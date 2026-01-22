Europe POS Terminals Market Report 2026-2031: Global and Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities Featuring Ingenico, Worldline, Verifone Systems, PAX Technology, NCR Corp. and More

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe POS Terminal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe POS terminal market is projected to surge from USD 26.58 million units in 2026 to 47.98 million units by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.55% from 2026 to 2031. This expansion is driven by increased contactless adoption, regulatory mandates necessitating hardware updates, and merchants pursuing cost-efficient, unified payment infrastructures.

Consumer preference for tap-to-pay, transit system digitization, and subsidy-backed implementations in smaller cities are mobilizing shipment volumes in Western and Central Europe. Vendors integrating Android-based terminals, cloud analytics, and subscription billing models are capturing significant market share due to merchants' prioritization of ROI. SoftPOS technology is expanding the market by transforming smartphones into payment acceptance points, allowing for greater payment acceptance capabilities.

Europe POS Terminal Market Trends and Insights

PIDF subsidies accelerating Tier 3-Tier 6 roll-outs: Payment Infrastructure Development Fund programs are reducing merchant integration costs and driving shipments to underserved rural areas. For instance, Worldline registered 6,300 micro-merchants on its Tap on Mobile platform in H1 2024, illustrating how subsidies swiftly transform latent demand into transaction volumes, consequently creating a recurring revenue stream through demand for analytics and inventory services.

Surging credit-card base lifts card-swipe volumes: The European cardholder base exceeded 100 million active cards in 2024, boosting card-present transaction volumes and encouraging higher investment in POS systems. Increased card usage has enhanced acquirer margins, supported loyalty programs, and advanced contactless payment limit expansion.

Zero-MDR UPI erodes small-merchant economics: With regulators capping merchant discounts at zero for instant payments, micro-merchants are shifting to fee-free QR alternatives, significantly reducing hardware rental costs. As a result, acquirers experience fee compression, and POS suppliers face challenges in the cafe and kiosk market segment. However, larger retail chains continue to use card networks for robust data capture and chargeback management.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the report include:

Omni-payment Android POS integration

GST e-invoice compliance driving real-time POS upgrades

QR-code ubiquity dampens new POS demand

Segment Analysis

Contactless POS terminals are expected to achieve a 12.65% CAGR by 2031, despite contact-based devices accounting for 53.90% of the market in 2025. Higher tap-to-pay limits in the EEA reduce checkout friction, boosting adoption rates such as Brussels STIB's 57% contactless use for single rides in 2024. Wallet providers like Apple Pay and Google Pay enhance merchant attractiveness by offering digital receipt delivery, also driving the segment's growth.

Legacy terminals remain essential for high-ticket transactions and older card markets, with multi-interface devices like Verifone's P400 facilitating hardware consolidation. With payment security advancing towards biometric verification by 2028, contactless is poised to surpass 60% market share, solidifying its role as the market's principal growth driver.

The Europe POS Terminal Market Report is segmented by:

Mode of Payment Acceptance: Contact-Based, and Contactless

POS Type: Fixed Point-Of-Sale Systems, and Mobile/Portable Point-of-Sale Systems

End-User Industry: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, and More

Country: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and More

