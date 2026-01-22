Millionero Launches MIL Token: A New Era for Crypto Trading



KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millionero has launched its native token, MIL. The goal is simple: make trading on Millionero cheaper and more rewarding for real users of the platform.

What MIL is

MIL is a utility token built to support the Millionero trading experience. It’s designed to give practical benefits inside the exchange.

MIL runs on Solana, which helps keep transfers fast and fees low.

The main benefit right now: fee discounts

The clearest benefit of holding MIL is lower trading fees. If you trade regularly, MIL is meant to reduce the cost of each trade so more of your results stay with you.

This connects directly to the products users already trade on, including spot and perpetuals.

How MIL fits with what Millionero already offers

Millionero already supports features many traders care about, such as perpetual trading and copy trading. MIL is built to sit on top of these existing products and make the overall trading experience cheaper through fee discounts.

Rewards: farm now, convert later

Users can also earn reward points through activity on the platform.

You can farm these rewards until 28th Feb, and we will convert them later into real MIL tokens.

Roadmap: what’s coming next

The roadmap focuses on expanding MIL from “fee savings” into a wider set of real utilities: buyback and burn, AI trading assistant, staking & yield, and a more structured Launchpool/Launchpad tier system based on MIL holding or staking. Over time, the plan also includes things like gift cards, crypto cards with MIL cashback, a P2P marketplace, NFT integration, and bigger ecosystem pieces like the Millionero blockchain, DEX wallet, and DEX perpetuals on Solana.

MIL is now live, and the message is straightforward:

Hold MIL. Pay less in fees. Trade with less friction.

