinical Trials Market?

In January 2026, Natera, Inc ., a worldwide leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, announced the publication in npj Precision Oncology of the validation study for its Latitude tissue-free molecular residual disease assay (tfMRD) in colorectal cancer (CRC).

., a worldwide leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, announced the publication in npj Precision Oncology of the validation study for its Latitude tissue-free molecular residual disease assay (tfMRD) in colorectal cancer (CRC). In November 2025, Pfizer Inc. announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Metsera, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.

More Insights Nova One Advisor:

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2035. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Clinical Trials market.

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Study Design

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access



By Indication

Autoimmune/Inflammation Rheumatoid arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Others

Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain

Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumors Other

CNS Condition Epilepsy Parkinson's Disease (PD) Huntington's Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Muscle Regeneration Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular

Others

By Indication by Study Design

Autoimmune/Inflammation Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Pain Management Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Oncology Interventional Observational Expanded Access

CNS Condition Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Diabetes Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Obesity Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Cardiovascular Interventional Observational Expanded Access

Others Interventional Observational Expanded Access



By Sponsor

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others



By Service Type

Protocol Designing

Site Identification

Patient Recruitment

Laboratory Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Clinical Trial Data Management Services

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7150

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Nova One Advisor

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: LinkedIn