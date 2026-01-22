UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for December 2025

At the end of December 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (AEI) amounted to EUR 88,775,963, reflecting a decrease from EUR 94,367,121 reported at the end of September 2025.

The share price declined to EUR 1.5135 compared to EUR 1.6088 as of September 2025. The pro forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception decreased, reaching -0.67%, down from 0.84%, reported at the end of September 2025.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt