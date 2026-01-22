Optical Genome Mapping Market Forecast to Reach USD 0.97 Billion by 2031, Driven by Demand for Precision Medicine

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Genome Mapping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Genome Mapping Market is projected to expand from USD 0.27 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.97 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.76%. Expanding applications in cancer diagnostics and oncology research, particularly for hematological malignancies, are fundamentally transforming the Global Optical Genome Mapping Market.

As clinicians increasingly demand detailed genomic profiles to inform precision medicine, extending the capabilities of optical genome mapping beyond mere agreement with legacy techniques has become a key objective. The technology is rapidly being adopted for its capacity to identify hidden structural variants often overlooked by next-generation sequencing, providing vital prognostic information for complex cases of leukemia and lymphoma. According to a study referenced by the National Library of Medicine in April 2025, optical genome mapping detected additional clinically significant Tier 1 variants in 15 percent of hematological malignancy cases compared to standard cytogenetic evaluations, confirming its critical role in enhancing patient management.

A second major factor propelling market momentum is the systematic replacement of traditional cytogenetic methods like karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Laboratories are actively merging fragmented workflows into this single, high-resolution digital assay to boost operational efficiency and alleviate the cost pressures of labor-intensive manual techniques. This shift from analog to digital cytogenetics is underscored by the rising demand for testing consumables; Bionano Genomics reported in January 2025 the sale of 8,058 nanochannel array flowcells for the fourth quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the company's preliminary report from the same month indicated that the global installed base had grown to 371 optical genome mapping systems, reflecting the increasing operational transition toward this platform.

Market Challenges

The significant capital investment required for instrumentation, coupled with the extensive bioinformatic resources necessary for data analysis, serves as a major obstacle to the widespread uptake of optical genome mapping. Many diagnostic laboratories, particularly smaller community centers, face strict budget limitations that make it difficult to justify the high upfront hardware costs and the continuous expense of specialized digital infrastructure. Consequently, this financial strain limits the technology's availability primarily to well-resourced academic institutions and large reference laboratories, hindering the market from achieving commercial scale based on high sample volumes.

The effect of these economic and technical challenges is reflected in recent adoption figures. Survey data from the College of American Pathologists in 2024 revealed that only 9.4 percent of participating laboratories had successfully integrated optical genome mapping. This low rate of utilization demonstrates that the market remains highly fragmented, with most pathology providers unable to incorporate the platform into their regular workflows. As a result, high entry barriers directly constrain the potential revenue expansion of the global market by relegating the technology to a niche role rather than enabling its progression into routine clinical practice.

Market Trends

A pivotal trend is the application of optical genome mapping to resolve undiagnosed rare genetic diseases, addressing the shortcomings of standard-of-care methods for constitutional disorders. Clinicians are increasingly adopting this technology to uncover pathogenic structural variants in patients who remain without a diagnosis following exome or genome sequencing, thereby concluding distinct diagnostic odysseys. This transition toward utilizing the platform as a primary instrument for germline analysis is extending its reach beyond oncology into medical genetics departments, where detecting cryptic variants is essential. According to the 'Current and Future Utilization of Optical Genome Mapping' report cited by the National Library of Medicine in November 2025, survey data showed that 108 laboratories intend to adopt the technology clinically within 24 months, largely driven by its utility in constitutional and germline analysis.

Simultaneously, the introduction of optical genome mapping into prenatal and postnatal reproductive testing is creating a new commercial pathway for the market. Laboratories are validating the platform to identify balanced translocations and complex chromosomal rearrangements in fetal samples and preimplantation embryos, offering resolution superior to that of chromosomal microarrays. This capability is vital for enhancing in-vitro fertilization success rates and providing precise risk assessments for recurrent pregnancy loss, fueling growth in a segment distinct from cancer diagnostics. The increasing scientific support for this application is highlighted by Bionano Genomics' 'Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results' from March 2025, which noted that the total number of optical genome mapping publications rose to 336 in 2024, a 19 percent annual increase characterized by significant research growth in prenatal and postnatal genetic disorders.

