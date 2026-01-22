Consumer Finance Market Outlook 2021-2031 with In-Depth Regional Analysis Featuring Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., American Express Co.

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Finance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Finance Market is projected to expand from USD 1.50 trillion in 2025 to USD 2.17 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.37%. This market encompasses credit products provided to individuals for personal or household needs, such as credit cards, installment loans, and vehicle financing. Growth is primarily supported by the widespread digitization of banking services, which eases borrower access, alongside a steady demand for household liquidity to manage income disparities. According to Eurofinas, federation members issued €484 billion in new loans in 2024, marking a 3.2% rise from the previous year.

However, the sector faces substantial hurdles due to elevated interest rates and enduring inflation, which increase both borrowing costs and the likelihood of default. These economic pressures compel lenders to adopt tighter credit policies and rigorous risk management protocols, resulting in reduced approval rates and hindering the broader expansion of consumer credit volumes.

Market Drivers

The rapid uptake of digital lending and mobile banking is fundamentally transforming the Global Consumer Finance Market by streamlining the origination process and broadening credit accessibility. Both fintech platforms and traditional banks are increasingly utilizing mobile-first interfaces to provide instant approvals, thereby attracting a growing segment of tech-savvy borrowers who value convenience over in-branch visits. This structural evolution is highlighted by the performance of leading digital lenders; for instance, SoFi Technologies Inc. reported record total loan originations of $9.9 billion in its 'Q3 2025 Earnings Report' in October 2025, a 57% year-over-year increase fueled largely by surging personal loan demand.

Concurrently, the proliferation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services is driving market growth by offering consumers flexible, interest-free payment alternatives directly at the point of sale. This model has gained significant traction within e-commerce, enabling borrowers to manage cash flow without immediately incurring high-cost revolving debt. According to Adobe Analytics' '2024 Holiday Shopping Season' report released in January 2025, BNPL usage reached an all-time high, contributing $18.2 billion in online spend, which represented a 9.6% increase from the previous year. While these innovative segments surge, the broader sector maintains steady engagement; the Federal Reserve noted that total consumer credit rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.2% in October 2025, reflecting resilient demand for liquidity.

Market Challenges

High interest rates and persistent inflation currently act as primary restraints on the expansion of the consumer finance sector. These economic pressures directly impede market growth by eroding household purchasing power and increasing the cost of servicing existing debt. As consumers face higher monthly obligations, their capacity to qualify for new credit products diminishes, leading to a natural contraction in demand. Furthermore, the heightened risk of non-repayment compels lenders to enforce more stringent underwriting criteria, resulting in lower approval rates for applicants who previously would have qualified for loans or credit lines.

The tangible impact of these financial headwinds is evident in the deterioration of asset quality, which forces institutions to prioritize risk mitigation over portfolio expansion. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in the fourth quarter of 2024, approximately 3.6 percent of outstanding consumer debt was in some stage of delinquency, reflecting a rise in borrower distress. This increase in delinquency rates necessitates a defensive posture from lenders, causing a reduction in the capital available for unsecured lending and thereby stalling the broader momentum of the global consumer finance market.

Market Trends

The adoption of AI-driven hyper-personalization for loan products is fundamentally altering how lenders engage with borrowers, steering the industry beyond generic credit scoring models. Financial institutions are utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze vast arrays of alternative transaction data and behavioral patterns, enabling them to construct highly tailored credit offers with individualized interest rates and repayment schedules. This shift allows lenders to proactively identify borrower needs and mitigate risk by ensuring product fit before an application is even submitted. The scale of this technological pivot is substantial as institutions move from experimental pilots to full-scale integration; according to IBM's '2025 Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets' report from February 2025, only 8% of banks were developing generative AI systematically in 2024, whereas 78% relied on tactical approaches, indicating a massive imminent shift toward strategic, enterprise-wide deployment to enhance customer centricity.

Simultaneously, the emergence of green and sustainable consumer lending products is creating a distinct and rapidly expanding market segment dedicated to financing eco-friendly assets. Lenders are increasingly differentiating their portfolios by offering preferential terms, such as lower interest rates or extended tenures, for credits specifically linked to electric vehicles (EVs), residential solar installations, and energy-efficient home upgrades. This trend is driven by a combination of regulatory incentives and growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible financial solutions. The traction of this segment is particularly visible in the automotive sector; according to Experian's 'State of the Automotive Finance Market Report: Q3 2024' released in December 2024, electric vehicles accounted for 10.06% of all new vehicle financing volume, reflecting robust growth of more than 30% compared to the previous year.

Key Players Profiled in the Consumer Finance Market:

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of America Corporation

American Express Company

HSBC Holdings PLC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

U.S. Bancorp

BNP Paribas

TD Bank, N.A.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Consumer Finance Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Consumer Finance Market, by Type:

Secured Consumer Finance

Unsecured Consumer Finance

Consumer Finance Market, by Secured Consumer Finance Product Type:

Housing Loan

Auto Loan

Mortgage Loan

Others (Boat loan, recreational vehicle loan, secured credit cards etc.)

Consumer Finance Market, by Unsecured Consumer Finance Product Type:

Personal Loan

Credit Card

Home Improvement Loan

Education Loan

Others (Consumer Durable Loan, Agricultural Loan, Pension Loan)

Consumer Finance Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.17 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md9ed7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.